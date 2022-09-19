ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Margate, FL

tamaractalk.com

Tamarac Crime Update: $76K Armed Robbery and Car Burglaries

Through our joint effort with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to share updates with residents, this is a summary of Tamarac crime and arrests through Sept. 12, 2022. On 09/09/2022, deputies responded to an armed robbery where the suspects fled the scene. Tot. Est. Loss: $76,472. Auto Theft. Madison Ave.
TAMARAC, FL
Click10.com

Man faces charges for ‘stealing’ homes in Broward with deed scam

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A man who stands accused of stealing houses from property owners in Broward County and defrauding the buyers with fraudulent deeds is facing criminal charges Wednesday. Christine McFarland is the legitimate owner of a home she purchased in 2014 in Fort Lauderdale, but Roosevelt Permenter...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
850wftl.com

Man found dead in Lauderhill apartment complex tennis court

(BROWARD COUNTY, Florida)– Lauderhill police are conducting an investigation after a man’s body was found near the tennis courts of an apartment complex. Authorities responded to a call involving an unresponsive man at the Circle Apartments located at 2551 NW 56th Avenue. According to a written statement by...
LAUDERHILL, FL
Click10.com

Federal agents seeking help from public to find mail thief in Sunrise

SUNRISE, Fla. – More people are coming forward following an exclusive Local 10 News story about a man stealing mail and packages in Broward County. Residents of the same Sunrise neighborhood are upset about the crimes that keep happening over and over. “Our officers are on the lookout for...
SUNRISE, FL
NBC Miami

Psychiatric Patient Charge Upgraded to Murder in Pembroke Pines

A resident of a psychiatric hospital in Pembroke Pines is facing a murder charge following the death of a fellow resident. Resident Alexander Ramseur, 63, was arrested about 11 p.m. Sept. 13 at the South Florida State Hospital at 800 Cypress Drive. The victim, whose name police have not released,...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
CBS Miami

Man hurt during shooting in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. -- Police were investigating after a man was hurt when someone opened fire overnight at a Pompano Beach apartment complex, authorities said.The Broward County Sheriff's Office said the shooting occurred shortly before 1 a.m. in the 400 block of Atlantic Blvd. in Pompano Beach early in the morning.Mackenzie Reimer, who lives in the apartment complex, was alarmed by the news."I woke up to go to 7-Eleven (and) they told me I was walking in a crime scene," Reimer said. "Which is basically wrapped around the whole building."Sheriff's deputies erected crime scene tape that blocked off the entrance...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Videos show thief regularly stealing mail in Sunrise

SUNRISE, Fla. – Several videos show a thief who rides either a moped or a motorcycle has been stealing mail from Sunrise residents in Broward County. Doug Hughes said the thief stole a package while combing through the neighborhood’s mailboxes. The thief took license plate tags, bills, and...
SUNRISE, FL
WSVN-TV

Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony added to Brady List

NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) — Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony is facing more controversy. On Tuesday, Tony was added to the Brady List, a list kept by prosecutors of Broward law enforcement officials who could be perceived as having credibility issues. The list includes officers who were convicted...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Multiple vehicles shot at on I-95 in North Miami

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – At least two vehicles were shot up Monday on Interstate 95 in North Miami. Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Alex Camacho confirmed that a black BMW was heading north on the highway, attempting to exit at Northwest 125th Street when someone inside a dark-colored SUV fired at her car.
NORTH MIAMI, FL

