2-4-7 Preview: Indiana at Cincinnati
Indiana's 2022 season kicks into high gear this Saturday as the Hoosiers (3-0) travel to Nippert Stadium to battle Luke Fickell's Cincinnati Bearcats (2-1). For IU, it's looking to secure its first road win of the season and avenge last season's loss to the Bearcats. For Cincinnati, a 28-game home winning streak is on the line as quarterback Ben Bryant hopes to lead the Bearcats to victory in front of a projected sell-out crowd.
Newcomers report: Which first-year players have played for U of L
The University of Louisville football team is three games into the new season. The Cardinals are 1-2 coming off a tough loss to Florida State but can rebound this weekend when they host USF with a noon kickoff at Cardinal Stadium. U of L had a handful of newcomers on...
The Peegs Podcast: Road Trip Biggest Test Yet for Hoosiers
Indiana sits at 3-0, but all of those victories came at home and now the Hoosiers face a trip to Cincinnati to close out the non-con season. We hear from PK Charles Campbell and head coach Tom Allen.
ESPN's FPI predicts Indiana's Week 4 road trip to Cincinnati
Indiana is off to a 3-0 start in the 2022 college football season. The Hoosiers are about to face their toughest yet. Tom Allen’s squad is on the road in Week 4 to take on the Cincinnati Bearcats in Nipper Stadium. The Bearcats enter with a blemish on their record (2-1) but are favored on Saturday.
Louisville Makes Top Five for '23 SG George Washington III
The guard from Dayton, who formerly played in the city of Louisville, decommitted from the Buckeyes earlier this month.
Latest on Buckeye DE/LB target includes possibility he attends Ohio State - Wisconsin game
Bucknuts has latest on talented Cincinnati area defensive end/linebacker including the possibility he attends Ohio State - Wisconsin game.
Recruiting Roundup: Five-Star 2024 Center Projected to Sign With UC; Five-Star Guard Teases Commitment
The five-star news is flowing around UC.
Ohio Super 25: Massillon forces shakeup after upset of St. Edward
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller is now the state’s No. 1-ranked team, regardless of division, in Ohio’s Super 25 high school football rankings. The Crusaders, who happened to be the last team to beat defending Division I state champion St. Edward in the regular season, moved up after Massillon Washington upset the Eagles on Friday with a 31-28 victory at Paul Brown Tiger Stadium. Meanwhile, Moeller edged Cincinnati St. Xavier with a 20-17 win.
University of Cincinnati grad goes viral for welcome sign mishap
CINCINNATI — A University of Cincinnati graduate went viral for a sign he has hanging on his house. It went viral not for what it says but for how it's spelled. Ever since he moved into his Oakley house, Josh Staley has had a Bearcat-themed welcome sign hanging by his front door.
High School Insider: Winton Woods football team has won 14 consecutive games
The Winton Woods High School football team has excelled with a undefeated record entering the second half of the regular season.
Eight Former Cards Headline Louisville's 2022 Hall of Fame Class
The eight individuals will be officially inducted on Friday, Nov. 4.
Hamilton, September 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Sarah Jessica Parker visits Cincinnati to launch wine brand
Sarah Jessica Parker visited Cincinnati to launch her new wine brand. Parker met with staff at Kroger's downtown Cincinnati location to introduce the wine, Invivo X. She's an Ohio native, born in Nelsonville, Ohio, and attended Cincinnati's School for Creative and Performing Arts, which is located in the historic Over-the-Rhine neighborhood near the store.
Seniors stranded with no ride to and from hospitals, doctor visits
“I’ve heard of people sitting out in the rain at a dialysis center,” waiting for a ride home, said Bob Vines, managing ombudsman of Pro Seniors.
Miami University’s $15M business incubator a ‘big deal’ for county, leaders say
Miami University officials led local city and area business executives on a recent tour of the school’s coming $15 million business incubator designed to help grow various industries.
Here's When the Leaves Will Change Color This Fall in the Greater Cincinnati Area
Even those who don't proclaim themselves to be fall fanatics can appreciate one of the most beautiful features of spooky season.
How Cincinnati played a key role in turning tide during World War II
Tri-state men and women played key role in turning the tide during World War II and helping win the war.
Cincinnati: A Make Struck By A Train Early This Morning
Cincinnati: A Make Struck By A Train Early This Morning
Covington: Devou Park Overlook to get facelift thanks to Drees company, Acute Hearing, more
Barbara Drees Jones presented to Commissioners at their regularly scheduled caucus meeting Tuesday night and said that Drees Homes would once again like to honor Ralph Drees. But unlike in 2003, where the man himself came before the city to propose the building and donation of an event center in commemoration of the company’s 75th anniversary, this time it was his daughter who made the request.
This Might Be the Best Place to Buy Vintage Bourbon in Kentucky
Bourbon lovers in Kentucky tend to flock to Lexington and Louisville, the most notable cities for distilling in the Bluegrass State. But they’re only part of the larger story of America’s original spirit, which started on the Ohio River. But for those looking to buy rare bourbon, another city is worth a trip.
