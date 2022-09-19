ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interior Design

Robb Report

Opposites Attract? Modern Design Collides With an Old-Timey Farmstead at This Bonkers $8.6 Million UK Manse

One property, two very different architectural styles.   When Robin Lee Architecture was called upon to overhaul a home in Hampshire, England, the final result was a residence where modern and historic spaces collide. Instead of trying to merge the old with the new, the team decided to design the property in three distinct parts. A linking hallway connects what was once a 17th-century farmhouse to an adjacent new-build addition and a 19th-century barn that stands out in stark contrast thanks to its all-black facade. If you’ve got £7.5 million ($8.6 million) to burn, the rather unique UK dwelling can be yours.  Nestled within 20...
thespruce.com

Burrow Just Launched a Bigger, Cozier New Sofa Collection

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Today, furniture company Burrow is introducing its fourth modular sofa line, known as the Union Collection. Burrow's pieces are designed with practicality top of mind; the Union Collection is made of easy to clean materials, features easy setup, and comes with free shipping. Best of all, the sofa's modular component makes it easy to expand your sofa down the line or take it apart in the event of a move or room rearrangement. In fact, there are over 10 base configurations to choose from—the collection is practically custom. Whether you're looking to invest in a three seater for your living room or order an expansive, seven seater sectional to go in your basement, Burrow has you covered.
Daily Mail

The good life: Upgrade your living space with luxe touches from Kassatex, including the softest bedding, towels, pillows, and slippers you've ever felt

SHOPPING: Products featured in this Mail Best article are independently selected by our shopping writers. If you make a purchase using links on this page, DailyMail.com will earn an affiliate commission. Upgrading your living space is always a good idea, particularly when your inspiration is the soothing simplicity of a...
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A “Cave-Like” Kitchen and Dining Room Receive a Light and Bright Designer Revamp

Designer Julia Newman of Julia Adele Design worked with her Long Beach, California, clients to transform their previously “cave-like” kitchen and dining area into spaces that would better serve their family on a daily basis. Sure, the hybrid room was large, but the cabinetry was dark and heavy and didn’t reflect the aesthetic of the home owners at all. The layout, while open, also felt disjointed. So in addition to improving the look of the rooms, one of Newman’s chief goals for the project was to better delineate the kitchen from the dining space.
BHG

Everything You Should Know Before Installing Wood Flooring in Your Bathroom

If you've been dreaming about a bathroom redo complete with hardwood floors and a clawfoot tub, but have cold feet when renovation day arrives, your apprehension isn't unfounded. Well, at least when it comes to the flooring of choice. There are a few things you should know before giving your contractor the green light to purchase and install hardwood floors in a bathroom.
The Daily South

2022 Idea House Plan: Build The Great Escape

Our 2022 Idea House, designed by William Court, is a current take on a timeless Southern coastal home. The Great Escape (SL-2082), a 4,125-square-foot home, is complete with an extensive wraparound porch as well as an inviting two-story front porch. The Great Escape redefines the idea of an open concept floor plan with thoughtfully connected spaces for gathering while also providing plenty of distinct areas to enjoy.
