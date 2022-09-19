ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KillerBee5150
3d ago

As an old black man I can say this! Nobody is actually upset by this! They just want you to be, so you are! The movie has been made and the people have been paid! Now Disney just found a way to sell new merchandise by simply changing an old character! They could have made a better impact by just creating a whole new Black Princess to play with the others! Wouldn't that help teach the kids what we're trying to teach them a little better?To children it's just another mermaid to play with! It's everyone else creating the drama and confusing the kids!

24suhdood✌?
3d ago

I see nothing wrong with those made up movies lol I’d watch those. Y’all can’t even lie. It doesn’t matter the color. The actor, and the character makes a good movie. I don’t see why everyone is all flustered about a black Ariel!? We had black brandy do Cinderella in the 90s! Hello that was amazing.

MRS
3d ago

Ariel is a fictional character. She can be any color she wants to be. I’m just happy they kept her as a girl and didn’t decide to turn her into some other cancel culture persona.

