Cell Phones

TechRadar

Which iPhone models has Apple discontinued now the iPhone 14 is here?

With each new iPhone release, a selection of existing devices always gets shown the door, and now that the iPhone 14 range launched and hit pre-order, four older iPhone models (and an Apple Watch) have been removed from the Apple Store. This routine trimming of models keeps Apple's device portfolio...
CELL PHONES
CNET

Why Now Is the Worst Possible Moment to Buy a New iPhone

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Thinking about buying a new iPhone? It may be in your best interest to hold off just a bit longer. Apple's "Far Out" launch event is set for today...
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

iPhone 15 Ultra could finally catch up to Android

A rumor claims that 8K video, longer battery life, and more could be coming. A rumor claims that Apple will rebrand the Pro Max to the Ultra next generation. The iPhone 15 Ultra could get exclusive features like 8K video and a larger battery. The price of the iPhone 15...
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

New Chromecast with Google TV (HD) is locked to 1080p, mad cheap

This is now a great way to spruce up an older TV in your household. The new Chromecast with Google TV (HD) is locked to 1080p. Outside of the resolution, the newest Chromecast is much the same as the original 4K model. You can grab the streamer today for $29.99.
ELECTRONICS
Android Authority

Dear Google, please show me which voice commands I can use with my smart home

I shouldn't need to hunt for them and I shouldn't need to guess. They should just be right there!. When it comes to digital assistants, you have choices. Amazon’s Alexa was the first prominent one. Samsung’s Bixby is on Galaxy phones around the world. Apple fans get Siri. However, for my money, Google Assistant is the fastest, most reliable, and overall best digital assistant out there. So, when I started building my smart home, the decision of which assistant to build it on was an easy one.
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

iOS 16.1: Apple preparing new iPhone software with ‘Live Activities’ and other updates

Apple is preparing another major update for the iPhone, soon after its new iOS 16 download has arrived.This week, Apple introduced a significant new software update for its phones. The download brought a range of new features, including a redesigned Lock Screen and the option to delete sent messages.However, some of the major features that were initially promised for iOS 16 were left out. Notable among them was Live Activities, a tool that allows notifications to show constantly changing information, such as sports scores , on the Lock Screen.That feature was promoted even more heavily with the iPhone 14 Pro...
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

Samsung surprises Galaxy S6 owners with new update

Galaxy S6 owners in the Netherlands and Belgium are reporting their phones have received updates. Samsung is pushing out a small update for the Galaxy S6. The update has been discovered on the S6, S6 Edge, and S6 Edge Plus in Belgium and the Netherlands. The update says it brings...
CELL PHONES
TechCrunch

Amazon’s latest challenger is China’s online dollar store Pinduoduo

The company’s overseas shopping app, called Temu, briefly claimed the top spot of Android shopping apps in the U.S. in mid-September before dipping to No. 15 this week, according to app analytics platform Data.ai. The rankings indicate new downloads, so it’s hard to gauge the app’s user retention and activeness.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Skip the iOS 16 FOMO: Download the iPhone Update Today

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple's iOS 16 is here, and there's a collection of cool new features to try out. There are a few annoying features, too, but you can always disable those. The latest mobile software update includes the ability to unsend and edit text messages, a customizable lock screen, an intelligent cropping feature for photos and the battery percentage returning to the status bar. But you can't try them out until you install iOS 16.
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

DJI Osmo Mobile 6 promises smooth smartphone video for a lot of money

DJI makes some of the best smartphone gimbals on the market, but only for those who can afford them. The DJI Osmo Mobile 6 just landed, making it the new flagship smartphone gimbal from the brand. It features some subtle upgrades over last year’s DJI OM 5. Unfortunately, it...
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

Leak reveals what colors could be available for the Google Pixel Watch

A recent leak may have given us new details about the Google Pixel Watch. A leak has revealed new details about the upcoming Google Pixel Watch. The leak suggests Google’s anticipated smartwatch will come in Obsidian, Charcoal, and Chalk. The leak also gives a price range to expect for...
ELECTRONICS
Android Authority

No, YouTube, I will not subscribe to Premium

YouTube's aggressive Premium push is driving me away from the platform. I am a working mom with an 11-month-old baby. What sort of picture does that paint for you? That of an individual who has little to no time to spare? Well, you’re right. I am neck-deep in it right now, and I’m sure there are many other folks, parents or not, who can empathize with an absolute dearth of leisurely time. You know what I’m talking about — those precious few minutes in the day to just lay back and watch a YouTube video or two. Thanks to Google’s aggressive YouTube Premium push, those moments no longer exist for me, and I am not alone.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Android Authority

Here's what the Pixel Watch costs for the Wi-Fi model

A source has confirmed a recent leak about the price of the Pixel Watch. A leak suggested that the price of the Wi-Fi edition of the Google Pixel Watch could be between $250-$350. A source has now backed up the leak claiming the price will be $349. The watch is...
ELECTRONICS

