To say that John Reitmeier has made his mark on the world is an understatement. You may have heard of John playing his part at the Reitmeier Farm. You may have heard him on local radio going back to 1976. He built and was one of the original owners of what is now KYCK and was heard for many years on KRAD in East Grand Forks and KCNN & KNOX in Grand Forks. Now, he regularly appears on podcasts in both the U.S. and Europe that involve travel, Hemp Production, and food. Fast forward a few years, and today the Crookston Area Chamber caught up with John to catch a glimpse of his next new venture. It was very clear that John has a new passion, and it’s called Canna Corners.

CROOKSTON, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO