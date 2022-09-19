We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Today, furniture company Burrow is introducing its fourth modular sofa line, known as the Union Collection. Burrow's pieces are designed with practicality top of mind; the Union Collection is made of easy to clean materials, features easy setup, and comes with free shipping. Best of all, the sofa's modular component makes it easy to expand your sofa down the line or take it apart in the event of a move or room rearrangement. In fact, there are over 10 base configurations to choose from—the collection is practically custom. Whether you're looking to invest in a three seater for your living room or order an expansive, seven seater sectional to go in your basement, Burrow has you covered.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 2 DAYS AGO