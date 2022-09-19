Read full article on original website
Related
Inc.com
Why the Founder of 23andMe Uses a Low-Margin and High-Volume Business Strategy
Welcome to Inc.'s Founders Project podcast with Alexa Von Tobel, where we bring you tales of guts, inspiration, and drive that define the entrepreneurs building the future. Each week, we dig into a founder's professional playbook and uncover what makes them tick. On this week's episode:. How Impatience Fuels Innovation...
Inc.com
Smart Entrepreneurs Have A Secret: Knowing When to Get Out
Being an entrepreneur is hard. No one really denies that, nor should they. But for most, when we hear such a declaration, almost by default, our thoughts move to the stereotypes of entrepreneurial hardship: the risks you take; the unending challenge of convincing others of the worth of your idea; the belief that you must always be on, capable, even prescient - you know the list. But stop for as moment. Look at the pattern.
Inc.com
Storytelling, Not 'Oversharing,' Is the Secret to Building Business Relationships
LinkedIn users are talking about a growing trend that some people embrace, while others call it 'oversharing.' One user who started writing about his personal life and struggles says, "the way you go viral is to be really vulnerable." "Conversations are getting more personal," according to the Wall Street Journal....
CNBC
'I work just 3.5 days a week': This 28-year old quit his job—now he makes $189,000 a year off 7 income streams
In 2017, after I graduated from college, I started working as an engineer at an oil company. I was 23 and making $98,500 a year. At first, I thought I had my dream job. But after seeing senior leaders work 60-hour weeks with routine travel, I realized that it wasn't the lifestyle I wanted. My father passed away when I was three years old, so having family time was always very valuable to me.
RELATED PEOPLE
Inc.com
Starbucks CEO Admitted the Company 'Lost Its Way.' It Turns Out the Thing It Needs Most Is a New Blender
Earlier this month, Starbucks named its new CEO, five months after Howard Schultz took over for the third time. Schultz made it clear he did not intend to stay long and the company announced that Laxman Narasimhan would take over as CEO on April 1, 2023. In the meantime, Schultz...
Inc.com
Mark Cuban Says the Worst Career Advice Is 'Follow Your Passion.' What Should You Do Instead?
Ask just about any motivational speaker or career expert. Or ask Steve Jobs: As the Apple co-founder once said, "You've got to find what you love. The only way to do great work is to love what you do. If you haven't found it yet, keep looking." Most people believe...
Business Insider
4 ways small-business owners can retain diverse talent, including mentorship programs and employee surveys
Some experts say having a chief diversity officer can encourage leaders to funnel DEI issues to that person, instead of taking them on themselves.
Inc.com
How to Make Your Website Accessible to Everyone
Scrolling through a website, selecting a dropdown menu, and ordering a product--it's not the same routine for all of your customers. For millions of Americans with disabilities, navigating the web requires help from assistive technology--which adjusts page settings like text size, color, contrast, and keyboard navigation to make websites easier to read. Blind and visually impaired users depend on accessibility tools like screen readers that read text aloud through a speech synthesizer or a braille display.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Inc.com
Consumers Are Willing to Purchase Products Using an Emoji, Latest Report Shows
Emoji are not only an incredible workplace tool. They may transform your future consumption behavior. Adobe conducted a survey of 5,000 U.S. emoji users to uncover the important role of emoji in digital communication this September. The report shows that 57 percent of respondents were willing to purchase an item using an emoji, with Gen Z (71 percent) and Millennials (67 percent) significantly more likely to do than Baby Boomers (40 percent). Male emoji users (62 percent) were also found to be more likely to make a purchase using an emoji than female emoji users (52 percent).
A Job Where I Got Paid To Sleep
Art Gallery Wall With PeopleDiogo Fagundes/Unsplash. This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me; used with permission. In the past I have done many jobs for many people. I had one job that was so laid back that they didn't mind if I slept during my shift. It was nice because I was working two full time jobs and barely got sleep at home. Of course, I still had to do a job that they would pay me for.
Inc.com
Customers Are Expected to Pull Back on Holiday Spending. Here's How to Adapt
This holiday season, it's all about quality over quantity--and flexibility over everything else. Shoppers are pulling back on spending, with overall retail sales anticipated to increase by just 4 to 6 percent in the holiday season, according to a new report by the London-based advisory firm Deloitte. That compares with last year's 15.1 percent increase in holiday season sales.
Inc.com
Why Elon Musk's 80-Hour Work Week Isn't as Crazy as It Sounds
It was Sept 2015. Elon Musk was doing one of his usual business interviews. And he said something that wouldn't have been controversial a few decades ago... but it is today. Here's what he said:. "Work like hell. I mean you just have to put in 80- to 100-hour weeks...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Inc.com
5 Success Habits Richard Branson Reveals in New MasterClass
When Richard Branson left school to start a magazine, the headmaster predicted he'd become a millionaire--or land in jail. More than fifty years later, the billionaire founder of Virgin Group has just released a MasterClass where he offers stories and lessons on how he exceeded everyone's expectations. I've interviewed Branson...
Inc.com
What Corporate Leaders Need to Know About 'Collaborative Intelligence'
What do self-driving cars, medical operations and world-class chess competitions have in common? Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology. Now, more than ever before, businesses are leveraging AI to make smarter business decisions, and AI innovation isn't slowing down. Global spending on AI technologies is predicted to reach nearly $118 billion in 2022 and surpass $300 billion in 2026.
Inc.com
Why Workwear Brand Argent Encourages Women to Vote as if Their Bodies Depend on It
With few exceptions, brands tend to stay mum when it comes to politics. It makes sense, as coming down on one side or another can lead to potentially alienating half of your customer base. But that was before the U.S. Supreme Court ruled to overturn Roe v. Wade, the nearly 50-year-old legal decision that ensured a woman's right to choose when, how, or whether to give birth.
Inc.com
Creators Can Find More Upside by Getting Closer to Their Fans
Around the world, some 50 million people consider themselves to be "creators." This is an impressive number, but makes sense when you consider that 1 in 3 children ages 8-12 say they want to be a YouTuber when they grow up. Sensing a trend, a few years ago VC's started to fire up their ring lights. Those lights started to dim earlier this year as many VC firms started to retrench and assess their strategy across all industries including the creator economy, which saw a 30% drop in VC funding between Q4 2021 and Q1 2022.
Inc.com
Should I Hire a Candidate Who Talked Nonstop in Their Interview?
Inc.com columnist Alison Green answers questions about workplace and management issues--everything from how to deal with a micromanaging boss to how to talk to someone on your team about body odor. Here's a roundup of answers to four questions from readers. 1. Should we hire a candidate who talked non-stop?
Inc.com
Why $73,000 Is the Magic Minimum for Hiring Right Now
What will it take to get an experienced worker to apply for your job opening? According to survey data from the New York Fed, the magic salary number is $72,873 for the average American. That's a jump of nearly $4,000 from a year ago, and around $8,600 higher than the threshold before the pandemic.
JOBS・
How To Stay Focused
Habits are hard to form, and distractions are everywhere. It’s easy to get distracted, and it’s easy to put your work off. But you can’t always do that and besides when you’re able to focus and get your work done, you’ll feel great!
Inc.com
Let's Reset the Bar for Gifting
As businesses roll into the early planning phases of the holiday gift-giving season and the challenges of "who gets what and why" -- which I call the year-end swag and bonus sweepstakes -- they're also struggling mightily with largely futile attempts to beg, bribe, or bully their employees to return full time to the office. Whether it's employee care packages that demonstrate your concern, or costly client Christmas presents, where you're going through the annual motions of sending impersonal products that are much more about show than sentiment, the basic concerns are largely just two different sides of the same dilemma. Namely: credibility, integrity, authenticity, and purpose.
Comments / 0