Why it's easier to find Pfizer's updated COVID boosters than Moderna's
Vaccinators around the country are reporting weeks-long delays in shipments of Moderna's updated COVID-19 vaccine boosters. The delays come after the Food and Drug Administration flagged concerns at a facility contracted to fill the Moderna's new shots into vials. The wait stems from an Indiana plant operated by Catalent, which...
Pfizer To Supply 6M COVID-19 Therapy Courses To Low Income Countries
Pfizer Inc PFE would supply up to 6 million courses of its COVID-19 antiviral treatment to NGO Global Fund for low- and middle-income countries. The company said Paxlovid treatment courses would be available for procurement through Global Fund's COVID-19 Response Mechanism to 132 low- and middle-income countries this year, subject to local regulatory clearances.
A New, Non-Addictive Pain Killer With Fewer Side Effects
A promising new non-opioid painkiller (analgesic) has been discovered, with potentially fewer side effects than other potent painkillers. A team of researchers led by scientists from the University of Warwick’s School of Life Sciences has analyzed a compound known as BnOCPA (benzyloxy-cyclopentyladenosine) which was discovered to be a powerful and selective analgesic that is non-addictive in test model systems. BnOCPA also has a unique mode of action, which could provide a new path for the creation of analgesic drugs.
30% of First-Time Opioid Prescribed Patients Developed Dependency
– Gainwell Technologies, a leading innovator in healthcare technology solutions, has partnered with top academic institutions to drive research addressing some of the nation’s biggest healthcare challenges. – Using Gainwell’s advanced research platform and de-identified Medicaid claims data from select clients, Stanford concluded that 30 percent of patients prescribed...
Study: Medical Cannabis May Have Far-Reaching Benefits for Neurological Disorders
Research suggests cannabis can improve quality of life for patients who suffer from pain and neurological disorders. Medical cannabis may improve the symptoms of neurological disorders and pain-related ailments, according to research published in Frontiers in Pharmacology. In the large, online study conducted by Realm of Caring and researchers at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, medical cannabis was found to improve quality of life in patients who did not find relief using traditional treatment.1.
FDA Opens Review Into Opioid Prescribing, Warning Regulations (2)
The FDA has opened an extensive review of opioid regulations and is launching a framework aimed at preventing overdose-related deaths nationwide, the agency’s head announced Tuesday. Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Robert M. Califf said in a blog post that the agency has initiated a review into past opioid...
Kratom vs. CBD: Key Differences Between the Herbal Drugs Taking Over U.S.
Kratom, an herbal drug that is gaining popularity in the U.S., is similar to CBD in many ways but affects different parts of the brain.
Why Overdose Deaths Skyrocketed After Opioid Prescriptions Dropped
Opioid prescriptions have dropped in every state over the last decade, but the effort to prevent overdose deaths is an abject failure
New Drugs on Horizon for Opioid Overdose, Withdrawal
Drug overdose deaths have surged to record highs in recent years, accelerated by the increasing pervasiveness of fentanyl-laced street drugs and by limited access to care during the COVID-19 pandemic. Overdose fatalities hit a grim milestone last year, surpassing 100,000 for the first time and shattering the record for annual...
ADHD Medication Shortage: What to Know About Availability of Adderall
Many consumers and pharmacies are reporting a shortage of Adderall, the medication used to help treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). Experts say an increase in ADHD diagnoses as well as supply disruptions are factors in the temporary shortage. They say a person with ADHD who can’t find Adderall should...
Ending telehealth cuts off a vital tool against opioid addiction
The opioid crisis is a national tragedy. In the last 12 months, over 108,000 Americans were lost to drug overdoses, the most on record, with over three-quarters of those untimely deaths involving opioids. Shockingly, illicit drugs are now the number one killer of Americans between ages 18 and 45 — more than firearms, car accidents and COVID-19 — and a major contributing factor to a sharp decline in U.S. life expectancy.
Years into a nationwide overdose epidemic, many with opioid addiction still aren't getting treatment medication
Despite improvements in treatment access as the overdose crisis has spiraled over the last decade, many people with opioid use disorder aren't getting medications to treat their addiction, a new study has found. And the disorganized nature of data collection around addiction means it's difficult to estimate the true scope...
Case Studies: September 2022
Case 1: AL is a 29-year-old woman picking up ethinyl estradiol/norethindrone 1/20 (1 mg/20 mcg) tablets. While refilling the prescription, the pharmacist notices she recently picked up sumatriptan 10 mg nasal spray for acute migraine attacks. The pharmacist confirms AL’s migraine diagnosis, and AL mentions that since she has felt better using the spray. In fact, she brags she can predict her migraines because her arm starts tingling about an hour before her head begins to ache, alerting her to take sumatriptan.
Study: Moderate Dairy Consumption Could Decrease Risk of Type 2 Diabetes
New research suggests that 200 g/day of milk can reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes by 10%. Researchers have observed that certain dairy products may lower the risk of type 2 diabetes (T2D). Low-fat dairy products and yogurt were shown to have the most positive association, whereas T2D risk increased with a diet of red meat and processes meats.
A New Promising Alternative to Opioids for Dental Pain
A recent University of Rochester research demonstrates a possible substitute for opioids for post-dental extraction pain. Research from the University of Rochester Medical Center’s Eastman Institute for Oral Health (EIOH) offers hope for a non-opioid solution for acute dental pain as the opioid crisis continues throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
Report Suggests Valoctocogene Roxaparvovec Could Save Hemophilia A Patients Millions Over Lifetime
After 4 years, the 1-time cost of valoctocogene roxaparvovec appeared to be more cost-effective than the annual cost of emicizumab prophylaxis for hemophilia A, according to a new Draft Evidence Report. The Institute for Clinical and Economic Review (ICER) released a Draft Evidence Report with updated information on the clinical...
Imfinzi Plus Chemotherapy Shows Positive Results for Advanced Biliary Tract Cancer
Phase 3 TOPAZ-1 trial of AstraZeneca’s durvalumab demonstrates an improved overall survival benefit. Updated results from the TOPAZ-1 (NCT03875235) phase 3 trial showed that durvalumab (Imfinzi; AstraZeneca) in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy showed clinically meaningful and durable overall survival (OS) benefit as a treatment for individuals with advanced biliary tract cancer.
Pfizer to supply 6 million Paxlovid treatments to Global Fund
Pfizer will supply up to six million Paxlovid treatments to the Global Fund in an effort toward equitable access to COVID-19 oral treatments, the company announced Thursday. The big picture: Some 132 countries will have access to the antiviral pill based on "income classification and disease burden" through the Global Fund, which connects governments, health organizations and the private sector to help low-income countries treat and prevent disease.
Prescribing Controlled Substances Goes Electronic
Eliminating paper prescriptions allows for greater legibility, security, trackability for pharmacists, providers. With the Affordable Care Act in 2010 came interoperability and meaningful use requirements. Part of these requirements included the implementation of electronic medical records (EMRs), which was a crucial part of achieving these standards.1 With EMRs, prescribers began sending electronic prescriptions.2.
Nivolumab May Benefit Recurrence-Free Survival in Patients With Stage 2B/C Melanoma
Nivolumab is a biomarker that has been shown to benefit the survival of patients with stage 2 melanoma patients compared with placebo. Nivolumab (Opdivo; Bristo Myers Squibb) met the primary endpoint of the phase 3 CheckMate-76k trial as a single adjuvant treatment with a statistically significant and clinically meaningful benefit in recurrence-free survival (RFS) at the interim analysis for patients with completely resected state 2B/C melanoma.
