Wake Forest Issue Reported on Tue, 20 Sep 2022 11:28:31 -0400: Tree Issue at Address: 9021 Willington Pl Wake Forest, NC, 27587, USA. I am requesting the removal of this tree by the Town of Wake Forest as this tree was planted right over my gas and sewer lines and the roots have become too invasive and are causing major erosion issues and a danger of possibly breaking of the gas line below. As you can see from the picture, the gas line is directly right below that tree. I would like to replace this tree with a crape myrtle. Don’t know why the town allowed or approved the planting of this type of tree to be placed right below a gas line, which can cause a danger to my home as well as surround homes. I sincerely hope my request is taken under serious consideration as a precaution to the Neighborhood as well as my home. Please contact me if you would like to further discuss.

