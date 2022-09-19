Read full article on original website
Related
The game they waited their entire lives to play
BRANDON — The pep rally began on time, the football game did not. Officially, it will go down as a three-day postponement due to lightning strikes that covered the skies of East Hillsborough on Friday night. For a team on a four-year losing skid, the storm seemed redundant. When...
Meditation, gospel music key to Hooker's pregame routine
Hendon Hooker is old for a college football player, but the 24-year-old is still a young man. But those closest to Hooker know he’s always been a old soul in a younger body, and his pregame routine does nothing to dispel that notion. Hooker was asked after Monday’s practice...
Comments / 0