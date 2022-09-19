POMPANO BEACH, Fla. -- Police were investigating after a man was hurt when someone opened fire overnight at a Pompano Beach apartment complex, authorities said.The Broward County Sheriff's Office said the shooting occurred shortly before 1 a.m. in the 400 block of Atlantic Blvd. in Pompano Beach early in the morning.Mackenzie Reimer, who lives in the apartment complex, was alarmed by the news."I woke up to go to 7-Eleven (and) they told me I was walking in a crime scene," Reimer said. "Which is basically wrapped around the whole building."Sheriff's deputies erected crime scene tape that blocked off the entrance...

POMPANO BEACH, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO