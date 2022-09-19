ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

u.today

Ripple Shovels 50 Million XRP to Anon Wallet, Here's What It Means for Market

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
CURRENCIES
u.today

Ethereum Whales Rapidly Dropped Their Holdings After Merge, Here's Why

COMMODITIES & FUTURE
u.today

30% of Shiba Inu Holders Are Now Holding for Long-Term Reasons: Report

STOCKS
u.today

Cardano Reached Its Bottom, 3 Ways It Can Recover: Crypto Market Review, September 20

MARKETS
u.today

Ethereum-killer Solana Passes Major Milestone on Transaction Count

MARKETS
kitco.com

Bitcoin Sept. 19 chart alert - Bears working on price downtrend

(Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are weaker in early U.S. trading Tuesday, after hitting a three-month low Monday. A drop in prices below former chart support at the early-September low gave the bears the overall near-term technical advantage and they are presently working on a price downtrend on the daily chart. Stay tuned!
CURRENCIES
dailyhodl.com

Here’s the Best-Case Scenario for Ethereum (ETH), According to Its Co-Creator

Ethereum (ETH) co-founder Anthony Di lorio is unveiling what he thinks could be the best-case scenario for the leading smart contract platform. Di Iorio tells Scott Melker in a new interview that Ethereum ideally will bring massive improvements to people’s lives by creating an ecosystem that seeks to provide real value.
MARKETS
u.today

If Ripple Wins Against SEC, Entire Crypto Industry Goes Parabolic: David Gokhshtein

MARKETS
u.today

Safuvest Readies For Token Presale After Raising $100,000 In Private Sale Round

Safuvest, a relatively new project building on the Binance Smartchain has announced that it has concluded its private token sale and is now gearing up for the $SAFV token presale that is slated to kick off Tuesday, 20th September 2022. Participants in the private round include Meldstone Capital, Brailie and...
MARKETS
u.today

Cardano: Exchanges Now Ready for Vasil Upgrade

According to Tim Harrison, vice president of Community and Ecosystem at Input Output, exchange readiness by liquidity now stands at over 87% ahead of the Vasil upgrade. The Cardano builder set the bar at the 25 top exchanges that represent roughly 80% of the ADA token’s liquidity. As reported...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
Benzinga

Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $56M Worth Of Ethereum

What happened: $56,935,268 worth of Ethereum ETH/USD was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. This mysterious person's Ethereum wallet address has been identified as: 0x61fba83ecd47ceb5eab7ad672b61405b9b131702. $56 million worth of Ethereum was sent to an unknown recipient, with Ethereum wallet address: 0x3c834ecd7789e094e8fb233f084a695410aaadef. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
cryptoslate.com

CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Bitcoin drops 6.5% after Fed’s 75 bps rate hike; Tether under pressure to produce documents on USDT reserve

The biggest news in the cryptosphere for Sept. 21 includes Bitcoin tanking 6.5% after Fed announced a 75 bps rate hike, a court ordering Tether to provide documents on its reserves, and Ethereum Devs looking to enable withdrawals in the upcoming Shanghai upgrade. CryptoSlate Top Stories. CryptoSlate in a Sept....
MARKETS
u.today

Crypto Market May Rally on September 21, Here's Why

MARKETS
u.today

Cardano’s Big Day Arrives, Whales Grab ADA in Last-Minute Rush

PETS
u.today

Ripple Moves 30 Million XRP, Here's Why It Could Be Bullish

MARKETS

