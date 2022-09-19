Read full article on original website
CROOKSTON PIRATE VOLLEYBALL TRAVELS FOR MATCH AGAINST RED LAKE COUNTY CENTRAL – ON KROX
The Crookston Pirate Volleyball team is 1-10 on the season and will travel to Plummer tonight to take on the Red Lake County Central (RLCC) Mustangs. The Pirates are coming off of a three set loss to Fertile-Beltrami earlier in the week. RLCC is 2-9 on the season and coming off of a three set loss to Sacred Heart earlier this week as well. The first serve is set for 7:15 p.m. and you can hear the game on KROX starting with the RiverView Health prematch show at 6:45 p.m. You can listen on 1260AM, 105.7FM, or anywhere by clicking Listen Live at the top of this page.
Athlete of the Week – Ethan Boll
This week’s Athlete of the Week is Crookston Pirate Football Senior Ethan Boll. Ethan has gotten off to a great start this year running the ball 50 times for 354 yards and 5TD’s. In his most recent performance, Boll rushed for 202 yards 3TD’s on 25 carries, leading the Pirates to their first win of the season 41-18 over the Hawley Nuggets. Boll has eclipsed the 100-yard mark twice this season and is averaging 7.08 yards per carry.
CROOKSTON PIRATES GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL WILL HOLD WHITE-OUT GAME IN HONOR OF TITLE IX’S 50TH ANNIVERSARY
The Crookston High School and Volleyball team is celebrating 50 years of Title IX at their 7:15 p.m. game on Tuesday, September 27, against Hawley High School with a white-out game. The school is inviting all the players and spectators/fans, both home and away, to wear white clothes to show their support of Title IX and the Pirates.
SACRED HEART VOLLEYBALL HOSTS RED LAKE COUNTY CENTRAL – ON KROX
The Sacred Heart Eagles Volleyball team hosted the Red Lake County Central (RLCC) Mustangs on Tuesday night. The Eagles dominated from start to finish with excellent serving, and a balanced attack, winning the match in three sets (25-13, 25-12, 25-12). First Set. The start of the match was even with...
#9 CROOKSTON GIRLS TENNIS TAKES ON BEMIDJI AND DETROIT LAKES
The #9 ranked Class A Crookston Pirates Girls Tennis team is in Bemidji for a triangular with the Bemidji Lumberjacks and the Detroit Lakes lakers. – — Crookston and Detroit Lakes were playing for the third time this season so Crookston decided to use a different lineup. The only spot in the lineup that had a player at her usual spot was at #1 singles with #10 ranked Halle Winjum cruising to a 6-1, 6-1 victory. Thief doubles also won early, as Brekken Tull and Kaylie Clauson won their first set 6-1 before having a hard-fought 7-6 second set victory and the Pirates led 2-1 early on.
FIRST “TRY HOCKEY FOR FREE EVENT” AT CROOKSTON SPORTS CENTER HAS AMAZING SUCCESS
The Crookston Youth Parent Committee and Blue Line Club held its first, of two, “Try Hockey for Free” days on Sunday, September 18th at the Crookston Sports Center. (The second is being held on Sunday, October 16th from 3:00 pm – 5:00 p.m. at the Crookston Sports Center.)
BULLETIN BOARD- SEPTEMBER 22, 2022
The Crookston Home Delivered Meals will be delivered by the University of Minnesota Crookston on the week of September 19-23. The Golden Link Center in Crookston will have Footcare Appointments from 8:30 a.m. to noon today with Polk County Public Health, Smear at 1:00 p.m., and a SAIL Exercise Class at 2:30 p.m. To make an appointment for the Footcare, you can call 281-3072.
East Grand Forks couple make $2.6 million gift to UND Men’s Hockey program
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Bob and Jeanine Peabody of East Grand Forks have signed a gift agreement to donate $2.6 million to the UND Men’s Hockey program — $2.55 million through their estate plan and $50,000 to make an immediate impact on the program. Bob...
CROOKSTON CHAMBER AMBASSADORS STOP AT CANNA CORNERS TO CONGRATULATE AND CELEBRATE WITH JOHN REITMEIER
To say that John Reitmeier has made his mark on the world is an understatement. You may have heard of John playing his part at the Reitmeier Farm. You may have heard him on local radio going back to 1976. He built and was one of the original owners of what is now KYCK and was heard for many years on KRAD in East Grand Forks and KCNN & KNOX in Grand Forks. Now, he regularly appears on podcasts in both the U.S. and Europe that involve travel, Hemp Production, and food. Fast forward a few years, and today the Crookston Area Chamber caught up with John to catch a glimpse of his next new venture. It was very clear that John has a new passion, and it’s called Canna Corners.
CELEBRATE THE YOUNG CHILD COLLABORATIVE’S “LET’S GO ON A PIRATE ADVENTURE” MAKES IT THROUGH THE RAIN FOR TONS OF FUN
The Celebrate the Young Child Collaborative event “Let’s Go on a Pirate Adventure” at Wildwood Park was held on Monday evening. The rain stopped, the clouds broke away, and the sun shone for the entire event. About 200 children, parents, and volunteers attended this Pirate-filled community event. Children were able to “Walk The Plank, make Pirate telescopes, play with bubbles, do a ring toss, interact with our Pirate athletes, and more. Pizza was served, and each child was able to take a ball home with them to encourage active play at home as well as at parks.
Weekend Traffic Stop Ends with One Man in Custody
A Crookston area man is in custody after allegedly fleeing a traffic stop over the weekend in Thief River Falls. Timothy Michael Buchanan, (41) had a warrant out of Polk County when he was stopped by police on the 1500 block of 3rd Street East. According to the police report, Buchanan “fled on foot & when caught, gave a fictitious name”.
2 Shotguns Reported Stolen This Weekend in Thief River Falls
Two reports of shotguns stolen over the weekend in Thief River Falls. A Remington 20 gauge shotgun was reportedly taken from the 200 block of Kendall Avenue North. Police responded to the call just before 7am Saturday. A Winchester 12 gauge shotgun was reportedly taken from a vehicle on the...
Reported injuries after 4-car crash in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Shortly before noon, Fargo PD responded to a four-car accident at the intersection of 23rd Ave. S. and 42nd St. S.W. One person was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The report shows a driver was approaching a red light and wasn’t...
CROOKSTON PUBLIC WORKS DEPARTMENT IS BUSY MAKING PREPARATIONS FOR THE UPCOMING FALL
With summer coming to an end and fall coming up very close on the horizon, the Crookston Public Works Department and all of its divisions are making preparations and look to begin finishing some of its summer projects in time for the new season and even for winter. The Public...
Woman arrested following stabbing in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One woman is under arrest following a reported stabbing in south Fargo. Police were called to the 5400 block of 28th Ave. S. around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20 for a stabbing. Authorities say there was a fight between two people that left...
‘Hundreds’ of racist bags dropped in West Fargo neighborhood, police investigating
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - West Fargo police are asking for your help identifying those responsible for distributing racist materials throughout a West Fargo neighborhood. Driveways, sidewalks and yards were littered with hundreds of small bags were throughout The Wilds, in the south side of town, containing a postcard...
Moorhead School Board Candidate Ken Lucier voices strong opposition to outside influences affecting local decisions
(Moorhead, MN) -- One school board candidate is looking to keep decisions local and find ways to limit influence from both the state of Minnesota and Washington D.C. Ken Lucier is a Moorhead School Board candidate running in the November election. He says policies currently in place are slowly eating away at parental choice within Moorhead schools.
ARREST/FIRE REPORT- SEPTEMBER 19, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Bruce Allen Sylvester, 62, of Pheonix, Arizona, for 1st-Degree Drug Possession of 100 or more Kilos of Marijuana. Nikki Jenise Gonzalez, 25, of Crookston, for Child or Vulnerable Adult to be exposed to Meth. Christopher Loren Brown, 50, of...
Fargo family makes it onto “Family Feud”
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A Fargo family turns a wish into a reality when they appear on their favorite game show. Bob Meyhuber says the idea of going on Family Feud came up three years ago. Some family members were in and others were out. He says some thought...
UPDATE: Officials say early morning ‘Planned, proactive operation’ now complete
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: The Fargo Police Department says, as of 11:03 am, the operation is now complete. We’re waiting for details of the operation. Stick with Valley News Live as we follow this developing story. --------------------------------------- UPDATE: As of 10:35 a.m. officers are still on...
