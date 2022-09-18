ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayor Kenney’s Public Schedule for Monday, September 19, 2022

9AM Mayor Kenney to Deliver Remarks at Blue Ribbon Schools Designation Celebration

The Mayor will join Superintendent Dr. Watlington and the Arts Academy at Benjamin Rush High School at this event to acknowledge their selection as a 2022 National Blue Ribbon School by the U.S. Department of Education. The 2022 awardees were formally announced by the U.S. Department of Education on Friday.

Location: Arts Academy at Benjamin Rush High School, 11081 Knights Rd., Philadelphia, PA .

11AM Mayor Kenney to Speak at 2022-2023 Youth Poet Laureate Announcement

The Mayor will deliver remarks at this event to announce the city of Philadelphia’s new Youth Poet Laureate.

Where: Parkway Central Library, 1901 Vine St., Philadelphia, PA.

