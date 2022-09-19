ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

247Sports

2-4-7 Preview: Indiana at Cincinnati

Indiana's 2022 season kicks into high gear this Saturday as the Hoosiers (3-0) travel to Nippert Stadium to battle Luke Fickell's Cincinnati Bearcats (2-1). For IU, it's looking to secure its first road win of the season and avenge last season's loss to the Bearcats. For Cincinnati, a 28-game home winning streak is on the line as quarterback Ben Bryant hopes to lead the Bearcats to victory in front of a projected sell-out crowd.
CINCINNATI, OH
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's FPI predicts Indiana's Week 4 road trip to Cincinnati

Indiana is off to a 3-0 start in the 2022 college football season. The Hoosiers are about to face their toughest yet. Tom Allen’s squad is on the road in Week 4 to take on the Cincinnati Bearcats in Nipper Stadium. The Bearcats enter with a blemish on their record (2-1) but are favored on Saturday.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cleveland.com

Ohio Super 25: Massillon forces shakeup after upset of St. Edward

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller is now the state’s No. 1-ranked team, regardless of division, in Ohio’s Super 25 high school football rankings. The Crusaders, who happened to be the last team to beat defending Division I state champion St. Edward in the regular season, moved up after Massillon Washington upset the Eagles on Friday with a 31-28 victory at Paul Brown Tiger Stadium. Meanwhile, Moeller edged Cincinnati St. Xavier with a 20-17 win.
CINCINNATI, OH
High School Football PRO

Hamilton, September 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Lakota West High School football team will have a game with Hamilton on September 21, 2022, 15:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
HAMILTON, OH
WLWT 5

Sarah Jessica Parker visits Cincinnati to launch wine brand

Sarah Jessica Parker visited Cincinnati to launch her new wine brand. Parker met with staff at Kroger's downtown Cincinnati location to introduce the wine, Invivo X. She's an Ohio native, born in Nelsonville, Ohio, and attended Cincinnati's School for Creative and Performing Arts, which is located in the historic Over-the-Rhine neighborhood near the store.
CINCINNATI, OH
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Covington: Devou Park Overlook to get facelift thanks to Drees company, Acute Hearing, more

Barbara Drees Jones presented to Commissioners at their regularly scheduled caucus meeting Tuesday night and said that Drees Homes would once again like to honor Ralph Drees. But unlike in 2003, where the man himself came before the city to propose the building and donation of an event center in commemoration of the company’s 75th anniversary, this time it was his daughter who made the request.
COVINGTON, KY
