ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Sports

Padres play the Cardinals with 1-0 series lead

St. Louis Cardinals (87-62, first in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (82-66, second in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (11-12, 3.46 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 138 strikeouts); Padres: Blake Snell (7-9, 3.93 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 146 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -124, Cardinals +104; over/under is...
NBC Sports Chicago

These MLB teams have clinched a 2022 playoff berth

The 2022 MLB playoffs are almost here, and teams are slowly punching their tickets to the postseason. Four clubs have successfully secured a spot in the 12-team bracket thus far, meaning there are still eight playoff berths up for grabs. So, with just two weeks remaining in the regular season,...
MLB
Yardbarker

Watch: Zack Greinke Picks Up 1,000th Strikeout as Member of Royals

Greinke struck out three, allowing four runs on ten hits in 5.1 innings pitched in the Royals' 5-4 victory. With his 1,000th strikeout, Greinke also passed Tom Gordon on the all-time Royals' strikeout leaderboard. Greinke is now seventh on the all-time Royals' strikeout list. The six Royals pitchers with more...
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
City
Milwaukee, WI
FOX Sports

Judge 1 away from AL home run record, Pujols needs 2 for 700

A look at Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees and Albert Pujols of the St. Louis Cardinals as they approach major home run milestones:. Tuesday’s Game: Hit his 60th home run, keying a five-run rally in the ninth inning that led the Yankees over Pittsburgh 9-8. Wednesday’s Matchup:...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX Sports

Padres open 3-game series at home against the Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals (87-61, first in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (81-66, second in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (11-9, 3.29 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 137 strikeouts); Padres: Mike Clevinger (5-7, 4.47 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 83 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -120, Cardinals +100; over/under is...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phillies#Ny Yankees#Blue Jays#Numbers#N Y Mets#Ashby
Yardbarker

MLB roundup: Padres send Cards to third straight shutout loss

Blake Snell took a no-hitter into the seventh inning and Austin Nola singled home the only run in the second as the San Diego Padres beat the visiting St. Louis Cardinals 1-0 on Wednesday. The Padres blanked the Cardinals for a second straight night. St. Louis took a third consecutive...
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX Sports

Rookie Jameson sharp as D-backs split twinbill with Dodgers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Drey Jameson pitched six strong innings in his second big league game and Ketel Marte homered as the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-2 Tuesday to split a doubleheader. The Dodgers won the opener 6-5 as rookie Miguel Vargas drove in the go-ahead...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Rangers bounce back to defeat Angels

Adolis Garcia drove in two runs and Josh H. Smith launched a home run and had two RBIs on Wednesday to help power the Texas Rangers to a 7-2 win over the Los Angeles Angels in Arlington, Texas. Leody Taveras provided some insurance with a two-run single in the eighth...
ARLINGTON, TX
ClutchPoints

Dodgers equal Yankees record after win over Diamondbacks, adding to NL West dominance

The Los Angeles Dodgers won their fifth straight game in the matinee of their doubleheader against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday, using a five-run eighth inning to power to a victory. But the win was more than just an extension of the Dodgers’ greatness in 2022, which has them currently just four victories away from setting a new franchise record for regular season wins. It was historic.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Sports

Rangers to end losing streak in game against the Angels

Los Angeles Angels (65-83, third in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (63-84, fourth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Tucker Davidson (2-6, 6.96 ERA, 1.78 WHIP, 27 strikeouts); Rangers: Dane Dunning (3-8, 4.49 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 129 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -148, Angels +126; over/under is 8...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy