Morgantown, WV

How to watch West Virginia and Virginia Tech battle for the Black Diamond Trophy

How to Watch the West Virginia Mountaineers vs. the Virginia Tech Hokies for the Black Diamond Trophy. Online Streaming: WatchESPN with a valid cable subscription. Cord Cutters: Mountaineer fans can catch all the action on fuboTV. fuboTV is an over-the-top streaming service that carries all the major networks, including CBS, NBC, FOX, and now....the ESPN Disney networks! It also carries ABC, CBS Sports Network, FS1, SEC Network, and more. fuboTV comes with a cloud DVR feature, so you can record the game and watch it later.
BLACKSBURG, VA
How to watch, stream, and listen to WVU-Virginia Tech

West Virginia Football is back in action. The Mountaineers continue their 2022 season tonight with their second Thursday night game of the year, traveling to Blacksburg to take on the Virginia Tech Hokies. If you are unable to make it to the game to see things in person, here's how you can watch, stream, and listen from afar.
BLACKSBURG, VA
WVU to don “Country Roads” uniforms at Virginia Tech

WVU's popular uniform set is back for another rivalry clash. On Thursday, West Virginia will take its Country Roads to Lane Stadium — its Country Roads uniforms, that is. The WVU football team announced on social media on Tuesday that it will wear its Country Roads alternate uniform set against Virginia Tech. The announcement was made with a video featuring guard Doug Nester, who transferred to WVU from Virginia Tech ahead of the 2021 season.
MORGANTOWN, WV
The Voice of Morgantown’s Pick for West Virginia’s Next Head Coach

Morgantown, West Virginia – While there will be many outstanding potential replacements out there if/when Neal Brown is fired by West Virginia, one stands out as a particularly great choice for the Mountaineers. Bill O’Brien, who is in his second year as offensive coordinator at Alabama, is just the...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Morgantown, WV
Morgantown, WV
Morgantown, WV
High School Football PRO

Wheeling, September 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice

WHEELING, WV
Lifetime begins filming movie in Fairmont

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Lifetime is about to begin filming several movies in our area, including one at a home in Fairmont. Starting this week, Lifetime Movies will be filming in Fairmont. It’s for one of five movies they will be filming in the area. One of the movies...
FAIRMONT, WV
12 Best Things to do in Morgantown, WV

The largest city in the north-central part of West Virginia, Morgantown lies along the Monongahela River amidst the Appalachian foothills. Mostly known for being home to West Virginia University and its sizable student population, it has lots of picture-perfect green spaces and fun outdoor activities for you to enjoy. While...
MORGANTOWN, WV
W.Va. native returns to Robinson Grand for annual holiday concert

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia native Landau Eugene Murphy, Jr. is returning to the Robinson Grand for his annual Home for the Holidays tour. Landau, who arrived onto the national scene with his incredible voice, undeniable charisma and unparalleled showmanship in 2011, will perform on Saturday, Dec. 3 at the Robinson Grand.
CLARKSBURG, WV
Kayla Smith’s Sunday Evening Forecast | September 18, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will be the last day added on to our streak of warm & mostly sunny days. Tomorrow, a cold front will descend into our region from the northwest, bringing in showers and a few non-severe storms. The most activity will be along the front in the early afternoon, but the possibility of a stray shower or storm continues in the wake of the front through the rest of the evening, particularly for showers in the higher elevations. All precip will be cleared by Tuesday morning, but expect some dense morning fog across the area. After that burns off, the rest of Tuesday will gradually become sunny and warm. The heat really kicks up on Wednesday, as a second cold front to our northwest draws nearer, dragging up a lot of warm air from the south ahead of it. This second front will be stronger than the first, wielding some stronger wind gusts within its storms as it crosses over us late Wednesday night. Still, storms won’t be that severe, and rain accumulation will likely stay under half an inch. A few showers may linger into Thursday morning, but will dissipate by the afternoon. The most notable effect of this front is the temperature difference in its wake; much cooler Canadian air will get ushered in, keeping Thursday and Friday’s high temperatures below 70 degrees for most of us. Temperatures will remain below average into the weekend, but will climb back into the 70s under partly cloudy skies.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
Eastwood Elementary School celebrates West Virginia Teacher of the Year

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A local teacher recently received a big honor. Amber Nichols was named West Virginia teacher of the year. She teaches kindergarten at Eastwood Elementary in Morgantown. Nichols is a West Virginia native and began teaching in 2001. The school is celebrating a spirit week dedicated to...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum opens for the season

WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum is one of the best spots in West Virginia for all of your spooky needs this Halloween. Rebecca Jordan-Gleason the Operations Manager at the Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum in Weston said, this is a great way to boost the economy and bring tourists into the small town.
WESTON, WV
Local thrift store turns break-in into a blessing

WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - My Thrifty Mama turned a break-in into a blessing. Part owner Hollie Vaughn said they noticed someone had been staying in the store’s storage trailer on September 14. “Someone had broken in and had probably camped out there for a few days. They had torn...
WESTON, WV
Mon County circuit judge announces retirement

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Seventeenth Judicial Circuit Judge Phillip D. Gaujot has announced he will retire on December 31, 2022. He has been a circuit judge since then-Governor Joe Manchin appointed him to the bench in 2009, after the Legislature added a third seat to the circuit. He was elected in 2012 and re-elected in 2016.
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV

