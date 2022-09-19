Read full article on original website
pharmacytimes.com
Study: Medical Cannabis May Have Far-Reaching Benefits for Neurological Disorders
Research suggests cannabis can improve quality of life for patients who suffer from pain and neurological disorders. Medical cannabis may improve the symptoms of neurological disorders and pain-related ailments, according to research published in Frontiers in Pharmacology. In the large, online study conducted by Realm of Caring and researchers at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, medical cannabis was found to improve quality of life in patients who did not find relief using traditional treatment.1.
MedicalXpress
Study of cancer immunotherapy patients reveals markers of treatment response
The treatment of blood cancers has dramatically improved in the last five years, thanks to a new class of cancer immunotherapies called CAR-T cell therapy. This therapy—which involves engineering a patient's own T cells in the lab to kill cancer cells and then infusing them back into the patient—cures about 40% of people with otherwise incurable lymphoma. But others relapse or don't respond to the treatment at all.
pharmacytimes.com
Ultra-Processed Foods Found to Increase Colorectal Cancer Risk in Men
Study indicates that a diet high in ultra-processed food is more likely to increase the risk of colorectal cancer in men than it is women. High consumption of ultra-processed foods can increase a man’s risk of developing colorectal cancer by 29%, according to a study published in BMJ. Meats, ready-to-eat products, and sugar-sweetened beverages were among the major dietary risk factors, according to the study.
pharmacytimes.com
Case Studies: September 2022
Case 1: AL is a 29-year-old woman picking up ethinyl estradiol/norethindrone 1/20 (1 mg/20 mcg) tablets. While refilling the prescription, the pharmacist notices she recently picked up sumatriptan 10 mg nasal spray for acute migraine attacks. The pharmacist confirms AL’s migraine diagnosis, and AL mentions that since she has felt better using the spray. In fact, she brags she can predict her migraines because her arm starts tingling about an hour before her head begins to ache, alerting her to take sumatriptan.
Smithonian
Could a Blood Test Effectively Screen for Cancers?
A blood test designed to detect over 50 types of cancer could be a game-changer for diagnosing the disease, researchers say, but it still needs work before being ready for widespread use. In preliminary trial results, the test found a positive cancer signal in 92 (1.4 percent) of more than...
Dear Doctor: At what age can a woman stop screening for cervical cancer?
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 59-year-old female in good health, except for my rheumatoid arthritis, which is controlled with a prescription of methotrexate. My question pertains to Pap smears. My OB-GYN says that guidelines indicate Pap smears are to be done every three years, unless there is a complication. My most recent one, last month, came back “unsatisfactory,” because the lab didn’t have enough cells to perform the test. A second Pap smear a couple weeks later yielded the same result. My doctor wasn’t concerned about it, saying that the likelihood of there being a complication decreases with age, and I can stop getting them altogether in my mid-60s. The nurse who gave me my results over the phone suggested I get another Pap smear next year, just to be sure. I have been with the same man for the past 18 years.
Lung cancer pill outperforms chemotherapy in clinical trials
Lung cancer is the third most common cancer in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Patients may be treated by a variety of approved immunotherapies and chemotherapies if surgery is not an option. An oral pill for lung cancer named Lumakras, made by Amgen, shows...
Healthline
Pancreatic Cancer (Tumor) Markers: Uses and Accuracy
Pancreatic cancer is cancer that starts in the pancreas. The pancreas makes enzymes and hormones vital for promoting digestion and regulating blood sugar. Specific biomarkers, called tumor markers, can be found in the blood of people with pancreatic cancer. These markers can not only help doctors diagnose pancreatic cancer, but they can also indicate whether a treatment is working.
'Staggering' and 'sobering': More than 80% of US maternal deaths are preventable, CDC study shows
Four in five pregnancy-related deaths in the U.S. could have been prevented, according to a federal analysis of data from 2017 to 2019.
PsyPost
Neuroimaging study suggests mental fatigue helps preserve the chemical integrity of the brain
Strenuous cognitive work leads to an accumulation of glutamate in the prefrontal cortex, according to new research published in the journal Current Biology. The new findings suggest that mental fatigue is a neuropsychological mechanism that helps to avert the build up of potentially toxic byproducts of prolonged cognitive activity. “Nobody...
Medical News Today
Lung cancer treatment: Specific gene mutation may be a key
Lung cancer can be deadly, but experts are continuing to develop diverse and more targeted treatment options. One area of interest is how to treat lung cancers that are caused by the mutations of a specific gene. Data from a new study found that the mutated KRAS gene influences the...
pharmacytimes.com
Nivolumab May Benefit Recurrence-Free Survival in Patients With Stage 2B/C Melanoma
Nivolumab is a biomarker that has been shown to benefit the survival of patients with stage 2 melanoma patients compared with placebo. Nivolumab (Opdivo; Bristo Myers Squibb) met the primary endpoint of the phase 3 CheckMate-76k trial as a single adjuvant treatment with a statistically significant and clinically meaningful benefit in recurrence-free survival (RFS) at the interim analysis for patients with completely resected state 2B/C melanoma.
pharmacytimes.com
Report Suggests Valoctocogene Roxaparvovec Could Save Hemophilia A Patients Millions Over Lifetime
After 4 years, the 1-time cost of valoctocogene roxaparvovec appeared to be more cost-effective than the annual cost of emicizumab prophylaxis for hemophilia A, according to a new Draft Evidence Report. The Institute for Clinical and Economic Review (ICER) released a Draft Evidence Report with updated information on the clinical...
pharmacytimes.com
Revised Clinical Trial Program to Evaluate Daily Oral Islatravir Plus Doravirine Combo for HIV-1
Revised program will analyze the once-daily oral combination of doravirine 100 mg and a lower dose of islatravir in adults with HIV-1 infection. Merck has announced the initiation of a new phase 3 clinical trial evaluating once-daily oral islatravir for HIV-1 infection. The revised program will analyze the once-daily oral combination of doravirine 100 mg and a lower dose of islatravir (DOR/ISL).
curetoday.com
Chemoradiotherapy May Provide Long-Term Survival Benefit for Muscle-Invasive Bladder Cancer
Long-term outcomes from this trial confirm the benefit of treatment with chemoradiotherapy over chemotherapy along for patients with muscle-invasive bladder cancer. Chemoradiotherapy continued to show benefit in patients with muscle-invasive bladder cancer compared with radiotherapy alone over a 10-year period, according to findings from a phase 3 trial. It was...
survivornet.com
Researchers Say Diet & Lifestyle Are to Blame for Dramatic Increase in Cancers in Adults Under 50; How Can You Lower Your Cancer Risk?
Researchers have found that cancer occurrences in adults under 50 have increased dramatically. The researchers say they believe cancer risk will continue to increase with each generation. Lifestyle factors, like diets, are possibly to blame. Alcohol can increase cancer risk. The numbers don’t lie: Rates of cancer incidences in adults...
pharmacytimes.com
Integrate Services Into Virtual Ambulatory Care Clinics
Assess for medication-related problems, monitor patients remotely, and use mobile tools to deliver consultations. Pharmacists can expand access to health care, enhance patient safety, and improve patient outcomes by providing virtual services, according to a 2017 position statement from the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists.1. Telepharmacy is the remote delivery...
Large, Multi-Center, Multi-Society Study of Impella-supported Patients Finds 30-day AMI Cardiogenic Shock Survival of 81%
BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2022-- Results of a three-year, investigator-led study of all Impella-supported patients treated at 109 hospitals in Japan (n=1,344) show 30-day survival rates of 81% for AMI cardiogenic shock (AMICS) patients. The study is an update to a 2020 interim analysis and was presented at the 2022 Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics (TCT) conference taking place in Boston.
drugtopics.com
Rukobia Works for Some AIDS Patients, According to New Research
ViiV Healthcare reports long-term positive results for its drug, Rukobia (fostemsavir). Antiretroviral (ARV) medicines have significantly decreased mortality over the past 30 years, but treatment failure remains a concern, especially for heavily treatment-experienced people living with multidrug resistant HIV. ViiV Healthcare has publicized positive long-term results from its phase 3...
pharmacytimes.com
Hypercholesterolemia Counseling Improves Adherence
Pharmacist education also helps prevent adverse reactions, maximizes outcomes for the symptomless disease. Hypercholesterolemia, a type of hyperlipidemia, is increasing in prevalence in the United States. According to the CDC, 94 million adults have a total cholesterol (TC) value higher than 200 mg/dL, which is considered hyperlipidemia.1. Although this disease...
