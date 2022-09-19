Read full article on original website
Related
1470 WMBD
Three hospitalized after three-vehicle Peoria accident
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police say three people were taken to the hospital after a three-vehicle crash not far from Northwoods Mall Thursday morning. Peoria Police say the crash happened around 8:30 a.m. on West War Memorial Drive near Brandywine. One of the three people had to be extricated...
1470 WMBD
Storm damage throughout Central Illinois
PEORIA, Ill. – There was some thought among forecasters the severe weather that moved through northern and central Illinois late Sunday night would miss the Peoria area. The National Weather Service says 60 mile per hour wind gusts were reported at the height of the storms in parts of Peoria and Tazewell Counties.
Crumbling Illinois mines located near train derailment
Some residents living in Clinton County believe mine subsidence contributed to Monday’s train derailment, just outside the village of Albers.
1470 WMBD
Residents asked to vote on Peoria Co. flag designs
PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. — The Peoria County Board is asking residents to vote for their favorite county flag design. Voting is going on through October 2nd online. Residents without internet access can vote in person at any of the Public Library locations in Peoria, Princeville, Chillicothe, Bartonville, Dunlap, Peoria Heights, Brimfield, or at the Peoria County Courthouse.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Herald & Review
Wednesday, September 21 weather update for central Illinois
Rain along and behind a cold front Wednesday. Still warm today, but a big cool down coming for Thursday. Track the rain and see how much temperatures will drop in our latest forecast.
New Illinois law may help homeowners sued over solar panels
A home in Belleville is an eyesore, according to a lawsuit filed by the neighborhood homeowner’s association. It’s over the placement of solar panels.
Central Illinois Proud
Tornado damage temporarily closes Le Roy Country Club
LE ROY, Ill. (WMBD) — An early Monday morning tornado has temporarily closed a central Illinois country club in McLean County. The Le Roy Country Club has been closed for several days following an EF0 tornado that ripped through town Monday morning around 12:30. Wednesday, club members were on site, clearing debris and trying to reopen the club as soon as possible.
newschannel20.com
Tornado confirmed to have hit McLean County
LE ROY, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The National Weather Service (NWS) has confirmed a tornado hit Le Roy, Illinois on Monday. We're told the EF-0 tornado touched down around 12:28 a.m. about a half mile southwest of Le Roy. It then took six minutes to travel 3.4 miles. NWS says...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Central Illinois Proud
City of Peoria preparing for possibility of migrant buses arriving
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The controversy over immigration at the nation’s southern border has become an issue of increasing concern in Central Illinois. WMBD learned Tuesday that Peoria is now in the planning phase for taking on migrant arrivals. So far, republican governors in southern border states have sent many to cities like New York, Washington, and Chicago.
walls102.com
Over 10K without power; damage reported after overnight storms
SPRINGFIELD – A series of late summer storms stampeded across Illinois late Sunday night, causing some damage and leaving thousands without power. As of Monday morning, over 10,000 residents across the state are without power after the thunderstorms triggered a number of watches and warnings. Wind gusts were reported as high as 70 mph, and near Bradford in Bureau County, grain bins reportedly broke free and overturned a nearby LP tank. According to the Bureau County EMA, one home sustained damage but no injuries have been reported.
Central Illinois Proud
Boil Order issued in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A water main break has caused a boil order to go into effect in Bloomington Wednesday. According to a Bloomington Public Works press release, the water main break occurred near Reinthaler Road and Benjamin Lane. Due to the break, the water that was supplied to the water main was shut down, which cut off the domestic water supply to that area.
State Police: Traffic slowing on I-55 Tuesday evening
WILLIAMSVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police officials in Sangamon County announced that traffic on Interstate 55 will be slowed down Tuesday evening. The officials said an electric company will be installing new power lines along the highway near Williamsville from approximately 8 to 9 p.m. To allow the lines to be safely brought across […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WGNtv.com
Severe thunderstorm warning just issued for portions of Cook, DuPage, and Lake counties in northeast Illinois; valid until 6:30 pm CDT
UUS53 KLOT 202231 SVRLOT ILC031-043-097-202330- /O.NEW.KLOT.SV.W.0137.220920T2231Z-220920T2330Z/ BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE 531 PM CDT TUE SEP 20 2022 THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHICAGO HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... SOUTHWESTERN LAKE COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... NORTHEASTERN DUPAGE COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... NORTHWESTERN COOK COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... * UNTIL 630 PM CDT. * AT 530 PM CDT, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED OVER CARPENTERSVILLE, MOVING SOUTHEAST AT 30 MPH. HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS AND QUARTER SIZE HAIL. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...HAIL DAMAGE TO VEHICLES IS EXPECTED. EXPECT WIND DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES. * LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... ELGIN, ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, SCHAUMBURG, PALATINE, DES PLAINES, MOUNT PROSPECT, HOFFMAN ESTATES, GLENVIEW, ELMHURST, BUFFALO GROVE, BARTLETT, OHARE AIRPORT, STREAMWOOD, HANOVER PARK, WHEELING, PARK RIDGE, ADDISON, NORTHBROOK, ELK GROVE VILLAGE AND NILES. INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING INTERSTATES... I-90 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 57 AND 77. I-290 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 1 AND 15. I-355 NEAR MILE MARKER 30. THIS INCLUDES... OAKTON COMMUNITY COLLEGE, SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS BASEBALL, AND HARPER COLLEGE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH.
One tornado confirmed in Monday morning storms
LE ROY, Ill. (WCIA) – The National Weather Service confirmed at least one tornado touched down on Monday morning in Central Illinois. Our WCIA Crew was on scene later Monday morning to assess the damage and saw damage to at least two mobile home on the southwest side of town. More damage was visible to […]
2022 Fall Foliage Maps Predict When Leaves Will Reach Peak Colors in Illinois
Several 2022 fall foliage maps have emerged as the season turns a new leaf, giving an estimated insight into when Illinois' greenery will start to glow with new golden hues. According to the state’s tourism office, peak fall colors usually arrive the second week of October in the Chicago area and along the Mississippi River, with central Illinois seeing peak color in the middle of the month, and the southern portion of the state hitting its peak in the final week of the month.
WAND TV
High temps expected as Central Illinois prepares to say goodbye to summer
(WAND WEATHER) — Record or near record highs are expected across Central Illinois today. As summer winds down, we're still going to be hazy, hot, and humid today and Wednesday. High temperatures Tuesday will reach the low-to-mid-90s, but it'll feel like 100° with the humidity. Record highs today are...
Severe Thunderstorm Watch #538 issued for much of the Illinois portion of the Chicago Metropolitan area; valid until 8:00 pm CDT
Severe Thunderstorm Watch Number 538 NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK 455 PM CDT Tue Sep 20 2022 The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of Northeast Illinois Lake Michigan * Effective this Tuesday afternoon and evening from 455 PM until 800 PM CDT. * Primary threats include... Isolated damaging wind gusts to 65 mph possible Isolated large hail events to 1.5 inches in diameter possible SUMMARY...A small cluster of supercells may persist for the next couple of hours while moving across northeast Illinois into the Chicago area, with the potential to produce isolated large hail and wind damage. The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 40 statute miles north and south of a line from 40 miles north of Marseilles IL to 65 miles east northeast of Marseilles IL. For a complete depiction of the watch see the associated watch outline update (WOUS64 KWNS WOU8). PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... REMEMBER...A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce tornadoes. WATCH COUNTY NOTIFICATION FOR WATCH 538 NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO IL 454 PM CDT TUE SEP 20 2022 ILC031-037-043-089-093-097-111-197-210100- /O.NEW.KLOT.SV.A.0538.220920T2154Z-220921T0100Z/ THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 538 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS DE KALB IN NORTHEAST ILLINOIS COOK DUPAGE KANE KENDALL LAKE IL MCHENRY WILL THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALGONQUIN, AURORA, BOLINGBROOK, BUFFALO GROVE, CAROL STREAM, CHICAGO, CRYSTAL LAKE, DEKALB, DOWNERS GROVE, ELGIN, EVANSTON, GURNEE, JOLIET, LEMONT, LOMBARD, MCHENRY, MUNDELEIN, NAPERVILLE, OAK LAWN, ORLAND PARK, OSWEGO, PARK FOREST, PLANO, SCHAUMBURG, SYCAMORE, WAUKEGAN, WHEATON, WILMINGTON, WOODSTOCK, AND YORKVILLE. $$ LMZ740>742-210100- /O.NEW.KLOT.SV.A.0538.220920T2154Z-220921T0100Z/ THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 538 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING ADJACENT COASTAL WATERS WINTHROP HARBOR TO WILMETTE HARBOR IL WILMETTE HARBOR TO NORTHERLY ISLAND IL.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria police looking for missing endangered man
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department is asking for help locating a missing man Wednesday. According to a Peoria police press release, 40-year-old Andre Boens was last seen Tuesday near Glen Oak Avenue and Hamilton Boulevard. He was seen getting into a white minivan with no license plate at approximately 1:30 p.m.
ourquadcities.com
Television station floods; Meteorologists remain on air in flooded studio
Champaign, Ill. (WCIA) – Two television meteorologists covering severe weather in central Illinois found themselves up to their ankles in a flooded studio overnight while on the air. Between two to three inches of rain fell in and around Champaign early Monday morning. There were localized reports of flash-flooding,...
1470 WMBD
Overnight shooting in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Police were called to the area of Spring and NE Adams Streets around 12:45 a.m. Wednesday on reports of multiple gunshots. Peoria Public Information Officer Semone Roth said an adult male victim was transported by private vehicle to a local hospital. He was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Comments / 0