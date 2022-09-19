ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Comments / 0

Related
Gin Lee

Homemade country-style handheld fruit pies

Homemade country-style handheld fruit pies/Gin Lee. Handheld fruit pies look as delicious as they taste and the best part is that the centers can be filled with fresh cut fruit, canned fruit, fruit jams, jellies, and marmalades.
Family Proof

Quick and Easy Italian Bread Salad: Recipes Worth Making

Juicy fresh summer tomatoes are the stars of this classic Italian bread salad. It’s like bruschetta deconstructed! Crispy bread cubes and fresh basil round out this recipe with an appealing flourish. This salad recipe takes 5 minute to prepare and 15 minutes to cook. Check out the video above...
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Milk Tea#Labor Day Weekend#Namesake#Food Drink
The Associated Press

Fresh corn makes a creamy pasta sauce with no cream

Even when they are tasty, creamy pasta sauces can be unappealingly heavy. A few bites and you’re done. Luckily, a lighter solution lies in peak season for sweet corn, whose high starch content can create a creamy sauce without having to resort to using cream. Just pull out the blender.
RECIPES
Gin Lee

Creamy slow cooked great northern beans

Great northern beans aren't only delicious, but they are super nutritious. They're high in fiber, potassium, magnesium, and calcium (among others). Plus, these babies are cholesterol free.

Comments / 0

Community Policy