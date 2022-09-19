Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
North Carolina Civil Rights Trail honors Raleigh familyThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
The McDonald's Celebration of Gospel Tour Comes to North CarolinaVeronica Charnell MediaRaleigh, NC
Muslim residents speak out at Shaw meetingThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Raleigh forum hosts District C City Council candidatesThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
DPS increases digital affordability and literacyThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Related
wfncnews.com
Citizen Issue Reported: High Grass/Weeds on Private Property – Thu, 22 Sep 2022 08:31:31 -0400
Wake Forest Issue Reported on Thu, 22 Sep 2022 08:31:31 -0400: High Grass/Weeds on Private Property at Address: 701 Elizabeth Ave Wake Forest, North Carolina, 27587. This Request was just closed saying it was not a nuisance. It has been in the past and was dealt with. The NOXIOUS weeds in the back yard are up about 3′ high. Is this not a Code?
wfncnews.com
Citizen Issue Reported: Tree Issue – Tue, 20 Sep 2022 11:28:31 -0400
Wake Forest Issue Reported on Tue, 20 Sep 2022 11:28:31 -0400: Tree Issue at Address: 9021 Willington Pl Wake Forest, NC, 27587, USA. I am requesting the removal of this tree by the Town of Wake Forest as this tree was planted right over my gas and sewer lines and the roots have become too invasive and are causing major erosion issues and a danger of possibly breaking of the gas line below. As you can see from the picture, the gas line is directly right below that tree. I would like to replace this tree with a crape myrtle. Don’t know why the town allowed or approved the planting of this type of tree to be placed right below a gas line, which can cause a danger to my home as well as surround homes. I sincerely hope my request is taken under serious consideration as a precaution to the Neighborhood as well as my home. Please contact me if you would like to further discuss.
wfncnews.com
Citizen Issue Reported: Area Light Out – Wed, 21 Sep 2022 15:27:54 -0400
Wake Forest Issue Reported on Wed, 21 Sep 2022 15:27:54 -0400: Area Light Out at Address: 316 Forbes Rd Wake Forest, North Carolina, 27587. The street light in front of 316 Forbes Road does not come on at night and needs to be fixed. Thank you in advance. For more...
wfncnews.com
Citizen Issue Reported: Traffic Control Issues – Tue, 20 Sep 2022 10:05:13 -0400
Wake Forest Issue Reported on Tue, 20 Sep 2022 10:05:13 -0400: Traffic Control Issues at Address: 400-498 Longbourn Dr Wake Forest, NC, 27587, USA. Request for town streets department to consider placing new 25mph speed limit sign on Longbourn Dr, eastbound in the 400-block between the new Palisades apartment complex and Grace Church Street. Request due to citizen complaints of speeding traffic cutting through to and from Ligon Mill Road. There are no eastbound speed limit signs posted in the area, and the only westbound sign is on Longbourn Dr after Stone Monument Dr but also not in the same area. Request via Ofc. S. Crossan/WFPD Traffic Unit.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wfncnews.com
Citizen Issue Reported: Stormwater – Tue, 20 Sep 2022 08:18:34 -0400
Wake Forest Issue Reported on Tue, 20 Sep 2022 08:18:34 -0400: Stormwater at Address: 521 Walters Dr Wake Forest, NC, 27587, USA. Water seeping from sidewalk increasingly, year-round, with irrigation system disconnected. Damaging lawn at curb and causes mud and occasional odor. Please inspect for resolution. Thanks!. ~Lew. For more...
Raleigh City Council approves Seaboard Station rezoning request
Tuesday afternoon was a long time coming for residents of the Save Seaboard Station Task Force and Turnbridge Equities.
cbs17
Slow down! Raleigh drops downtown speed limit to 25 mph
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — City Council wants drivers to slow down in downtown Raleigh — and it got its wish. The council on Tuesday dropped the speed limit in the city’s downtown course to 25 miles per hour. The impacted roads span from Glenwood South to East Street and Peace Street to Hoke Street.
Raleigh mayor warns against ‘silly season’ after verbal skirmish at City Council meeting
The topic of how and who the city engages with continues to be a hot-button issue headed into the local elections.
IN THIS ARTICLE
jocoreport.com
Clayton’s Ranch Road Will Be Extended To U.S. 70 Business
CLAYTON – Ranch Road will be extended under a new contract to create a direct connection between U.S. 70 and the busy intersection of N.C. 42 East and U.S. 70 Business. The N.C. Department of Transportation awarded a $9.7 million contract to Fred Smith Co. of Raleigh. Under the...
cbs17
Concerns that I-95 project is taking funds from NC schools
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Just about every parent wants to make sure their child’s school is the best it can be and gets all the funding it deserves. However, one CBS 17 viewer says she’s concerned that the costly Interstate 95 widening project between Benson and Lumberton is taking money away from schools.
Search warrants describe the killing of Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd
Exclusive: Two brothers were hunting deer late at night off a rural road when Deputy Ned Byrd approached their pickup, one of the brothers told investigators.
jocoreport.com
Overturned Pickup Strikes Fuel Tanker
SELMA – One person received minor injuries in a three vehicle accident around 8:00am Wednesday on Buffalo Road at US 70 in Selma. A pickup truck and SUV collided on Buffalo Road, causing the pickup truck to spin and overturn into the side of a fuel tanker at the intersection.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
durhamsheriff.com
Significant Drug Bust Made: Local Subject Under Arrest
Wednesday, September 21, 2022 (Durham, NC) – Sheriff Clarence F. Birkhead announces the arrest of a local man in connection with the seizure of a significant amount of marijuana. As a result of an ongoing investigation, a warrant was executed Monday night (9/19) in Durham County. Members of the...
jocoreport.com
Town Of Selma & Selma Railroads Days Committee Announces 2022 Railroad Days Parade Grand Marshal
SELMA – The Selma Railroad Days Committee is proud to announce this year’s Parade Grand Marshal is Pastor Todd Daniels of Selma Baptist Church. Pastor Todd Daniels began his ministry at Selma Baptist Church (SBC) on January 6, 2019. One of the first things he did was to do a prayer walk around downtown, stopping on each street corner and praying that God would bring revitalization to the town.
'It's going to be worse': Evictions increasing across North Carolina
Nearly 15,000 evictions were filed across North Carolina last month; almost double the number filed in August 2021.
NC county apologizes for role in lynching Black people. New markers to honor victims.
“I appreciate the gesture, and I think there are many people who do,” said Commissioner Anna Richards, who is Black.
Some Wake students could move to other schools in 2023. Are your children affected?
Even though no new schools are opening, the district says some students need to change schools to help deal with crowding.
Charlotte Stories
NC Governor Announces Plans For New $60 Million Sterilization Facility in North Carolina
NC Governor Cooper has just announced plans for SteriTek to build a new $59.9 million East Coast sterilization facility right here in North Carolina. The new facility will be build in Burlington, about 90 miles northeast of Charlotte. Contract sterilization firm SteriTek supports the medical, biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and tissue industries...
foodmanufacturing.com
Snack Foods Company Announces North Carolina Plant
RALEIGH, N.C. — SunTree Snack Foods will create 94 new jobs in Wayne County, Gov. Roy Cooper announced. The company will invest $10.1 million to establish an East Coast manufacturing site in Goldsboro. “SunTree Snacks has made a great decision to establish an East Coast headquarters in Wayne County,”...
Raleigh News & Observer
How much did the 10 most expensive homes sell for in Orange County the week of Sep. 11?
A house in Chapel Hill that sold for $925,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Orange County in the past week. In total, 29 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $450,707, $253 per square foot.
Comments / 0