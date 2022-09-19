Read full article on original website
Related
House With Toilet In Bedroom Listed For $1.4 Million, Baffling Internet
Many viewers were shocked after seeing the layout inside of the narrow structure.
The 11 best places to buy midcentury-modern furniture, according to designers
If you love midcentury-modern furniture but aren't sure where to shop, check out these 11 stores designers recommend.
Opposites Attract? Modern Design Collides With an Old-Timey Farmstead at This Bonkers $8.6 Million UK Manse
One property, two very different architectural styles. When Robin Lee Architecture was called upon to overhaul a home in Hampshire, England, the final result was a residence where modern and historic spaces collide. Instead of trying to merge the old with the new, the team decided to design the property in three distinct parts. A linking hallway connects what was once a 17th-century farmhouse to an adjacent new-build addition and a 19th-century barn that stands out in stark contrast thanks to its all-black facade. If you’ve got £7.5 million ($8.6 million) to burn, the rather unique UK dwelling can be yours. Nestled within 20...
Before and After: Dated master bathroom transformed into 'jewel box' space
When you're into DIY and have a whole house, ripe for reno work, it's all too easy to focus on every other space or project, leaving the bathroom until last! But as one of the most used places in the home, it's worth giving it an upgrade. If you're in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
thespruce.com
Burrow Just Launched a Bigger, Cozier New Sofa Collection
We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Today, furniture company Burrow is introducing its fourth modular sofa line, known as the Union Collection. Burrow's pieces are designed with practicality top of mind; the Union Collection is made of easy to clean materials, features easy setup, and comes with free shipping. Best of all, the sofa's modular component makes it easy to expand your sofa down the line or take it apart in the event of a move or room rearrangement. In fact, there are over 10 base configurations to choose from—the collection is practically custom. Whether you're looking to invest in a three seater for your living room or order an expansive, seven seater sectional to go in your basement, Burrow has you covered.
The good life: Upgrade your living space with luxe touches from Kassatex, including the softest bedding, towels, pillows, and slippers you've ever felt
SHOPPING: Products featured in this Mail Best article are independently selected by our shopping writers. If you make a purchase using links on this page, DailyMail.com will earn an affiliate commission. Upgrading your living space is always a good idea, particularly when your inspiration is the soothing simplicity of a...
Apartment Therapy
Before and After: A “Cave-Like” Kitchen and Dining Room Receive a Light and Bright Designer Revamp
Designer Julia Newman of Julia Adele Design worked with her Long Beach, California, clients to transform their previously “cave-like” kitchen and dining area into spaces that would better serve their family on a daily basis. Sure, the hybrid room was large, but the cabinetry was dark and heavy and didn’t reflect the aesthetic of the home owners at all. The layout, while open, also felt disjointed. So in addition to improving the look of the rooms, one of Newman’s chief goals for the project was to better delineate the kitchen from the dining space.
Which Furniture Store Has The Cheapest Couches?
Lower prices typically mean lower quality, and most people hesitate when buying cheap furniture. However, a certain retailer proves this isn't always true.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Is Distressed Furniture Going Out Of Style?
While there's definitely still a demand for the worn-out, distressed furniture look, the style is evolving. The real question is — will it be making the cut?
Should You Install Carpet Or Hardwood Floors In Your Bedroom?
Choosing a floor for your bedroom can be difficult because of all the options. Here's how to decide if you should install carpet or hardwood in your bedroom.
BHG
Everything You Should Know Before Installing Wood Flooring in Your Bathroom
If you've been dreaming about a bathroom redo complete with hardwood floors and a clawfoot tub, but have cold feet when renovation day arrives, your apprehension isn't unfounded. Well, at least when it comes to the flooring of choice. There are a few things you should know before giving your contractor the green light to purchase and install hardwood floors in a bathroom.
Is Terrazzo Going Out Of Style?
Derived from mosaic, terrazzo may look similar but it's the haphazard design that makes each terrazzo piece unique and the question is, is it still in style?
The Daily South
2022 Idea House Plan: Build The Great Escape
Our 2022 Idea House, designed by William Court, is a current take on a timeless Southern coastal home. The Great Escape (SL-2082), a 4,125-square-foot home, is complete with an extensive wraparound porch as well as an inviting two-story front porch. The Great Escape redefines the idea of an open concept floor plan with thoughtfully connected spaces for gathering while also providing plenty of distinct areas to enjoy.
Are Dining Benches Going Out Of Style?
When you think about key aspects of your dining room, chairs aren't the only option when it comes to stylish seating. But are benches an outdated option?
Comments / 0