tamaractalk.com
Tamarac Crime Update: $76K Armed Robbery and Car Burglaries
Through our joint effort with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to share updates with residents, this is a summary of Tamarac crime and arrests through Sept. 12, 2022. On 09/09/2022, deputies responded to an armed robbery where the suspects fled the scene. Tot. Est. Loss: $76,472. Auto Theft. Madison Ave.
Click10.com
Man faces charges for ‘stealing’ homes in Broward with deed scam
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A man who stands accused of stealing houses from property owners in Broward County and defrauding the buyers with fraudulent deeds is facing criminal charges Wednesday. Christine McFarland is the legitimate owner of a home she purchased in 2014 in Fort Lauderdale, but Roosevelt Permenter...
Click10.com
Woman allegedly wrecked ex’s car after seeing picture on Facebook of him with new girlfriend
MARGATE, Fla. – A Coral Springs woman is accused of damaging her ex-boyfriend’s car during a fit of jealous rage. Margate Police said Jennifer Sessler, 46, went to the victim’s home in the early morning on Aug. 10. According to an arrest affidavit, Sessler busted both of...
850wftl.com
Man found dead in Lauderhill apartment complex tennis court
(BROWARD COUNTY, Florida)– Lauderhill police are conducting an investigation after a man’s body was found near the tennis courts of an apartment complex. Authorities responded to a call involving an unresponsive man at the Circle Apartments located at 2551 NW 56th Avenue. According to a written statement by...
iheart.com
Driver caught with dozens of fake licenses and social security cards
Margate, FL - Police arrested a 31-year-old man after finding dozens of fake licenses and social security cards during a traffic stop in South Florida on Saturday. Junior Augustin Jeudy was arrested following a traffic stop on the 5500 block of Atlantic Boulevard for having tinted windows that were too dark.
Click10.com
Detectives seeking info about ‘mistreated, brutalized’ dog possibly used in dog fighting
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. – Palm Beach County detectives are seeking information about a “mistreated, brutalized” pit bull mix found injured in the Riviera Beach area earlier this month. Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Teri Barbera said 3-year-old “Phoenix” was found Sept. 5 in the area of...
Click10.com
Federal agents seeking help from public to find mail thief in Sunrise
SUNRISE, Fla. – More people are coming forward following an exclusive Local 10 News story about a man stealing mail and packages in Broward County. Residents of the same Sunrise neighborhood are upset about the crimes that keep happening over and over. “Our officers are on the lookout for...
NBC Miami
Psychiatric Patient Charge Upgraded to Murder in Pembroke Pines
A resident of a psychiatric hospital in Pembroke Pines is facing a murder charge following the death of a fellow resident. Resident Alexander Ramseur, 63, was arrested about 11 p.m. Sept. 13 at the South Florida State Hospital at 800 Cypress Drive. The victim, whose name police have not released,...
Click10.com
Police searching for suspected car thieves after 4 stolen in Pembroke Pines community
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Police are investigating multiple car thefts after four cars were stolen in a matter of months in a Pembroke Pines community. The thefts happened at Windsor in Pembroke Gardens in the 500 block of Southwest 145th Avenue. Both victims Eyad Dayem and Eddie Matson spoke...
Man hurt during shooting in Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. -- Police were investigating after a man was hurt when someone opened fire overnight at a Pompano Beach apartment complex, authorities said.The Broward County Sheriff's Office said the shooting occurred shortly before 1 a.m. in the 400 block of Atlantic Blvd. in Pompano Beach early in the morning.Mackenzie Reimer, who lives in the apartment complex, was alarmed by the news."I woke up to go to 7-Eleven (and) they told me I was walking in a crime scene," Reimer said. "Which is basically wrapped around the whole building."Sheriff's deputies erected crime scene tape that blocked off the entrance...
NBC Miami
Man Accused of Placing Dead Animals at MSD Memorial to Remain in Jail
A Broward County circuit court judge may have set bonds totaling $750,000 for a man accused of leaving dead animals at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas memorial site, but Robert Zildjian Mondragon won’t be going anywhere soon. The 29-year-old Margate man was arrested Aug. 4 and is facing nine charges...
Click10.com
Police: Man initially thought to be victim was actually aggressor in shooting outside Miami-Dade bar
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A man who Miami-Dade police initially thought was one of several victims in a shooting that occurred over the weekend in northwest Miami-Dade, was the aggressor, authorities confirmed. Kijuan Sears, 30, faces numerous charges, including attempted murder, perjury, tampering with physical evidence, and discharging a...
Man threatens cousins after they evict his sister from their Florida home
A South Florida man was arrested after threatening his cousins at gunpoint after they evicted his sister from their home.
cw34.com
3 counts of battery on a law enforcement officer, 3 times in Palm Beach County this year
ATLANTIS, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman described as a "combative patient" was arrested in an emergency room, but not before punching a lieutenant from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. A deputy responded to JFK South in Atlantis at about 8:45 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 29. The deputy wrote...
Click10.com
Videos show thief regularly stealing mail in Sunrise
SUNRISE, Fla. – Several videos show a thief who rides either a moped or a motorcycle has been stealing mail from Sunrise residents in Broward County. Doug Hughes said the thief stole a package while combing through the neighborhood’s mailboxes. The thief took license plate tags, bills, and...
Click10.com
Fort Lauderdale condo residents fed up with management over lack of security amid crime increase
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Residents of an upscale high-rise in Fort Lauderdale say they are fed up with the uptick in crime inside their building. Those people are on edge, with some even telling Local 10 News wanting to break their lease. The increase in crime has happened at...
Click10.com
Teen’s mother wants answers after brutal beating on school grounds
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A vicious beat down that took place on a South Florida school campus was caught on camera, and now a mother, who just moved here with her son from Venezuela about eights months ago is demanding answers. They told Local 10 News reporter Christian De...
WSVN-TV
Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony added to Brady List
NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) — Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony is facing more controversy. On Tuesday, Tony was added to the Brady List, a list kept by prosecutors of Broward law enforcement officials who could be perceived as having credibility issues. The list includes officers who were convicted...
Click10.com
Shoplifters had magnet to steal Versace sunglasses in Miami-Dade, police say
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A man and a woman are facing charges Monday in Miami-Dade County after police officers accused them of stealing three pairs of Versace sunglasses by removing security tags. Axel Vasquezaros and Nicole Penazuniga are accused of shoplifting the $1,035 designer goods on Sunday at the...
Click10.com
Multiple vehicles shot at on I-95 in North Miami
NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – At least two vehicles were shot up Monday on Interstate 95 in North Miami. Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Alex Camacho confirmed that a black BMW was heading north on the highway, attempting to exit at Northwest 125th Street when someone inside a dark-colored SUV fired at her car.
