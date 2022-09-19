August Alsina is accusing Tory Lanez of hitting him — which the latter has denied. This morning, Alsina shared a photo of himself with a bloodied face, writing that Lanez — a.k.a. Daystar Peterson — had allegedly ambushed him and punched him in the face as he was leaving a show. According to the singer, Lanez pressed him to explain why he didn't "dap him up" in the past — which he says was due to Lanez taking shots at him for his brief relationship with Jada Pinkett Smith a few years ago.

