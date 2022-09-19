Read full article on original website
What Oregon’s governor said about the chant at the BYU-Oregon football game
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown weighed in on the incident at the BYU-Oregon football game in which a chant directed at members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was yelled.
WSU football: Are Cougs a Top 15 team? This well-known AP voter says yes
THE COUGS ARE sitting five spots outside the top 25 poll rankings headed into the huge tilt vs. Oregon, but the Mercury News’ Jon Wilner has Washington State ranked a lot higher than that.
Whatever happened to Saturday night? Yes, Utah scheduled for another matinee
It was announced the Utes will play their next home game at Rice-Eccles Stadium, against the Oregon State Beavers, Oct. 1, at noon
Yardbarker
New-look Arizona State has tough task vs. No. 13 Utah
The first game for Arizona State following the firing of Herm Edwards as head coach will take place Saturday when the Sun Devils host No. 13 Utah in the Pac-12 opener for both schools. Shaun Aguano, Arizona State's running backs coach, was named the interim head coach Sunday after Edwards...
Oregon’s coach, athletic director condemn chant incident during BYU game
‘There’s no room for that in our stadium,’ said Ducks football coach Dan Lanning after Oregon fans directed a chant at members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Huskies Take Good-Sized Leap in SI Pac-12 Power Rankings
A win over Michigan State continues to elevate the UW football team.
Yardbarker
Washington State Cougars: 4 Big questions before Oregon
Last week, the Washington State Cougars followed up their big win at Wisconsin by pouncing Colorado State. Pac-12 play starts on Saturday with a home game against Oregon. Here are four questions WSU needs to answer in practice this week. Last week the Washington State Cougars soundly trounced Mountain West...
CF.C's Jamey Vinnick & CouGreat Marcus Trufant talk up Daiyan Henley & Oregon challenge on Tru to the Cougs
PULLMAN -- The Tru to the Cougs Podcast with Jamey Vinnick and Marcus Trufant powered by the Bleav Network was released Tuesday, with Vinnick and Trufant opining on what Washington State needs to do Saturday to get home against No. 15/18 Oregon's vaunted pass protection. The preview section on Oregon...
2024 QB TC Manumaleuna checks out BYU-Oregon, has more visits planned
Salem (Ore.) North Salem 2024 quarterback T.C. Manumaleuna took an unofficial visit to Oregon over the weekend for the Ducks game against BYU. With family members on both steams, he also had plenty of family come in to town. "The visit was good," said Manumaleuna. "I had my two older...
Oregon OC Kenny Dillingham is just one of many names ASU will look at in its coaching search
Oregon Ducks offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham has been suggested as one possible candidate for the Arizona State football coaching job. It would make sense to include Dillingham as he is a native Arizonan and started his coaching career in 2014 as an offensive assistant with the Sun Devils right out of high school. Wherever Dillingham has been, the offenses have flourished. He has coached in six bowls. He has only been in Eugene for less than a year and the better the Ducks offense performs this season, the quicker Dillingham will get a head coaching position somewhere. Arizona State athletic director Ray Anderson...
Game Week: UCLA vs. Colorado Facts and Factors
UCLA is 3-0 and has a chance to win its fourth consecutive game to start this season and its seventh overall as the Bruins travel to Colorado for its first road game of 2022. Here are the facts and factors going into the game. Record and Conference Standing: UCLA Bruins...
ESPN
BYU, 'grateful for those who are willing to come together,' thanks Oregon for its apology after anti-Mormon chants at football game
In the wake of "F--- the Mormons" chants coming from the Oregon student section last Saturday during the Ducks' 41-20 win over BYU at Autzen Stadium, BYU issued a statement Monday thanking Oregon for its "sincere apology" and adding that "this isolated behavior does not reflect the values of the University of Oregon."
