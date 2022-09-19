Read full article on original website
Black Female Accountant Featured in Forbes Magazine Twice For Helping to Grow 1,000 Minority-Owned Businesses
For more than 20 years, Robin Boyd, founder and CEO of Essential Accounting Consultants based in Cleveland, Ohio, has been transforming Black-owned businesses into million-dollar enterprises by helping them implement tax strategies that corporations utilized to accelerate business growth. Since corporations have tax attorneys and accountants on staff, they are...
ValueWalk
Evaluating Company Management: A Core Stock Picking Skill
No matter how good its product or its industry, the success of a company will be highly dependent on its management team. Evaluating company management is a critical step in selecting quality investments. Evaluating a company’s management is easy to talk about and hard to do. Quality of management is...
TechCrunch
Bainbridge Growth wants e-commerce brands to stop sales guessing game
Ben Tregoe and Austin Gardner-Smith started the company in January 2021 after meeting at Nanigans, an advertising automation software company. Tregoe, CEO, told TechCrunch that while helping brands like Casper, Peloton and Warby Parker understand how to do more effective Facebook advertising, they realized they were building big data systems and modeling revenue on a per customer basis. That got them thinking about what else they could do with the data.
TechRadar
The war on talent: empower employees with the right tech
The war on talent continues across all sectors in line with the hybrid shift, and as a result, future skilled employees (opens in new tab) are reassessing their priorities. Previously employers could lure future workers in with the promise of a nicely designed office space, or free lunches, but now, it’s not so simple. Technology is front and center of the employee (opens in new tab) retention debate, it’s not only a case of providing them with the equipment that makes working easier but empowering them with the hardware to work flexibly, seamlessly and collaborate with colleagues hassle-free.
The Brand That Had Customer Loyalty Destroyed
A recent analysis reveals which brands foster loyalty and which ones have lost it recently.
ServiceNow Unveils the Now Platform Tokyo Release to Help Organizations Drive Business Transformation Amid Complex Macro Environment
SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022-- ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the leading digital workflow company making the world work better for everyone, today announced the Now Platform Tokyo release, designed to help organizations navigate complex business challenges amid an uncertain macro environment. The ServiceNow Tokyo release is purpose-built to deliver better employee and customer experiences, supercharge automation and trust in operations, and accelerate value in ways that are good for people, good for the planet, and good for profits. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005370/en/ ServiceNow Vault (Graphic: Business Wire)
hackernoon.com
Management Strategies that Boost Employee Performance
Having the best talent within a workplace is the key to success — well this is what I have learned over the years. Employee productivity plays a significant role in an organization achieving its goals. Happy, productive employees are valuable resources in leading a business in the right direction. These people undoubtedly function as the spine of the business! But what if they are not happy or motivated at the workplace? I think this is the most important thing to keep an eye on!
Tinubu Appoints Gilles Goaoc as Surety Business Manager EMEA & APAC, Subject Matter Expert
ISSY-LES-MOULINEAUX, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2022-- Following its recent rebranding and streamlining of its growing organization, Tinubu confirms its leading position as a business facilitator and exchange enabler for Credit Insurance & Surety by appointing This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220920005129/en/ Gilles GOAOC - Surety Business Manager for EMEA & APAC regions & Subject Matter Expert at Tinubu (Photo: Tinubu)
Yext Receives Multiple Industry Awards for Excellence in Knowledge Management
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2022-- Yext, Inc. (NYSE: YEXT), the Answers Company, today announced that its Answers Platform has been named by KMWorld as a Trend-Setting Product of 2022. The annual list recognizes innovative solutions that are helping organizations share knowledge efficiently and derive greater benefit from their information. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220920005539/en/ Yext’s Answers Platform has been named a Trend-Setting Product of 2022 by KMWorld. (Photo: Yext)
Use The Power of Analytics for a Better Tomorrow for Your Business
Analytics could be the bedrock of all enterprise B2B strategies, but there are also pitfalls to be on guard against, especially in the changing business scenarios in a post-pandemic world.
Remofirst Comes out of Stealth, Announces $14.1 Million Fundraise to Fix Payroll for Remote-First Teams
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- Remofirst, an employer of record provider, today announced a $14.1 million Seed round – the largest of its kind in the industry. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005220/en/ Nurasyl Serik, Co-founder and CEO at Remofirst (Photo: Business Wire)
4 ways small-business owners can retain diverse talent, including mentorship programs and employee surveys
Some experts say having a chief diversity officer can encourage leaders to funnel DEI issues to that person, instead of taking them on themselves.
Phone Arena
UK carrier Three partners with Freshwave to give customers better indoor signal
You have probably noticed that you have a bad reception signal in some buildings. This is because modern materials like, for example, energy-efficient glass interfere with the penetration of outdoor cellular signals. In order to fix that issue for its customers, UK carrier Three has just partnered with Freshwave, thus...
ValueWalk
Field Service Management Software Catapults SMEs Towards Next-Gen Operations
The field service business has grown massively in recent years, and projections claim it could reach $8.6 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.9 percent from 2021 to 2028. Despite the increase in demand, organizations still deal with challenges, including manual entry and minimal access, that can impact industry growth.
cxmtoday.com
Currys Collaborates with Mindtree to Deliver a Connected Omnichannel CX
Mindtree, a global technology services and digital transformation company, announced that it has enabled the UK’s leading retailer of technology products and services, Currys, to deliver a connected and highly personalized omnichannel shopping experience to its customers across multiple markets. As part of the multi-year engagement, Mindtree has leveraged...
Start Social Proof Marketing as eCommerce Beginners
Social proof marketing has been tested and determined to be one of the critical factors in an effective marketing strategy. It is one of the major determinants that compels a customer to purchase a product or visit a store.
cxmtoday.com
Shockoe and Veriff Announce New Partnership
Mobile app company Shockoe and identity verification provider Veriff announced a new partnership. This announcement paves the way for secure mobile solutions by allowing businesses to create intuitive and effective mobile apps accessible to real users, preventing fraud and providing uncompromised privacy. As a leader in mobile app development, Shockoe...
Optii Announces Four Top Priorities for Hoteliers Ahead of Q4
AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022-- Optii Solutions, the leading cloud-based hotel operations software, today announced key priorities for hoteliers ahead of strong forecasted Q4. According to Skift, STR data shows RevPAR growth is quickly rebounding in the top 25 US markets. Hotel performance has been improving at a significantly faster pace in leisure-driven markets outside of the top 25, but performance in the larger cities is starting to look more typical with a balance of business and leisure travelers again. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005351/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
Trilliant Health’s Newly Launched Provider Directory Leverages Machine-Learning for Novel Insights
Trilliant Health, the leading predictive and market research firm in the healthcare industry, announced today the release of its Provider Directory, a comprehensive analytics tool that delivers near real-time intelligence about physician behavior to provider organizations, health plans, life sciences companies, and investors. The Provider Directory combines advanced machine learning techniques with Trilliant Health’s all-payer claims dataset to reveal how provider practice patterns and relationships shape the $4 trillion U.S. health economy.
3 Books to Help Entrepreneurs Generate Winning Employee Cultures
Authoritative guides for creating corporate environments that don't just attract workers, but retain them.
