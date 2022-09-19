Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Amazon-owned building in southwest Tulsa finishes construction, sits vacant
TULSA, Okla. — Is it a surprise Amazon project? Will it open at all? Those are some of the questions surrounding a building belonging to online e-commerce giant Amazon.com in southwest Tulsa. The building sits on South 49th West Avenue next to the new Gilcrease Expressway Turnpike. It finished...
Tulsa family business accomplishes American dream with restaurant
Tacos Don Francisco is the dream come true for Martha Aguirre and her family. Opening 23 years ago, the restaurant has fed thousands of Tulsans through the years.
Dam, lake between Gathering Place and downtown to open next summer, City of Tulsa says
TULSA, Okla. — A major transformation of the Arkansas River through Tulsa is getting closer to becoming a reality. Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum announced Monday work will be complete on a new dam to create a new lake between Gathering Place and downtown Tulsa by next summer. “It will...
Tulsa museum featured on New York City billboard
NEW YORK CITY, NY — A Tulsa museum is getting national attention in the Big Apple. Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt spotted Tulsa’s Philbrook Museum of Art on a billboard in New York City. “If you can make it here, you can make it anywhere! (Or something like...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mixed reactions across Oklahoma over books removed from classrooms during Banned Book Week
TULSA, Okla. — It’s Banned Book Week, and a Tulsa literary expert said as a community, we seem to be challenging books more than ever. Every September, Banned Book Week highlights challenges to books in schools and libraries. This comes as the American Library Association said across the...
New TV show originally called 'Kansas City' changed names, moved to Tulsa
The Missouri Motion Media Association is pushing for the state to offer film incentives to production companies when they work in the state. A similar initiative is underway in Kansas.
Thieves steal AC units from midtown Tulsa gaming, hobby shop mid-heatwave
TULSA, Okla. — A midtown Tulsa business is dealing with a late-September Oklahoma heatwave hotter than Charmander’s tail without air conditioning thanks to thieves. Dice Addiction Games on East 11th and near South Yale opened for business Monday morning to find that the store that usually deals with battles involving dragon fire was itself dealing with heat hotter than the Pokémon Charmander’s tail.
Report goes inside Oklahoma eviction courtrooms
From geographic inequalities, to lack of due process, Hines said the system and the people who run it are overburdened.
RELATED PEOPLE
KTUL
Oklahoma educators react to mask mandate law being thrown out
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — It was one of the hottest debates during the pandemic, one that Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt came down on — mask mandates. Stitt declared that no schools should have a mask mandate for students, and a law was passed to reflect his feelings on the matter.
Ascension St. John hospital staff in Owasso go through MCI training
Ascension St. John hospital staff in Owasso go through mass casualty incident training with help of Tulsa Tech nursing students
visitmuskogee.com
LIVE MUSIC – LIBBY STARKS @ Cherokee Nation Casino
Free show at the 3 Rivers Tavern Bar stage, come out & enjoy!. Fill out this form to submit your event for the Muskogee Community Calendar.
Muscogee Creek Nation Lighthorse Tribal police officer paralyzed for 20 days
OKMULGEE, Okla. — Larry Porter is a 30-year-old father of three daughters, step-father to two step-sons, with a promising law enforcement career. He woke up on Sept. 1, and he could not move. Porter was taken to the hospital in Okmulgee and later by ambulance to Hillcrest Medical Center...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Scottish culture comes to Broken Arrow through Scotfest
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A celebration of Scottish and Celtic culture took place in Broken Arrow this weekend. The 42nd Scotfest featured authentic live music, food, drinks, Highland Games events and Scottish actor Graham McTavish from “Outlander.”. Victor Sandman, a volunteer at Scotfest said the event is about...
Funerals begin for Sand Springs crash victims
Three teens died in a crash in Sand Springs on September 15th. Two other teens are recovering after the crash.
blackchronicle.com
Stormy Night Across Oklahoma Prompts Several Tornado Warnings
A line of severe thunderstorms moved across central Oklahoma Saturday night prompting several tornado warnings throughout the evening, and a new severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for most of central Oklahoma overnight, until 4 a.m. There haven’t been any confirmed tornadoes from Saturday night’s storms, but there may have...
TU bringing back some previously eliminated degree programs
The University of Tulsa is bringing back a handful of degree programs that were previously eliminated.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tulsa man in recovery shares hardship of opioid addiction on National Opioid Awareness Day
TULSA, Okla. — Wednesday marks National Opioid Awareness Day. Opioid addiction is a devastating problem in Oklahoma and across the country. The Tulsa Health Department says between 2019 and 2020, drug overdose deaths involving synthetic opioids jumped 90% in Oklahoma. Bryan Berry told FOX23 that he has struggled with...
FOX23 Investigates: What Tulsa mail thieves are after
TULSA, Okla. — Mailboxes taped off, closed or gone altogether in Tulsa... all part of a crime trend growing across the United States. Gloria Daniel says she learned about the trend first hand, when a water bill check she had tried to mail in north Tulsa showed up days later for sale on criminal online marketplaces.
14-year-old hit by city bus in south Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a 14-year-old boy was struck by a city bus Wednesday morning in south Tulsa. Police said the boy was hit after he walked out in the front of the bus, near East 71st Street and South Lewis Avenue. The boy was transported to...
Outage in Broken Arrow leaves 969 customers without power, PSO says
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) is investigating a power outage in Broken Arrow near S 177th E Ave and E Albany St that is impacting 969 customers. Around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, PSO reported an outage that impacted 5,000 customers. “Fairly quickly, we were able...
Comments / 0