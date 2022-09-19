ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady Unhappy News

Tom Brady is not happy about the NFL's decision to suspend wide receiver Mike Evans for one game for his actions during Sunday's win over the Saints. Evans, the Bucs' best wide receiver, got into a fight during Sunday's win in New Orleans. He went at Saints defensive back Marshon Lattimore, sparking a scuffle between the two teams. Evans has said he was defending his quarterback.
TAMPA, FL
E! News

Tom Brady Apologizes After Breaking Tablet During "Ugly" NFL Game

Watch: Gisele Bündchen Has "Concerns" Over Tom Brady's NFL Return. Tom Brady is taking responsibility for his actions. The Buccaneers quarterback is apologizing for his behavior during a Sept. 18 game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New Orleans Saints, where he was spotted throwing a tablet on the sidelines.
TAMPA, FL
NBC Sports

Edelman chides Tom Brady, Bucs for signing Cole Beasley over him

Julian Edelman seems (mostly) at peace in Year 2 of his NFL retirement. But he still wants to feel wanted. And with the Buccaneers lacking depth at wide receiver following Mike Evans' suspension, Edelman thought he might at least get a phone call from former New England Patriots teammate Tom Brady about reuniting in Tampa Bay.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Boston

Julian Edelman takes offense to mention of potential Eagles dynasty

BOSTON -- Julian Edelman knows what a dynasty is. More than most.And though Edelman isn't contributing to any dynasties on the field right now, he's still out there defending the sanctity of the word "dynasty."Edelman showed that in the opening moments of Tuesday's episode of "Inside The NFL" on Paramount+. Off the top of the show, Hall of Famer Michael Irvin got awfully excited about the Philadelphia Eagles."If this team puts the right hand under center and the right hand on the steering wheel -- coach and quarterback -- then this team can seriously be considered a dynasty moving forward,"...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
AthlonSports.com

Colin Cowherd Names The 'Best Looking' NFC Team Following Week 2

FS1's Colin Cowherd has seen enough. He's ready to name the "best looking" team in the NFC. It's the Philadelphia Eagles. Jalen Hurts and the Eagles beat the Minnesota Vikings 24-7 on Monday night. Hurts had nearly 400 yards of total offense and scored three touchdowns, one through the air and two on the ground.
NFL
NBC Sports

Cole Beasley campaigned Tom Brady for a chance to join the Bucs

Cole Beasley has remained a free agent since the Bills cut him in March. Six months later, the receiver finally has a job. The Buccaneers signed him to their practice squad this week, but it didn’t come until Beasley expressed interest in playing with Tom Brady. Beasley didn’t have...
TAMPA, FL
CBS Boston

Hurley's Week 3 NFL Picks: Tom Brady seems weird right now

BOSTON -- As an international celebrity, bridegroom of a supermodel, millionaire pitchman, and hoarder of Super Bowl trophies, Tom Brady has more or less said that his personal life becoming public fodder is more or less fair game. I don't necessarily agree.Coming at it from a sports media standpoint, there's only so far you can go before you've gone full-on tabloid. There are certain elements that -- from a sports consumer/observer standpoint -- just make it an uncomfortable endeavor.So, leaving all of the reporting and gossiping about his marriage aside, we can say this about Tom Brady the football player:...
NFL

