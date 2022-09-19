Read full article on original website
How to watch West Virginia and Virginia Tech battle for the Black Diamond Trophy
How to Watch the West Virginia Mountaineers vs. the Virginia Tech Hokies for the Black Diamond Trophy. Online Streaming: WatchESPN with a valid cable subscription. Cord Cutters: Mountaineer fans can catch all the action on fuboTV. fuboTV is an over-the-top streaming service that carries all the major networks, including CBS, NBC, FOX, and now....the ESPN Disney networks! It also carries ABC, CBS Sports Network, FS1, SEC Network, and more. fuboTV comes with a cloud DVR feature, so you can record the game and watch it later.
How to watch, stream, and listen to WVU-Virginia Tech
West Virginia Football is back in action. The Mountaineers continue their 2022 season tonight with their second Thursday night game of the year, traveling to Blacksburg to take on the Virginia Tech Hokies. If you are unable to make it to the game to see things in person, here's how you can watch, stream, and listen from afar.
WVU to don “Country Roads” uniforms at Virginia Tech
WVU's popular uniform set is back for another rivalry clash. On Thursday, West Virginia will take its Country Roads to Lane Stadium — its Country Roads uniforms, that is. The WVU football team announced on social media on Tuesday that it will wear its Country Roads alternate uniform set against Virginia Tech. The announcement was made with a video featuring guard Doug Nester, who transferred to WVU from Virginia Tech ahead of the 2021 season.
The Voice of Morgantown’s Pick for West Virginia’s Next Head Coach
Morgantown, West Virginia – While there will be many outstanding potential replacements out there if/when Neal Brown is fired by West Virginia, one stands out as a particularly great choice for the Mountaineers. Bill O’Brien, who is in his second year as offensive coordinator at Alabama, is just the...
What the ESPN FPI Says About WVU's Chances Against Virginia Tech
The Mountaineers are expected to keep the Black Diamond Trophy.
Neal Brown is Odds On Favorite to be Next College Football Head Coach Fired
Morgantown, West Virginia – With a 1-2 record to start this season and an 18-20 record since taking over as the head coach of the West Virginia Mountaineers, Neal Brown has faced harsh criticism lately and it has been rumored that he is officially on the hot seat. In...
Wheeling, September 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week - Lewis County’s Elleonna Stump
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Lewis County volleyball is coming off of a sectional appearance last season and is starting the year with nine wins. For Elleonna Stump, a captain for the team, it’s the connection that the team has made through the years that has propelled the team to success this season.
Lifetime begins filming movie in Fairmont
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Lifetime is about to begin filming several movies in our area, including one at a home in Fairmont. Starting this week, Lifetime Movies will be filming in Fairmont. It’s for one of five movies they will be filming in the area. One of the movies...
12 Best Things to do in Morgantown, WV
The largest city in the north-central part of West Virginia, Morgantown lies along the Monongahela River amidst the Appalachian foothills. Mostly known for being home to West Virginia University and its sizable student population, it has lots of picture-perfect green spaces and fun outdoor activities for you to enjoy. While...
Restaurant Road Trip: Grand Slam Grill
In the heart of Tucker County, a fairly new restaurant—the Grand Slam Grill—sits beside the baseball field in Parsons.
What you need to know about traveling with Clarksburg’s new airline
Tickets for flights on North Central West Virginia Airport's newest airline partner, Contour Airlines, are now available for purchase. Here's what you need to know if you plan to travel on the new airline.
W.Va. native returns to Robinson Grand for annual holiday concert
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia native Landau Eugene Murphy, Jr. is returning to the Robinson Grand for his annual Home for the Holidays tour. Landau, who arrived onto the national scene with his incredible voice, undeniable charisma and unparalleled showmanship in 2011, will perform on Saturday, Dec. 3 at the Robinson Grand.
Fairmont native now in charge of largest Navy recruiting district
A Fairmont native is now in charge of the largest Navy recruiting district.
Kayla Smith’s Sunday Evening Forecast | September 18, 2022
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will be the last day added on to our streak of warm & mostly sunny days. Tomorrow, a cold front will descend into our region from the northwest, bringing in showers and a few non-severe storms. The most activity will be along the front in the early afternoon, but the possibility of a stray shower or storm continues in the wake of the front through the rest of the evening, particularly for showers in the higher elevations. All precip will be cleared by Tuesday morning, but expect some dense morning fog across the area. After that burns off, the rest of Tuesday will gradually become sunny and warm. The heat really kicks up on Wednesday, as a second cold front to our northwest draws nearer, dragging up a lot of warm air from the south ahead of it. This second front will be stronger than the first, wielding some stronger wind gusts within its storms as it crosses over us late Wednesday night. Still, storms won’t be that severe, and rain accumulation will likely stay under half an inch. A few showers may linger into Thursday morning, but will dissipate by the afternoon. The most notable effect of this front is the temperature difference in its wake; much cooler Canadian air will get ushered in, keeping Thursday and Friday’s high temperatures below 70 degrees for most of us. Temperatures will remain below average into the weekend, but will climb back into the 70s under partly cloudy skies.
Eastwood Elementary School celebrates West Virginia Teacher of the Year
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A local teacher recently received a big honor. Amber Nichols was named West Virginia teacher of the year. She teaches kindergarten at Eastwood Elementary in Morgantown. Nichols is a West Virginia native and began teaching in 2001. The school is celebrating a spirit week dedicated to...
Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum opens for the season
WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum is one of the best spots in West Virginia for all of your spooky needs this Halloween. Rebecca Jordan-Gleason the Operations Manager at the Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum in Weston said, this is a great way to boost the economy and bring tourists into the small town.
BMW crashes under F150 in Clarksburg parking lot
Clarksburg Police are investigating a strange car collision that happened in Clarksburg on Wednesday.
Local thrift store turns break-in into a blessing
WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - My Thrifty Mama turned a break-in into a blessing. Part owner Hollie Vaughn said they noticed someone had been staying in the store’s storage trailer on September 14. “Someone had broken in and had probably camped out there for a few days. They had torn...
Mon County circuit judge announces retirement
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Seventeenth Judicial Circuit Judge Phillip D. Gaujot has announced he will retire on December 31, 2022. He has been a circuit judge since then-Governor Joe Manchin appointed him to the bench in 2009, after the Legislature added a third seat to the circuit. He was elected in 2012 and re-elected in 2016.
