Read full article on original website
Related
PSG star Sergio Ramos is 'extremely disappointed' to miss out on Spain's Nations League squad against Switzerland and Portugal... but the centre-back hopes to reclaim Luis Enrique's favour before the World Cup
PSG defender Sergio Ramos is reportedly 'extremely disappointed' to have missed out on Luis Enrique's Nations League squad, as Spain prepare to take on Switzerland and Portugal during the international break. The Spanish boss left out the likes of Liverpool playmaker Thiago Alcantara and Barcelona youngster Ansu Fati in favour...
Matthijs de Ligt sticks the knife into struggling Juventus by claiming there is 'less ambition' to win the Champions League at his former club than Bayern Munich... as he insists joining German giants was a step up in 'squad quality'
Matthijs de Ligt has stuck the knife into former club Juventus by taking a swipe at what he claims is a lack of ambition to win the Champions League at the club. The 23-year-old made 117 appearances for the Serie A giants in three seasons before sealing a £68million move to Bayern Munich in the summer transfer window.
UEFA・
‘My road is not over’ – Cristiano Ronaldo targets Euro 2024 as Man Utd star accepts Portugal’s top scorer award
CRISTIANO RONALDO has revealed his ambition to fire Portugal to Euro 2024 glory while receiving a top award for his nation. The 37-year-old forward has found himself relegated to Manchester United’s bench under Erik ten Hag for the majority of their Premier League campaign. After failing to secure a...
In-form Neymar eyes Pelé’s record as Brazil’s record scorer
Here’s some great news for Brazil: Neymar is winning everyone over this season with his goals and attitude for Paris Saint-Germain. He’s also been injury-free after years of being plagued by ankle, hamstring and foot injuries. Even though Neymar suffered a small cut in his right knee and...
RELATED PEOPLE
REVEALED: Lionel Messi's eye-watering demands to renew his Barcelona deal in 2020 included an executive box at the Nou Camp for his AND Luis Suarez's family, a private plane to fly him back to Argentina and a signing-on bonus of £8.7MILLION
Lionel Messi's eye-watering demands to stay at Barcelona in 2020 have been revealed in a significant leak. The veteran superstar left the Spanish giants in summer 2021 after 21 years at the club, joining Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer when his contract expired. And according to revelations from El...
Manchester United 'have made their move for Monaco defender Vanderson with the £52m-rated Brazilian set to leave the French side'... but Barcelona 'are also keen on the right-back and have already had an approach rejected'
Manchester United will rival Barcelona for the signing of Monaco defender Vanderson, according to reports in Spain. The Brazilian right back has impressed at Stade Louis II since joining the French side on New Year's Day from Gremio for around £9.5million. And Sport claim that despite United and Barca's...
Cristiano Ronaldo Intends To Break Record By Playing For Portugal At Euro 2024
He will be aged 39 years, four months and nine days when Euro 2024 begins.
Cristiano Ronaldo called ‘El Bicho’ by Man Utd team-mates but nickname dates back to Real Madrid playing days
MANCHESTER UNITED star Cristiano Ronaldo is called "El Bicho" by his team-mates. The nickname means "the Bug" in Spanish and Lisandro Martinez recently used it when commenting on one of Ronaldo's Instagram posts. However, the 37-year-old being called this dates back long before he returned for a second spell at...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cristian Romero and Lisandro Martinez left 'UNABLE to link up with Argentina squad in USA due to visa issues' after US embassy in London was closed on Monday due to Queen's funeral... but duo 'will fly TODAY after sorting applications back in home country'
Cristian Romero and Lisandro Martinez have not been able to join their Argentina team-mates in Miami ahead of a clash with Honduras. The Premier League centre-backs were unable to get visa appointments with the US Embassy in London on Monday, after it closed for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral, according to TyC Sports.
Italy legend Fabio Cannavaro set to land first European management job with Serie B side Benevento
ITALIAN hero Fabio Cannavaro is ready to step back into management at Serie B side Benevento. The 2006 World Cup-winning skipper has been looking to get back in the dugout since leaving Chinese outfit Guangzhou Evergrande. The Ballon d'Or winner, 49, lifted both the Chinese Super League title and the...
DAZN to broadcast WSL games in Spain, Italy, Japan & more
DAZN acquires WSL broadcast rights in key international markets around the world.
Yardbarker
“He’s an extraordinary player” Varane sends a message of support to Pogba
Raphael Varane has sent a message of support to Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba as the midfielder struggles with injury and off-field problems. Pogba has been plagued by injury since the summer, and he has not made his competitive debut for Juventus since he moved to the club at the end of last season.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
Dybala breaks silence on leaving Juventus and says Roma fans are more passionate
Paulo Dybala spent seven years at Juventus before he left the Bianconeri at the end of last season. It seemed certain he would stay at the club for a decade after he agreed to a new deal with the Bianconeri. However, the club changed the agreement and then completely withdrew...
International Business Times
Koeman Slams Barcelona Chief Laporta For Not Signing Wijnaldum: 'He Wanted To Annoy Me'
FC Barcelona's former head coach Ronald Koeman has slammed club's president Juan Laporta for not signing Gini Wijnaldum. When Wijnaldum became a free agent at Liverpool FC at the end of the 2020-21 season, Koeman wanted his countryman to land at Camp Nou to strengthen Barcelona's midfield. However, Barcelona did not go ahead with the deal and Wijnaldum instead moved to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on a free transfer.
BBC
Transfer news: United keen on Portugal striker Ramos
Manchester United have contacted the representatives of Benfica's 21-year-old Portugal striker Goncalo Ramos - the Newcastle United and Bayern Munich target is valued at £25m but reportedly has a £100m release clause. (Sun), external. France defender Benjamin Pavard considered leaving Bayern Munich this summer, with Manchester United, Chelsea,...
FOX Sports
World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: France, Brazil go to penalties
Editor's note: Each day between now and the kickoff of the first match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Nov. 20, we'll unveil a different memory from World Cup history. The countdown from 101 continues with Brazil and France's memorable quarterfinal showdown. What’s the most emotional back-and-forth knockout game...
Russia banned from Euro 2024 as international suspension continues
Russia will be banned from qualifying for Euro 2024, Uefa has confirmed, as the country remains suspended from international competition following their invasion of Ukraine.Uefa’s decision to ban all Russian teams from international competition was upheld by the Court of Arbitration for Sport in July following an appeal from the Russian football federation.Russia were kicked out of March’s World Cup play-offs by Fifa and were also banned from competing at the women’s Euros in England this summer.Russian clubs have also been unable to compete in the Champions League this season.Russia have not played a senior men’s international game since 14...
UEFA・
'Come to Udinese!': Italian club send a cheeky invitation to Cristiano Ronaldo to join the Serie A side after their flying start to the season... as they jokingly offer the Man United star a way out of Old Trafford on social media
Udinese have cheekily asked Cristiano Ronaldo if he would like to join the club in a post on social media. The Friulian side currently sit third in the Serie A table after picking up 16 points in their opening seven games thanks to five wins a draw - and were hoping to capitalise on their strong start to the campaign by jokingly asking the United star to sign for them.
Comments / 0