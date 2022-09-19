Read full article on original website
Boosie Badazz Advises Rappers Visiting L.A. To Stay Strapped: ‘It’s the Rap Murder Capital’
After the murder of PnB Rock in Los Angeles, Boosie Badazz hit twitter with a strong warning to rappers that will travel to the city. “Every time u n LA KEEP YOUR GUNS N YOUR FINGER ON THE TRIGGER!!” Boosie tweeted. “BE READY TO SHOOT AT ALL TIMES!! KEEP YOUR HAND ON YOUR GLOCK (no safety) N SHOOT SOON AS YOU SEE HARM R ANYONE SUSPICIOUS!! They will rob n kill u ITS THE RAP MURDER CAPITAL #LA tip:to everyone lost they life n LA.”
More details from Tory Lanez' altercation with August Alsina are coming to the light. After Tory denied assaulting August, claiming that he was in the studio after finishing his set on the "Fall Back In Love Comedy & Music Jam" tour. However, earlier this week, footage of the Canadian rapper attempting to greet the "I Luv This Sh*t" singer made its rounds online, contradicting Tory's original claim.
Charlamagne Explains Why Chief Keef Isn’t One Of Hip-Hop’s Most Influential Artists
Charlamagne Tha God recently gave his top four picks for most influential rappers of all time, and he did not put Chicago’s own Chief Keef on the list. Many people would argue the “Love Sosa” rapper should be up there when it comes to influence, thanks to his contributions in ushering in the drill sound in the early 2010s. However, during a recent conversation on The What?!, Charlamagne gave his list and explained why Chief Keef isn’t there.
Boosie Badazz has issued a warning to rappers in the wake of PnB Rock‘s murder, saying artists should always be armed when walking around Los Angeles. The 30-year-old Philadelphia rapper passed away on Monday (September 12) after he was fatally shot while dining at Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles in South Los Angeles.
Fetty Wap and Young Thug facing years in prison
Two of hip-hop’s biggest artists are locked behind bars and could face years in prison. Did their music lead to this fate?. Fetty Wap’s 2015 was one of the biggest breakout years recently seen in music. “Trap Queen” is the single that started it all. She...
Tory Lanez will no longer be apart of the "Fall Back In Love Comedy & Music Jam" after his alleged altercation with August Alsina. Over the weekend, the "I Luv This Sh*t" singer took to social media to reveal that the Toronto born rapper had punched him in the face, leaving him with a bloody lip and bruised face. Although Tory denied the claims, footage showed the Chixtape star attempting to greet August before the fight went down.
Metro Boomin Announces Upcoming Album ‘Heroes & Villains’
Metro Boomin will be delivering his highly-anticipated new album Heroes & Villains this November. The hip-hop producer announced the news of the forthcoming project on Friday, sharing a fiery teaser trailer. While the trailer doesn’t offer any information aside from the news of the album, fans can only hope Metro...
August Alsina says that Tory Lanez left him bloody after he didn't shake his hand last night after a concert in Chicago.
August Alsina is telling his side of the story as rumors circulate online that he and Tory Lanez got into it.
August Alsina is showing off the wounds he suffered from his alleged fight with Tory Lanez at the Fall Back in Love Comedy & Music Jam in Chicago. The internet has been buzzing over reports of a physical clash between the two rap-crooners. On Sunday night (Sept. 18), August Alsina shared a series of pictures of the injuries he said he received after Tory Lanez allegedly sucker punched him on Sept. 17 in Chicago at comedian Rip Michaels' Fall Back in Love Comedy & Music Jam event.
August Alsina is accusing Tory Lanez of hitting him — which the latter has denied. This morning, Alsina shared a photo of himself with a bloodied face, writing that Lanez — a.k.a. Daystar Peterson — had allegedly ambushed him and punched him in the face as he was leaving a show. According to the singer, Lanez pressed him to explain why he didn't "dap him up" in the past — which he says was due to Lanez taking shots at him for his brief relationship with Jada Pinkett Smith a few years ago.
As new information about the August Alsina-Tory Lanez beef emerges online, the singer's mother had some words of encouragement for him. The singer faced backlash for the altercation but his mother assured him that he did "nothing wrong." August Alsina performs onstage at Live! Red! Ready! Pre-Show at the 2017...
Looks like more drama could be on the way for Tory Lanez and Lore’l has the LO Down! Over the weekend, singer August Alsina claimed he was attacked backstage by Tory Lanez after refusing to give him a handshake. The two were in Chicago for a concert. Alsina posted pics of the bloody aftermath […]
City Girls Talk Relationships With Lil Uzi Vert and Diddy
City Girls’ Yung Miami and JT speak candidly about their respective relationships with Diddy and Lil Uzi Vert in a new cover story interview, out Monday. Speaking with Pop Sugar, the duo reflected on their continually expanding presence on pop culture, including comments to writer Shelton Boyd-Griffith about their individual personal lives. On matters of Diddy, who earlier this year declared Miami’s “Go Papi!” sign at the BET Awards “one of the sweetest things anyone’s ever done for me,” Miami struck a playful chord when it came to addressing speculation and assumptions surrounding their relationship, which she describes as a “really supportive” one.
The Prince of Wales has spoken of the “great comfort” he has taken in the enthusiasm of those supporting an environmental prize he founded, in a message recorded a day after the Queen’s funeral.William had been due to travel to New York to attend an Earthshot Prize innovation summit as a countdown to the awards being staged in the US.But he described the “saddest of circumstances” following his grandmother’s death, as he and his family continue to observe a period of mourning for the late monarch.William was to make the solo trip to the United States on September 21,...
Symba Talks Overcoming Tough Times as He Breaks Down Lyrics for ‘Never End Up Broke Pt. 2′ Featuring Pusha T
Symba on "Never End Up Broke Pt. 2" featuring Pusha T. "Long nights, no lights, dreamin' ’bout a Benz/No rice, just ice, nothin' in the fridge/Sick of makin' friends, all they do is burn a bridge/I’m drownin' in my sins, I never learned how to swim/My life jacket Celine, swim trunks Supreme/Just left the scene in Alexander McQueen/I remember nights I was too broke to think, this shit deep/I lost more money than sleep/I was watchin' corners, I ain’t never mop the floor/Touched a hundred thousand in 20s from doin' chores/Mama was a queenpin, Coretta with cream/She was sellin' dreams to Martin Luther, the fiend/For Christmas, I bought the block choppas and triple beams/Four-wheelers, four-fours and a bunch of bowls/I guess it’s safe to say a nigga finally reached his goals/’Cause all I ever wanted was to never end up broke"
