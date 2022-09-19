Read full article on original website
Related
TechRadar
Which iPhone models has Apple discontinued now the iPhone 14 is here?
With each new iPhone release, a selection of existing devices always gets shown the door, and now that the iPhone 14 range launched and hit pre-order, four older iPhone models (and an Apple Watch) have been removed from the Apple Store. This routine trimming of models keeps Apple's device portfolio...
CNET
Why Now Is the Worst Possible Moment to Buy a New iPhone
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Thinking about buying a new iPhone? It may be in your best interest to hold off just a bit longer. Apple's "Far Out" launch event is set for today...
If You Own These Old iPhone Or iPad Models, Apple Has A Rare Software Update For You
Apple Inc AAPL released a security update for some older iPhone, iPad, and iPod models on Wednesday. What Happened: The iOS 12.5.6 update is available for iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, and iPhone 6 Plus smartphones. Apple said that the update also extends to the iPad Mini 2 and iPad Mini...
Android Authority
iPhone 15 Ultra could finally catch up to Android
A rumor claims that 8K video, longer battery life, and more could be coming. A rumor claims that Apple will rebrand the Pro Max to the Ultra next generation. The iPhone 15 Ultra could get exclusive features like 8K video and a larger battery. The price of the iPhone 15...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Android Authority
New Chromecast with Google TV (HD) is locked to 1080p, mad cheap
This is now a great way to spruce up an older TV in your household. The new Chromecast with Google TV (HD) is locked to 1080p. Outside of the resolution, the newest Chromecast is much the same as the original 4K model. You can grab the streamer today for $29.99.
Apple making BIG change to your iPhone after fans moaned about new feature
APPLE is tweaking the iPhone's new battery symbol with a slightly slicker design. It follows Apple fan complaints over the fact that the battery icon didn't deplete as it drained. The new icon – introduced this month with iOS 16 – finally added a number to represent battery percentage....
Android Authority
Dear Google, please show me which voice commands I can use with my smart home
I shouldn't need to hunt for them and I shouldn't need to guess. They should just be right there!. When it comes to digital assistants, you have choices. Amazon’s Alexa was the first prominent one. Samsung’s Bixby is on Galaxy phones around the world. Apple fans get Siri. However, for my money, Google Assistant is the fastest, most reliable, and overall best digital assistant out there. So, when I started building my smart home, the decision of which assistant to build it on was an easy one.
iOS 16.1: Apple preparing new iPhone software with ‘Live Activities’ and other updates
Apple is preparing another major update for the iPhone, soon after its new iOS 16 download has arrived.This week, Apple introduced a significant new software update for its phones. The download brought a range of new features, including a redesigned Lock Screen and the option to delete sent messages.However, some of the major features that were initially promised for iOS 16 were left out. Notable among them was Live Activities, a tool that allows notifications to show constantly changing information, such as sports scores , on the Lock Screen.That feature was promoted even more heavily with the iPhone 14 Pro...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Android Authority
Samsung surprises Galaxy S6 owners with new update
Galaxy S6 owners in the Netherlands and Belgium are reporting their phones have received updates. Samsung is pushing out a small update for the Galaxy S6. The update has been discovered on the S6, S6 Edge, and S6 Edge Plus in Belgium and the Netherlands. The update says it brings...
Amazon Prime got more expensive this year. Here's why you might want to switch to Walmart Plus
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Amazon Prime membership rates have gone up this year. The cost of an annual Prime membership has increased from $119...
NFL・
TechCrunch
Amazon’s latest challenger is China’s online dollar store Pinduoduo
The company’s overseas shopping app, called Temu, briefly claimed the top spot of Android shopping apps in the U.S. in mid-September before dipping to No. 15 this week, according to app analytics platform Data.ai. The rankings indicate new downloads, so it’s hard to gauge the app’s user retention and activeness.
Netflix expects 40 million new viewers by 2023 with its new subscription plan
Netflix is aiming for high numbers while also attempting to provide an affordable option.
CNET
Skip the iOS 16 FOMO: Download the iPhone Update Today
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple's iOS 16 is here, and there's a collection of cool new features to try out. There are a few annoying features, too, but you can always disable those. The latest mobile software update includes the ability to unsend and edit text messages, a customizable lock screen, an intelligent cropping feature for photos and the battery percentage returning to the status bar. But you can't try them out until you install iOS 16.
Android Authority
DJI Osmo Mobile 6 promises smooth smartphone video for a lot of money
DJI makes some of the best smartphone gimbals on the market, but only for those who can afford them. The DJI Osmo Mobile 6 just landed, making it the new flagship smartphone gimbal from the brand. It features some subtle upgrades over last year’s DJI OM 5. Unfortunately, it...
Android Authority
Leak reveals what colors could be available for the Google Pixel Watch
A recent leak may have given us new details about the Google Pixel Watch. A leak has revealed new details about the upcoming Google Pixel Watch. The leak suggests Google’s anticipated smartwatch will come in Obsidian, Charcoal, and Chalk. The leak also gives a price range to expect for...
Amazon's big launch event announced ahead of Google's Nest launch
Amazon has sent out invitations to its 2022 annual product launch event, which will take place on September 28.
Android Authority
No, YouTube, I will not subscribe to Premium
YouTube's aggressive Premium push is driving me away from the platform. I am a working mom with an 11-month-old baby. What sort of picture does that paint for you? That of an individual who has little to no time to spare? Well, you’re right. I am neck-deep in it right now, and I’m sure there are many other folks, parents or not, who can empathize with an absolute dearth of leisurely time. You know what I’m talking about — those precious few minutes in the day to just lay back and watch a YouTube video or two. Thanks to Google’s aggressive YouTube Premium push, those moments no longer exist for me, and I am not alone.
Where Will Apple Be in 5 Years?
There are plenty of reasons Apple stock can outperform over the next five years. Just ask Warren Buffett.
Android Authority
Here's what the Pixel Watch costs for the Wi-Fi model
A source has confirmed a recent leak about the price of the Pixel Watch. A leak suggested that the price of the Wi-Fi edition of the Google Pixel Watch could be between $250-$350. A source has now backed up the leak claiming the price will be $349. The watch is...
Comments / 0