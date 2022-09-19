ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New-look Arizona State has tough task vs. No. 13 Utah

The first game for Arizona State following the firing of Herm Edwards as head coach will take place Saturday when the Sun Devils host No. 13 Utah in the Pac-12 opener for both schools. Shaun Aguano, Arizona State's running backs coach, was named the interim head coach Sunday after Edwards...
TEMPE, AZ
Yardbarker

Washington State Cougars: 4 Big questions before Oregon

Last week, the Washington State Cougars followed up their big win at Wisconsin by pouncing Colorado State. Pac-12 play starts on Saturday with a home game against Oregon. Here are four questions WSU needs to answer in practice this week. Last week the Washington State Cougars soundly trounced Mountain West...
PULLMAN, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Oregon OC Kenny Dillingham is just one of many names ASU will look at in its coaching search

Oregon Ducks offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham has been suggested as one possible candidate for the Arizona State football coaching job. It would make sense to include Dillingham as he is a native Arizonan and started his coaching career in 2014 as an offensive assistant with the Sun Devils right out of high school. Wherever Dillingham has been, the offenses have flourished. He has coached in six bowls. He has only been in Eugene for less than a year and the better the Ducks offense performs this season, the quicker Dillingham will get a head coaching position somewhere. Arizona State athletic director Ray Anderson...
TEMPE, AZ
247Sports

Game Week: UCLA vs. Colorado Facts and Factors

UCLA is 3-0 and has a chance to win its fourth consecutive game to start this season and its seventh overall as the Bruins travel to Colorado for its first road game of 2022. Here are the facts and factors going into the game. Record and Conference Standing: UCLA Bruins...
LOS ANGELES, CA

