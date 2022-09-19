ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ValueWalk

New Student Stimulus Checks: Biden Announces New Student Loan Forgiveness Plan

President Joe Biden announced another student loan forgiveness plan, keeping a pledge he made in the 2020 campaign for the White House. These new student stimulus checks will cancel $10,000 of student debt for low- to middle-income borrowers. Such a move from Biden could help Democrats in the November congressional elections, but some economists believe it may fuel inflation as well.
BUSINESS
Business Insider

Congress just made it possible for student-loan borrowers who combined their balances with a spouse to separate their debt and receive federal loan forgiveness

Congress passed a bill to allow student-loan borrowers with spousal loans to separate their debt. Until now, law prohibited the separation of spousal loans because Congress shuttered the program in 2006. This barred those borrowers from accessing federal benefits like PSLF and broad loan forgiveness. Student-loan borrowers with spousal loans...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Business Insider

Student-loan borrowers with private debt might be stuck watching their balances balloon as Biden carries out federal forgiveness

The Federal Reserve hiked interest rates again on Wednesday, making all kinds of borrowing more expensive. It means student-loan borrowers with private loans could see interest rates, and their balances, climb. This comes as Biden is implementing his federal debt relief, which private borrowers can't access. Those with federal student...
EDUCATION
Daily Montanan

More than 100K Montanans eligible for student debt relief, according to White House projections

More than 10 percent of Montanans will be eligible to receive student debt relief through Biden’s student loan forgiveness initiative, according to new data from the White House. A breakdown of eligible recipients shows that about 120,400 Montanans will qualify for debt relief; of that number, 78,600 Montanans who received Pell Grants are eligible for […] The post More than 100K Montanans eligible for student debt relief, according to White House projections appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Boston

More than 800,000 Mass. student loan borrowers eligible for debt relief, White House says

“I was emotional walking through these numbers with my team,” Rep. Ayanna Pressley said. Some 813,000 Massachusetts residents will be eligible for loan forgiveness under the Biden Administration’s recently announced plan to tackle student debt, and roughly half of them are Pell Grant recipients, meaning they may have a greater share of their debt forgiven, the White House said Tuesday.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

