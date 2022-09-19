YouTube's aggressive Premium push is driving me away from the platform. I am a working mom with an 11-month-old baby. What sort of picture does that paint for you? That of an individual who has little to no time to spare? Well, you’re right. I am neck-deep in it right now, and I’m sure there are many other folks, parents or not, who can empathize with an absolute dearth of leisurely time. You know what I’m talking about — those precious few minutes in the day to just lay back and watch a YouTube video or two. Thanks to Google’s aggressive YouTube Premium push, those moments no longer exist for me, and I am not alone.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO