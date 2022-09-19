Read full article on original website
Daytime Closure Of Oliver Bridge
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – The Oliver Bridge will be closed from 8 a-m to 4:30 p-m the rest of the week for an inspection. The Minnesota Department of Transportation says the inspection equipment will be removed each day to allow for the reopening. The Oliver Bridge crosses the St....
The Formal Garden Has Reopened At Glensheen
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – Following an extensive rebuild, the formal garden at the Glensheen mansion is now open to the public. The brick walls of the garden had deteriorated over the years by water intrusion and were reconstructed. A new drainage system was also installed and stairways were rebuilt.
