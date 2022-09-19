Read full article on original website
Padres play the Cardinals with 1-0 series lead
St. Louis Cardinals (87-62, first in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (82-66, second in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (11-12, 3.46 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 138 strikeouts); Padres: Blake Snell (7-9, 3.93 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 146 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -124, Cardinals +104; over/under is...
These MLB teams have clinched a 2022 playoff berth
The 2022 MLB playoffs are almost here, and teams are slowly punching their tickets to the postseason. Four clubs have successfully secured a spot in the 12-team bracket thus far, meaning there are still eight playoff berths up for grabs. So, with just two weeks remaining in the regular season,...
Dodgers vs Diamondbacks: Lineups, Pregame Matchups, and More for September 19
The Dodgers begin their fifth and final series against the Diamondbacks holding an 11-3 series record in 2022. In their last matchup, the Diamondbacks cooled off the Dodgers in a 5-3 victory on September 14 after having lost the previous 10 matchups in a row. The Dodgers currently hold a...
Watch: Zack Greinke Picks Up 1,000th Strikeout as Member of Royals
Greinke struck out three, allowing four runs on ten hits in 5.1 innings pitched in the Royals' 5-4 victory. With his 1,000th strikeout, Greinke also passed Tom Gordon on the all-time Royals' strikeout leaderboard. Greinke is now seventh on the all-time Royals' strikeout list. The six Royals pitchers with more...
Judge 1 away from AL home run record, Pujols needs 2 for 700
A look at Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees and Albert Pujols of the St. Louis Cardinals as they approach major home run milestones:. Tuesday’s Game: Hit his 60th home run, keying a five-run rally in the ninth inning that led the Yankees over Pittsburgh 9-8. Wednesday’s Matchup:...
GAME UPDATES: How Angels Beat Rangers Tuesday
Texas starts a three-game home series with the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday at Globe Life Field.
Cardinals search for missing offense against Padres
San Diego Padres manager Bob Melvin noted recently that teams in wild-card races have an edge going into the postseason
Padres open 3-game series at home against the Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals (87-61, first in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (81-66, second in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (11-9, 3.29 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 137 strikeouts); Padres: Mike Clevinger (5-7, 4.47 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 83 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -120, Cardinals +100; over/under is...
MLB roundup: Padres send Cards to third straight shutout loss
Blake Snell took a no-hitter into the seventh inning and Austin Nola singled home the only run in the second as the San Diego Padres beat the visiting St. Louis Cardinals 1-0 on Wednesday. The Padres blanked the Cardinals for a second straight night. St. Louis took a third consecutive...
Rookie Jameson sharp as D-backs split twinbill with Dodgers
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Drey Jameson pitched six strong innings in his second big league game and Ketel Marte homered as the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-2 Tuesday to split a doubleheader. The Dodgers won the opener 6-5 as rookie Miguel Vargas drove in the go-ahead...
Rangers bounce back to defeat Angels
Adolis Garcia drove in two runs and Josh H. Smith launched a home run and had two RBIs on Wednesday to help power the Texas Rangers to a 7-2 win over the Los Angeles Angels in Arlington, Texas. Leody Taveras provided some insurance with a two-run single in the eighth...
Dodgers equal Yankees record after win over Diamondbacks, adding to NL West dominance
The Los Angeles Dodgers won their fifth straight game in the matinee of their doubleheader against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday, using a five-run eighth inning to power to a victory. But the win was more than just an extension of the Dodgers’ greatness in 2022, which has them currently just four victories away from setting a new franchise record for regular season wins. It was historic.
Rangers to end losing streak in game against the Angels
Los Angeles Angels (65-83, third in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (63-84, fourth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Tucker Davidson (2-6, 6.96 ERA, 1.78 WHIP, 27 strikeouts); Rangers: Dane Dunning (3-8, 4.49 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 129 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -148, Angels +126; over/under is 8...
