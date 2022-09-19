Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Saints coach Dennis Allen rips referees for Marshon Lattimore ejection after Mike Evans, Tom Brady ruckus
New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore relived his bad blood with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Mike Evans on Sunday as both players saw themselves ejected from their Week 2 matchup. Evans shoved Lattimore from behind after the latter got involved in some jawing with Tom Brady and Leonard Fournette, and it sparked a bit of a brawl between the two sides.
NFL Investigating Bruce Arians Over Mike Evans-Marshon Lattimore Brawl: Report
The NFL is currently investigating the fight that broke out during the Buccaneers-Saints game on Sunday between Mike Evans and Marshon Lattimore. There’s no love lost between the two rival players, but the league is also looking into retired Bucs head coach Bruce Arians who may have instigated the on-field altercation.
Todd Bowles Explains Why Bruce Arians Was on Sideline vs. Saints
He could be seen exchanging words with Marshon Lattimore before the brawl broke out.
NFL suspends Bucs’ Mike Evans one game for altercation with Saints’ Marshon Lattimore
TAMPA — Mike Evans is the biggest loser in another one-on-one battle with Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore. The NFL suspended the Bucs receiver without pay for one game for creating what the league termed “a melee,” which ensued following his actions in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bucs HC Todd Bowles on Saints win, Breshad Perriman's clutch TD and more
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers got another big road win Sunday, beating the New Orleans Saints 20-10 to move to 2-0 on the season. Despite plenty of adversity, the Bucs rode yet another dominant performance from their defense Sunday, one that included six sacks and five takeaways. Watch the video above...
ESPN
Source: NFL warns Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Bruce Arians over sideline conduct in Week 2
TAMPA, Fla. -- The NFL sent former Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians a warning about his conduct on the sideline in Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints, telling him future similar conduct will result in discipline for him and the club, a source told ESPN on Wednesday. Arians,...
NFL warns Bucs’ Bruce Arians about sideline outburts
TAMPA — Former Bucs head coach Bruce Arians has received a “strongly written letter” from the NFL warning him about his sideline behavior. Arians, who serves as the Bucs’ senior assistant to general manager Jason Licht, argued with officials from the sideline during Sunday’s 20-10 win over the Saints.
NBC Sports
Steelers WR says he was open '90 percent of the time' vs. Patriots
The Pittsburgh Steelers have several dynamic skill players on offense, but none made a significant impact against the New England Patriots in Week 2. That includes talented rookie wide receiver George Pickens, who contributed just one catch for 23 yards on three targets in the Steelers' 17-14 loss to the Patriots.
RELATED PEOPLE
NFL reportedly issues warning to Bruce Arians about his conduct on sideline before Buccaneers-Saints brawl
Just before the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints got into a massive brawl during Sunday's game, cameras captured Bruce Arians getting animated and exchanging words with Marcus Lattimore. Problem is, Arians is no longer a coach with the Buccaneers. He's now an executive. And while executives can be...
Comments / 0