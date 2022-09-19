Read full article on original website
Related
u.today
Ripple Shovels 50 Million XRP to Anon Wallet, Here's What It Means for Market
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Ethereum Whales Rapidly Dropped Their Holdings After Merge, Here's Why
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
30% of Shiba Inu Holders Are Now Holding for Long-Term Reasons: Report
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Cardano Reached Its Bottom, 3 Ways It Can Recover: Crypto Market Review, September 20
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
RELATED PEOPLE
u.today
Ethereum-killer Solana Passes Major Milestone on Transaction Count
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
If You Invested $1,000 In Bitcoin, Dogecoin And Ethereum On Jan. 1, Here's How Much You Lost In 2022 So Far
Here’s a look at how three of the most popular cryptocurrencies have performed in 2022 and how much a hypothetical investment of $1,000 in each would be worth now. What Happened: After a strong 2021 for the cryptocurrency market, 2022 could go down as one of the darker periods for the sector.
kitco.com
Bitcoin Sept. 19 chart alert - Bears working on price downtrend
(Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are weaker in early U.S. trading Tuesday, after hitting a three-month low Monday. A drop in prices below former chart support at the early-September low gave the bears the overall near-term technical advantage and they are presently working on a price downtrend on the daily chart. Stay tuned!
dailyhodl.com
Here’s the Best-Case Scenario for Ethereum (ETH), According to Its Co-Creator
Ethereum (ETH) co-founder Anthony Di lorio is unveiling what he thinks could be the best-case scenario for the leading smart contract platform. Di Iorio tells Scott Melker in a new interview that Ethereum ideally will bring massive improvements to people’s lives by creating an ecosystem that seeks to provide real value.
IN THIS ARTICLE
u.today
If Ripple Wins Against SEC, Entire Crypto Industry Goes Parabolic: David Gokhshtein
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
dailyhodl.com
CEO of $4,500,000,000 Crypto Fund Says Bitcoin Has Bottomed Out and Is Ready To Rally – Here Are His Targets
The founder and CEO of crypto asset fund Pantera Capital, Dan Morehead, is expressing bullish sentiment on Bitcoin (BTC). says in a Bloomberg interview that Bitcoin bottomed out in June and is on the cusp of a bull market as it has now surpassed the average period of a bear cycle.
Why Bitcoin, Dogecoin, and Shiba Inu Are Falling Today
Investors are anxious about this week's Federal Reserve meeting.
u.today
Safuvest Readies For Token Presale After Raising $100,000 In Private Sale Round
Safuvest, a relatively new project building on the Binance Smartchain has announced that it has concluded its private token sale and is now gearing up for the $SAFV token presale that is slated to kick off Tuesday, 20th September 2022. Participants in the private round include Meldstone Capital, Brailie and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
u.today
Cardano: Exchanges Now Ready for Vasil Upgrade
According to Tim Harrison, vice president of Community and Ecosystem at Input Output, exchange readiness by liquidity now stands at over 87% ahead of the Vasil upgrade. The Cardano builder set the bar at the 25 top exchanges that represent roughly 80% of the ADA token’s liquidity. As reported...
Benzinga
Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $56M Worth Of Ethereum
What happened: $56,935,268 worth of Ethereum ETH/USD was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. This mysterious person's Ethereum wallet address has been identified as: 0x61fba83ecd47ceb5eab7ad672b61405b9b131702. $56 million worth of Ethereum was sent to an unknown recipient, with Ethereum wallet address: 0x3c834ecd7789e094e8fb233f084a695410aaadef. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency...
CoinDesk
What Cardano’s Highly Anticipated Vasil Hard Fork Will Bring; Iran to Start Testing a Digital Rial Soon
"The Hash" hosts discuss the Cardano hard fork that is expected to take place on Thursday, Sept. 22. Plus, a closer look at the Central Bank of Iran's plans to start a central bank digital currency (CBDC) pilot soon. I.D.E.A.S. 2022 by CoinDesk facilitates capital flow and market growth by...
cryptoslate.com
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Bitcoin drops 6.5% after Fed’s 75 bps rate hike; Tether under pressure to produce documents on USDT reserve
The biggest news in the cryptosphere for Sept. 21 includes Bitcoin tanking 6.5% after Fed announced a 75 bps rate hike, a court ordering Tether to provide documents on its reserves, and Ethereum Devs looking to enable withdrawals in the upcoming Shanghai upgrade. CryptoSlate Top Stories. CryptoSlate in a Sept....
u.today
Crypto Market May Rally on September 21, Here's Why
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Cardano’s Big Day Arrives, Whales Grab ADA in Last-Minute Rush
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
PETS・
If You Had $1,000 To Invest Right Now, Would You Put It On Dogecoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum Classic Or Litecoin?
Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week, we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on altcoin investing: If you had $100 right now,...
u.today
Ripple Moves 30 Million XRP, Here's Why It Could Be Bullish
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Comments / 0