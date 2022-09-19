Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
myveronanj.com
Calling All Scarecrows
The Van Vleck House & Gardens in Montclair is once again holding its Scarecrows in the Garden contest. (Verona floral designer Blooms In Hand won the Local Business category in last year’s contest, with a creation called “October Bride.”) From traditionally designed scarecrows to dark-and-scary tributes to...
Girls soccer: Rampone’s hat trick lifts Manasquan past Neptune
Junior Rylie Rampone produced a hat trick to help lead Manasquan to their third straight victory with a 4-1 win over Neptune in Neptune. Junior Kali Saito scored as well while sophomore Ella Condon put up an assist for Manasquan (5-2). Senior keeper Ryann Bannerman finished with six saves. Junior...
Boxing Scene
Photos: Shakur Stevenson, Robson Conceicao - Face To Face at Final Presser
Unified junior lightweight champion Shakur Stevenson will put his hardware on the line in the main event against Brazilian standout Robson Conceicao this Friday, Sept. 23 at 10 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. PT on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+. The event takes place at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. (photos by Mikey Williams)
myveronanj.com
Town To Mark Hispanic Heritage Month
Verona will hold its first celebration in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month on Saturday, September 24, from 4 to 7 p.m. on the lawn in front of town hall at 600 Bloomfield Ave. Officials are promising Latin dance lessons for the whole family–salsa, merengue and bachata–from a professional dance instructor. There will also be arts and crafts for children and other activities.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
baristanet.com
Montclair Brewery Fourth Annual Outdoor Oktoberfest Is All About Local
Montclair, NJ 𑁋Montclair Brewery will be celebrating its Annual Oktoberfest on Saturday, September 24 from 12:30-10:30 p.m. This year the outdoor festival’s main focus is local and will feature four local bands, a local deejay, local food offerings and over 25 locally brewed Montclair Brewery craft drinks. The event includes other fun activities such as a U.S. Stein Holding sanctioned competition, giant Jenga and cornhole. The festivities will take place at the brewery’s Outdoor Beer Garden and indoor taproom at 101 Walnut Street in Montclair. Advance ticket purchased is recommended to guarantee entry. Tickets may be purchased at https://montclair-oktoberfest.eventbrite.com. A limited amount will be available at the door.
N.J.’s Top 2 football recruits clash in Saturday’s Bergen-Bosco heated rivalry
Bergen-Bosco is the biggest football rivalry in New Jersey and that has a lot to do with the gaudy amount of talent that takes the field in this game each year. The NJ.com Top 50 is a list of New Jersey’s top 50 high school football recruits regardless of their grade. Each week, I will pick the game that will host the most Top 50 talent on the field and break it down from a recruiting perspective.
Barstool’s Dave Portnoy reviews more NJ pizzerias — and discovers ‘tomato pie’
Dave Portnoy, of Barstool’s One Bite Pizza Reviews, is loving himself some New Jersey lately. He’s out with a new set of reviews this time featuring four pizzerias from Mercer County. Palermo's in Bordentown. His first stop was at Palermo’s in Bordentown, a restaurant whose name he constantly...
Visiting Principal Inspires Teachers
BERKELEY – Teachers continually have in-services and trainings, and one such instance took place before students stepped foot in the classroom. Ahead of the new school year, Principal Baruti Kafele presented a talk entitled “It’s Not Enough to ‘DO EQUITY’ You Must ‘BE EQUITY’: Critical Questions for Becoming an ‘Equity Mindset Teacher.’”
IN THIS ARTICLE
Trendy retailer is opening 4 new New Jersey stores
Showcase, a retailer known for the “hottest trends,” is opening new locations in the Garden State. They already have stores in Freehold and Bridgewater. The new ones will be in Paramus, Rockaway, and Edison as well as at the Willowbrook Mall in Wayne, which is now open. “We...
Popular Steak House Chain Rumored To Be Opening In Toms River, NJ
I love cooking steak on the charcoal grill, along with some corn on the cob and skewered shrimps with pepper and onion. It makes for great summer cooking, however, there are times were my wife and I will want a nice steak dinner but don't want to cook. We also...
HS football: Every undefeated team in N.J. through Week 3
We’re only four weeks through the N.J. high school football season, but the number of undefeated teams are already beginning to dwindle. We have just 64 remaining unbeatens across the state.
HS football: Tracking down budding N.J. stars opposing coaches don’t want to see
There were plenty of high school football stars coming into 2022 that New Jersey fans had their eyes on, players who had reached all-state status a year ago and were on everyone’s radar. But every year, a player comes in that starts to open some eyes and light up...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
boozyburbs.com
Chinese Restaurant to Open at American Dream
Szechuan Opera is coming soon to American Dream in East Rutherford. This is their second location, with a storefront in Rochester. They serve a menu of “authentic Szechuan cuisine” and “traditional Chinese American food”. It’s expected to open sometime this fall. Once open the store...
What’s going in this Westfield, NJ storefront? The answer is pretty sweet
WESTFIELD — An online-only bakery to this point, Kirshenbaum Baking Co. is preparing to open its flagship brick-and-mortar location in Union County this month. Kirshenbaum's website said the future store at 62 Elm St. is currently under construction, with the company's last social media update having been made on Sept. 2.
woboe.org
West Orange Board of Education Approves Oscar Guerrero as New Principal of West Orange High School
WEST ORANGE, NJ - Oscar Guerrero, a West Orange resident and current principal of Memorial High School in West New York, NJ, was approved as the new principal of West Orange High School during the Board of Education meeting on Sept. 19. Guerrero will take the reins beginning Nov. 20 as current Principal Hayden Moores assumes the position of Assistant Superintendent of Schools.
PhillyBite
The Best Lobster Roll's & Bisque in New Jersey
Philadelphia, PA - If you are looking for the best lobster bisque in New Jersey, you've come to the right place. Numerous spots offer the delicacy in Jersey Shore restaurants. These include Bum Rogers Crabhouse in Seaside Heights, The Crab Trap in Somers Point, and the Point Lobster Company in Point Pleasant Beach. Each of these seafood restaurants has its own style of serving the dish.
HS football: Statewide stat leaders through the first 3 weeks of the season
We’re already coming up on the one month mark of the 2022 high school football season in New Jersey. The first four weeks, if you include Week 0, have flown by, giving us a small taste of what’s to come over the next couple of months. There has already been standout performances from teams and individuals across the state.
Who’s lighting it up? HS football season stat leaders in the NJIC through Week 3
We’re already coming up on the one month mark of the 2022 high school football season in New Jersey. The first four weeks, if you include Week 0, have flown by, giving us a small taste of what’s to come over the next couple of months. There has already been standout performances from teams and individuals in all five conferences across the state, including the North Jersey Interscholastic Conference.
Jersey Cash 5 lottery jackpot worth $1.9M split by pair of winning tickets
A pair of lucky ticket holders will split Friday’s $1,907,186 Jersey Cash 5 lottery jackpot, the second-biggest prize of the year for the daily game. One was sold at Field Liquors on Route 46 west in Clifton, the other at Krauszer’s Food Store on John F. Kennedy Boulevard in Franklin Township, Somerset County.
Iconic ‘Sinatra’ house on the Point Pleasant Beach, NJ boardwalk is up for sale
Start spreading the news: The property known as "the Frank Sinatra House" is for sale!. The Sinatra House on the Point Pleasant Beach Boardwalk is for sale (Photo Credit: James Ward, Keller Williams Realty Ocean Living) The Sinatra House on the Point Pleasant Beach Boardwalk is for sale (Photo Credit:
Comments / 0