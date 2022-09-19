Read full article on original website
Scientists found drinking one soft drink per day had a 73% higher risk of developing cancer
A recent study published in Current Developments in Nutrition (CDN) found that drinking just one soft drink per day had a 73% higher risk of developing liver cancer. The University of South Carolina led this research, where they examined data from 90,000 postmenopausal women who participated in the Women's Health Initiative. A long-term study started in the early 1990s was analyzed for the current study.
Indiana Boy, 4, With Upset Stomach Was Told By Doctors He ‘Likely Had A Stomach Virus Or Gastrointestinal Issues:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Maverick Pendleton, 4, is currently battling a cancerous brain tumor after experiencing symptoms that were initially thought to be from a stomach virus or a gastrointestinal issue. Now, his family is sharing his story during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. Symptoms of brain tumors are often caused by increased pressure in...
Pfizer’s COVID pill Paxlovid has profound effect in seniors, jury still out for younger adults
A new study is sure to add another layer of intrigue surrounding Pfizer’s COVID-19 pill Paxlovid. In the study, based on data collected from 109,000 patients at a large Israeli health system, the drug appeared highly effective in seniors. Researchers found that those 65 and older who got the drug shortly after infection had a roughly 75% lower chance of being hospitalized, a rate which is consistent with earlier results.
'Staggering' and 'sobering': More than 80% of US maternal deaths are preventable, CDC study shows
Four in five pregnancy-related deaths in the U.S. could have been prevented, according to a federal analysis of data from 2017 to 2019.
ER doctors describe 14 cases where urgent care is a better option than the ER
Not sure how to handle an after-hours illness or injury? ER doctors share what to expect at the emergency room and when to visit urgent care instead.
Many hospitals are not performing enough total joint replacements, study finds
A study in the Journal of Arthroplasty found many hospitals are performing total hip and knee replacements at "suboptimal volumes." Surgical outcomes tend to improve with volume, according to the study, published May 11. Researchers examined Medicare data from 2009 through 2015 for volume trends and used mixed-effort models to assess surgeon and hospital volumes with 30-day complications or mortality.
CDC Warns of Increased Respiratory Virus Among Children That Can Cause Polio-Like Paralysis
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued an official advisory warning of a recent rise in the number of children hospitalized with a respiratory illness that can cause a serious neurologic condition that weakens muscles and reflexes. According to reports to the CDC in August from healthcare...
Death rate for torn aorta drops, still five times more deadly without surgery, study finds
The chance of a patient living after tearing their aorta has improved significantly, but the condition remains deadly if not recognized early and repaired surgically, a study finds. A team of researchers examined early mortality rates for over 5,600 patients admitted to the hospital and examined hourly with type A...
Drug overdose death rates highest among American Indian people and middle-age Black men, study shows
Drug overdose deaths in the United States increased sharply throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, reaching record levels in 2021. But the burden on different racial and ethnic groups has changed, according to a study by federal researchers published Tuesday in JAMA Network Open.
Most pregnancy-related deaths in US are avoidable: CDC – US News News – Report by AFR
Four out of five pregnancy-related deaths in the United States could be avoided, a new report by the nation’s top public health agency says, as mothers in the country face a comparatively high mortality rate, especially among Black women. The study analyzed the cases of around 1,000 women who...
8 States With the Steepest Declines in Life Expectancy
Life expectancy always seems to increase as time goes by. So, it’s a bit startling to learn that the average life expectancy in the U.S. recently hit a nearly two-decade low. The latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows U.S. life expectancy dropped to 77...
The stock market is in a bottoming process that will lead to 17% upside by early 2023 as the Fed gears up for a data-dependent pause, Stifel says
"Almost all S&P 500 returns occur [from] November 1 to the next year's April 30. Don't fight seasonality?" Bannister said.
Already Taking a Blood Thinner? Adding Aspirin May Do Harm
Already Taking a Blood Thinner? Adding Aspirin May Do Harm. WEDNESDAY, Sept. 21, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- For many years, doctors have advised taking low-dose aspirin to help prevent first-time heart attacks and stroke. But increasingly, they're doing an about-face.
Long COVID might be a lot more common than we think, as symptoms linger 2 years later for 20% of survivors, new study finds
Protestors march outside the White House to call attention to those suffering from Myalgic Encephalomyelitis and long COVID on Sept. 19 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Nathan Posner/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) It’s the question on the mind of millions of sufferers. Less than three years into the pandemic, answers...
