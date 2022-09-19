ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Verona, NJ

myveronanj.com

Calling All Scarecrows

The Van Vleck House & Gardens in Montclair is once again holding its Scarecrows in the Garden contest. (Verona floral designer Blooms In Hand won the Local Business category in last year’s contest, with a creation called “October Bride.”) From traditionally designed scarecrows to dark-and-scary tributes to...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Boxing Scene

Photos: Shakur Stevenson, Robson Conceicao - Face To Face at Final Presser

Unified junior lightweight champion Shakur Stevenson will put his hardware on the line in the main event against Brazilian standout Robson Conceicao this Friday, Sept. 23 at 10 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. PT on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+. The event takes place at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. (photos by Mikey Williams)
NEWARK, NJ
myveronanj.com

Town To Mark Hispanic Heritage Month

Verona will hold its first celebration in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month on Saturday, September 24, from 4 to 7 p.m. on the lawn in front of town hall at 600 Bloomfield Ave. Officials are promising Latin dance lessons for the whole family–salsa, merengue and bachata–from a professional dance instructor. There will also be arts and crafts for children and other activities.
VERONA, NJ
baristanet.com

Montclair Brewery Fourth Annual Outdoor Outdoor Oktoberfest Is All About Local

Montclair, NJ 𑁋Montclair Brewery will be celebrating its Annual Oktoberfest on Saturday, September 24 from 12:30-10:30 p.m. This year the outdoor festival’s main focus is local and will feature four local bands, a local deejay, local food offerings and over 25 locally brewed Montclair Brewery craft drinks. The event includes other fun activities such as a U.S. Stein Holding sanctioned competition, giant Jenga and cornhole. The festivities will take place at the brewery’s Outdoor Beer Garden and indoor taproom at 101 Walnut Street in Montclair. Advance ticket purchased is recommended to guarantee entry. Tickets may be purchased at https://montclair-oktoberfest.eventbrite.com. A limited amount will be available at the door.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
NJ.com

N.J.'s Top 2 football recruits clash in Saturday's Bergen-Bosco heated rivalry

Bergen-Bosco is the biggest football rivalry in New Jersey and that has a lot to do with the gaudy amount of talent that takes the field in this game each year. The NJ.com Top 50 is a list of New Jersey’s top 50 high school football recruits regardless of their grade. Each week, I will pick the game that will host the most Top 50 talent on the field and break it down from a recruiting perspective.
ORADELL, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Visiting Principal Inspires Teachers

BERKELEY – Teachers continually have in-services and trainings, and one such instance took place before students stepped foot in the classroom. Ahead of the new school year, Principal Baruti Kafele presented a talk entitled “It’s Not Enough to ‘DO EQUITY’ You Must ‘BE EQUITY’: Critical Questions for Becoming an ‘Equity Mindset Teacher.’”
BERKELEY TOWNSHIP, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Trendy retailer is opening 4 new New Jersey stores

Showcase, a retailer known for the “hottest trends,” is opening new locations in the Garden State. They already have stores in Freehold and Bridgewater. The new ones will be in Paramus, Rockaway, and Edison as well as at the Willowbrook Mall in Wayne, which is now open. “We...
WAYNE, NJ
boozyburbs.com

Chinese Restaurant to Open at American Dream

Szechuan Opera is coming soon to American Dream in East Rutherford. This is their second location, with a storefront in Rochester. They serve a menu of “authentic Szechuan cuisine” and “traditional Chinese American food”. It’s expected to open sometime this fall. Once open the store...
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
woboe.org

West Orange Board of Education Approves Oscar Guerrero as New Principal of West Orange High School

WEST ORANGE, NJ - Oscar Guerrero, a West Orange resident and current principal of Memorial High School in West New York, NJ, was approved as the new principal of West Orange High School during the Board of Education meeting on Sept. 19. Guerrero will take the reins beginning Nov. 20 as current Principal Hayden Moores assumes the position of Assistant Superintendent of Schools.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
PhillyBite

The Best Lobster Roll's & Bisque in New Jersey

Philadelphia, PA - If you are looking for the best lobster bisque in New Jersey, you've come to the right place. Numerous spots offer the delicacy in Jersey Shore restaurants. These include Bum Rogers Crabhouse in Seaside Heights, The Crab Trap in Somers Point, and the Point Lobster Company in Point Pleasant Beach. Each of these seafood restaurants has its own style of serving the dish.
SOMERS POINT, NJ
NJ.com

Who's lighting it up? HS football season stat leaders in the NJIC through Week 3

We’re already coming up on the one month mark of the 2022 high school football season in New Jersey. The first four weeks, if you include Week 0, have flown by, giving us a small taste of what’s to come over the next couple of months. There has already been standout performances from teams and individuals in all five conferences across the state, including the North Jersey Interscholastic Conference.
RUTHERFORD, NJ

