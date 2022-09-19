ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake Forest, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wfncnews.com

Citizen Issue Reported: Tree Issue – Tue, 20 Sep 2022 11:28:31 -0400

Wake Forest Issue Reported on Tue, 20 Sep 2022 11:28:31 -0400: Tree Issue at Address: 9021 Willington Pl Wake Forest, NC, 27587, USA. I am requesting the removal of this tree by the Town of Wake Forest as this tree was planted right over my gas and sewer lines and the roots have become too invasive and are causing major erosion issues and a danger of possibly breaking of the gas line below. As you can see from the picture, the gas line is directly right below that tree. I would like to replace this tree with a crape myrtle. Don’t know why the town allowed or approved the planting of this type of tree to be placed right below a gas line, which can cause a danger to my home as well as surround homes. I sincerely hope my request is taken under serious consideration as a precaution to the Neighborhood as well as my home. Please contact me if you would like to further discuss.
WAKE FOREST, NC
wfncnews.com

Citizen Issue Reported: Traffic Control Issues – Tue, 20 Sep 2022 10:05:13 -0400

Wake Forest Issue Reported on Tue, 20 Sep 2022 10:05:13 -0400: Traffic Control Issues at Address: 400-498 Longbourn Dr Wake Forest, NC, 27587, USA. Request for town streets department to consider placing new 25mph speed limit sign on Longbourn Dr, eastbound in the 400-block between the new Palisades apartment complex and Grace Church Street. Request due to citizen complaints of speeding traffic cutting through to and from Ligon Mill Road. There are no eastbound speed limit signs posted in the area, and the only westbound sign is on Longbourn Dr after Stone Monument Dr but also not in the same area. Request via Ofc. S. Crossan/WFPD Traffic Unit.
WAKE FOREST, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wake Forest, NC
Government
State
North Carolina State
City
Fairview, NC
City
Wake Forest, NC
wfncnews.com

Citizen Issue Reported: Stormwater – Tue, 20 Sep 2022 08:18:34 -0400

Wake Forest Issue Reported on Tue, 20 Sep 2022 08:18:34 -0400: Stormwater at Address: 521 Walters Dr Wake Forest, NC, 27587, USA. Water seeping from sidewalk increasingly, year-round, with irrigation system disconnected. Damaging lawn at curb and causes mud and occasional odor. Please inspect for resolution. Thanks!. ~Lew. For more...
WAKE FOREST, NC
cbs17

Slow down! Raleigh drops downtown speed limit to 25 mph

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — City Council wants drivers to slow down in downtown Raleigh — and it got its wish. The council on Tuesday dropped the speed limit in the city’s downtown course to 25 miles per hour. The impacted roads span from Glenwood South to East Street and Peace Street to Hoke Street.
RALEIGH, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Heritage Fairview#Board
jocoreport.com

Clayton’s Ranch Road Will Be Extended To U.S. 70 Business

CLAYTON – Ranch Road will be extended under a new contract to create a direct connection between U.S. 70 and the busy intersection of N.C. 42 East and U.S. 70 Business. The N.C. Department of Transportation awarded a $9.7 million contract to Fred Smith Co. of Raleigh. Under the...
CLAYTON, NC
cbs17

Concerns that I-95 project is taking funds from NC schools

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Just about every parent wants to make sure their child’s school is the best it can be and gets all the funding it deserves. However, one CBS 17 viewer says she’s concerned that the costly Interstate 95 widening project between Benson and Lumberton is taking money away from schools.
LUMBERTON, NC
jocoreport.com

Overturned Pickup Strikes Fuel Tanker

SELMA – One person received minor injuries in a three vehicle accident around 8:00am Wednesday on Buffalo Road at US 70 in Selma. A pickup truck and SUV collided on Buffalo Road, causing the pickup truck to spin and overturn into the side of a fuel tanker at the intersection.
SELMA, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
durhamsheriff.com

Significant Drug Bust Made: Local Subject Under Arrest

Wednesday, September 21, 2022 (Durham, NC) – Sheriff Clarence F. Birkhead announces the arrest of a local man in connection with the seizure of a significant amount of marijuana. As a result of an ongoing investigation, a warrant was executed Monday night (9/19) in Durham County. Members of the...
DURHAM COUNTY, NC
jocoreport.com

Town Of Selma & Selma Railroads Days Committee Announces 2022 Railroad Days Parade Grand Marshal

SELMA – The Selma Railroad Days Committee is proud to announce this year’s Parade Grand Marshal is Pastor Todd Daniels of Selma Baptist Church. Pastor Todd Daniels began his ministry at Selma Baptist Church (SBC) on January 6, 2019. One of the first things he did was to do a prayer walk around downtown, stopping on each street corner and praying that God would bring revitalization to the town.
SELMA, NC
foodmanufacturing.com

Snack Foods Company Announces North Carolina Plant

RALEIGH, N.C. — SunTree Snack Foods will create 94 new jobs in Wayne County, Gov. Roy Cooper announced. The company will invest $10.1 million to establish an East Coast manufacturing site in Goldsboro. “SunTree Snacks has made a great decision to establish an East Coast headquarters in Wayne County,”...
WAYNE COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy