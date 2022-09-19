Read full article on original website
Look! Coffee, Crepes And More At New Cheyenne Café
The eatery in Cheyenne's Frontier Mall has a new neighbor. On Friday, a new cafe called Forge Cafe opened in the mall. The best part about Forge is that they're not just another coffee shop in town, which, let's be honest, we all read the Facebook Community posts in Cheyenne, saying new coffee shop is almost as bad as new bank or attorney's office. Luckily, Forge Cafe differentiated itself from the rest of the pack.
Spooky Season Hits Cheyenne Stores Hard, Items Are Already Picked Over
As an advocate for spooky season, I'm here to tell you that Cheyenne residents are ready for it. How do I know? We waited too long to buy the decorations that we wanted from stores in Cheyenne. THEY'RE GONE. Well, not all of them. There are still plenty of items that you can get, BUT, all the really cool items that my wife and I had our eyes on, have vanished from Cheyenne shelves.
Take a Peek at the 2022 Cheyenne Greek Festival (Menu, Prices, & More)
Growing up reading and watching Percy Jackson, I have always loved Greek Mythology and culture. To the point where I wanted to take up Greek Mythology as a major in college when I was 15. When I found out there was a Greek Festival in Cheyenne, I got on I-80 immediately. I got to try so many fun foods, and as a foodie myself, I was over the moon.
THIS FRIDAY: Movie Night at Washington Park
Who's excited that it's already the middle of the week? I know I am! If you don't have anything planned yet for this Friday night, I got a fun idea for you. What about watching Disney's Inside Out, at Washington Park?. Join WyoTech and the City of Laramie this Friday,...
Fall Book Sale at the Albany County Public Library
The Friends of the Albany County Public Library will hold a Fall book sale from Friday, September 23 - Monday, September 26. The Friends of the Library sale is well organized with items arranged on shelves as in a regular bookstore with maps available to help navigate by genre. The...
Need Plans? Check Out What’s Happening In Cheyenne This Weekend
Ah, Friday, the day we look forward to the most each and every week. It's the kick-off of, presumably a good time. This weekend is going to be a lot of fun with a festival making things interesting and kicking things off later this afternoon. There's also plenty of live music and more. Let's dig into this weekend's activities.
Wyoming’s Past & Present Museum Names New Executive Director
The Laramie Plains Museum, located at the historic Ivinson Mansion in Laramie welcomes Wyoming native, Matthew Blakeman, as its new Executive Director. Blakeman grew up in Dubois where he attended both primary and secondary school. After attending the University of Wyoming, Blakeman and his wife, Laramie native Tracy Ratliff Blakeman, lived in Casper and Jackson Hole before making a home for many years along Oregon’s rugged central coast. In late 2021, he and Tracy moved from Lincoln City, Oregon, back to Wyoming where they can be near family.
YOU’RE INVITED: Laramie Area Growth Plan Open House!
The City of Laramie Planning Division inviting YOU, the community to a Laramie Area Growth Plan Open House event. Albany County and the City of Laramie are hosting an open house to present the preliminary concepts in the Laramie Area Growth Plan. Share your input on the preliminary future land...
THIS WEEKEND In Laramie
It's getting chillier and chillier. Do you feel Fall coming? Why do I already miss Summer? But the weather is still pretty great, so go out and have some fun!. Science Initiative Building Grand Opening & STEM Carnival. Celebrate the Grand Opening of our new Science Initiative Building and join...
Cheyenne Little Theater Is Going To TIME WARP Next Month
It's time again to TIME WARP, Cheyenne! The Cheyenne Little Theatre is bringing back Rocky Horror Picture Show to the Atlas Theater. If you've not had the opportunity to catch this performance, they call it a shadow-cast of the show. The idea is that they have the film on a projector with audio while local actors act out the scenes. It's really fun if you're a fan of the film.
$1.1B Meatpacking Plant Could Be Coming to Cheyenne
A $1.1 billion meatpacking plant could be coming to Cheyenne, Mayor Patrick Collins says. Collins said Friday in his Mayor's Minute column that a business would like to build one of the largest meatpacking plants in North America in the Swan Ranch Business Park. "It is early in the process,"...
Riot Girl Summer Fundraiser Happening This Saturday
I know it's only Monday but am I the only one already thinking about the weekend? Blame it on the Monday Blues. If you don't have any plans yet, spend this Saturday at a punk and burlesque fundraiser to support Chelsea's Fund. The event is privately organized by Kathryn Gaspers,...
Fall Fest Returning to Laramie This October
Are you as excited about the Fall Fest as I am? The Fall Fest will be returning to Laramie this October 22, thanks to the Laramie Foster Closet. So many events will be happening during the festival, such as a chili cook-off, hot cocoa bar, pie eating contests, and many more! Make sure you grab every single one of your family, friends, and neighbors down to the Albany County Fairgrounds this October 22 for some FALL-tastic Fun.
First-Time Students Increasing at the University of Wyoming
For the second year in a row, the University of Wyoming's incoming class has topped the previous year’s enrollment with a 10.2% increase this fall, according to a release by the university. 1,627 first-time students have enrolled in the state’s university, up from 1,477 in fall 2021 and 1,424...
Cheeseburgers And Comedy Coming To Downtown Cheyenne
For the last 20 years, Canada has gifted us with a funny(if it's your type of humor), quirky and ridiculous show, The Trailer Park Boys. Before Letter Kenny took Hulu by storm, The Trailer Park Boys were popping up on random television channels and Netflix across the United States. Several...
Cheyenne NWS: 65 MPH Winds Possible In SE Wyoming
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning for areas of southeast Wyoming. While the cities of Cheyenne and Laramie are not included in the warning, the summit area of Interstate 80 between Cheyenne and Laramie is. The agency posted this statement on its...
Laramie High School Sports Roundup Sept. 21, 2022
Cross country, girls swimming & diving, and volleyball had big wins last week for Laramie High School athletics. Golf finished its fall season, while tennis was at regionals in Rock Springs. LHS Golf. Five golfers played in the Class 4A state championships at the White Mountain Golf Course in Rock...
You’re Invited: University of Wyoming Ag Appreciation BBQ
The 39th annual Ag Appreciation Barbecue is scheduled for Saturday, October 1, prior to the 5:30 p.m. kickoff of the University of Wyoming vs. San Jose State football game. Serving will take place 2:30-5 p.m. in UW’s Indoor Practice Facility in Laramie. Tickets can be purchased at the door,...
Bottoms Pup! Here’s Where You Can Get Beer For Your Dog In Cheyenne
Well, this is something. As an avid craft beer aficionado craft beer drinker, I always feel bad enjoying a good time on a patio somewhere and looking down at my dogs and thinking, man, I'm sure water tastes awesome to dogs(just by the way they slurp it down) but I'd bet they'd love a craft brew on a nice patio day in Southeast Wyoming.
$1 Million Gift Creates UWYO International Wildlife Conservation
The University of Wyoming’s Haub School of Environment and Natural Resources received a $1 million planned gift from an anonymous donor that will establish the International Wildlife Conservation Chair, according to a UW release. The chair supports John Koprowski, dean of the Haub School of Environment and Natural Resources.
