Pets

bitcoinist.com

Top 3 Cryptocurrencies With The Potential To Make You A Millionaire – Flasko (FLSK), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Avalanche (AVAX)

The use of cryptocurrencies goes well beyond merely purchasing and holding. Every investor has one primary goal: to generate a profit. Blockchain technology is a distributed, decentralized, and cryptographically secure record of all transactional history, which is why it is a hot commodity for investors. Cryptocurrencies have emerged as one...
u.today

Ripple Shovels 50 Million XRP to Anon Wallet, Here's What It Means for Market

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
#Whales#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Shiba Inu#Fiat#Shib
dailyhodl.com

Here’s the Best-Case Scenario for Ethereum (ETH), According to Its Co-Creator

Ethereum (ETH) co-founder Anthony Di lorio is unveiling what he thinks could be the best-case scenario for the leading smart contract platform. Di Iorio tells Scott Melker in a new interview that Ethereum ideally will bring massive improvements to people’s lives by creating an ecosystem that seeks to provide real value.
Gizmodo

23-Year-Old 'Crypto King' Has Luxury Cars Seized After $35 Million of Investor Money Vanishes

Five luxury cars, including two BMWs, two McLarens, and a Lamborghini, have been seized from 23-year-old Aiden Pleterski, the self-described “crypto king” of Canada, during bankruptcy proceedings according to a new report from the CBC. But those cars are only worth a fraction of the $35 million that Pleterski allegedly took from investors who thought he’d make them rich in the cryptocurrency market, and it’s not clear whether they’ll ever see their money again.
Cadrene Heslop

Cash Expected To Become Obsolete

A post in The New York Times expects cash to become obsolete "soon.". The author notes some people like cash for two reasons. The first? The texture of physical currency in their hands. Second? The confidentiality of these transactions. But they also note that digital payments have fast become the norm. To keep the money relevant, central banks are experimenting with digital currencies. These are virtual, like Bitcoin. Unlike Bitcoin, the state will issue it. And it will function like traditional currencies. (source)
Gizmodo

Ethereum Plunges After SEC Chair Says ‘The Merge’ Could Make Crypto a Security

Ethereum, the second largest cryptocurrency in the world, continued to plunge in price over the weekend following the network’s highly publicized technical change known as ‘the Merge’ last Thursday as well as comments from the head of the Securities and Exchange Commission that ether might need to be a treated as a security. Ethereum is currently trading at roughly $1,290, down over 11% from 24 hours ago, while bitcoin, the most popular crypto in the world, is also down 8% to just $18,420.
u.today

Shiba Eternity Launched in Australia, XRP Suddenly Jumps 8%, President Who Lost $56 Million in BTC Seeks Reelection: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

U.Today presents you with the top four news stories over the past weekend. Long-awaited Shiba Inu game launched in Australia, fans say it would just make money on SHIB name. According to an official announcement by the Shiba Inu Twitter account, Shiba Eternity game has been successfully launched in Australia. The game will not have a burn feature, but, as stated in the SHIB lead dev’s tweet from Dec. 30, "There is a reason for that.” However, some members of the SHIB army opined that the game will hardly be useful due to the lack of the feature in question and assumed that it could be an attempt to make money using the SHIB brand. Earlier this year, users in Vietnam had the opportunity to participate in early testing of Shiba Eternity, and the game saw great popularity in the country.
u.today

Here's Why Top Whales Sold 1.4 Trillion SHIB, According to Fresh Trading Data

u.today

ULTRADE Secures $2.4M Seed Funding From Web3 Investors Including Algorand Foundation

ULTRADE, a pioneer in DeFi-as-a-Service infrastructure, is offering a whitelabel model that allows anyone to spin up their own exchange without writing any code. Dubbed as the ‘Ultimate Trading Suite’, ULTRADE will give brands, projects and communities the ability to generate and capture trading fees from their audience. ULTRADE has announced it raised 2.4 million dollars in its seed round from Web3 investors, including an investment from the Algorand foundation.
bloomberglaw.com

JPMorgan Seeing ‘Very Little’ Demand for Crypto as Payment Tool

Firm’s payments head says interest from clients fallen sharply. Bank has increasingly embraced digital assets in recent years. Demand for cryptocurrencies as a payment method has drastically declined over the past six months, according to. Takis Georgakopoulos. , global head of payments at JPMorgan Chase & Co. “We saw...
u.today

Max Keiser Slams Ethereum As "Useless Ponzi Scheme", Here’s Why

u.today

Cardano Reached Its Bottom, 3 Ways It Can Recover: Crypto Market Review, September 20

u.today

Crypto Market May Rally on September 21, Here's Why

u.today

Breaking: MicroStrategy Buys More Bitcoin as Price Sees Mild Recovery

Business intelligence firm MicroStrategy has acquired another $6 million worth of Bitcoin for $19,851 per coin on average, according to a regulatory filing published earlier this Tuesday. The Tysons, a Virginia-headquartered firm and its subsidiary, own a total of 130,000 Bitcoins that were acquired for about $3.89 billion. The company...
u.today

LUNC Is Dangerously Close to Plunging to 0, Here's Why

