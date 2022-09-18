Read full article on original website
No. 12 NC State hosts Connecticut in non-conference finale
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina State's defense is coming off its best performance of the season entering Saturday's game against Connecticut. Getting more consistency out of the offense would help the 12th-ranked Wolfpack, too. That unit sputtered after halftime i n Week 1 of an escape at East Carolina,...
2022 college football week 4: Here are the players, games and matchups to watch
Week 4 of the 2022 college football season has many questions. WRAL senior multiplatform producer Mark Bergin tries to answer some of them. What’s your tweet-length take ahead of Week 4 of the college football season?. North Carolina is known as a basketball state. Meanwhile, Duke, NC State, North...
UNC QB Maye apologizes for comments about NC State
Chapel Hill, N.C. — North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye tweeted an apology Tuesday about three hours after he said in a press conference, "People who go to (NC) State just can't get into Carolina." In the last question of his weekly media availability, Maye was asked if former UNC...
Gray bashes Bulls to 7-6 walk-off win over Tides
Bulls third baseman Tristan Gray smashed three hits, including a game-winning extra-inning two-run home run, his International League leading thirty second longball of the year, to lead Durham to a 7-6 win over the Norfolk Tides in ten innings on Thursday evening at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. With the win, the Bulls continue to lead the International League East Division by one and a half games with six games left to play.
Duke, Kansas put 3-0 starts on line in gridiron showdown
LAWRENCE, Kan. — Duke and Kansas are accustomed to these high-stakes showdowns, the kind that build national buzz whenever they meet or grab attention because national championship implications are riding on the outcome. Wait, it’s football season?. OK, so maybe few people are accustomed to the kind of...
Clemson back-to-back: No. 21 Wake Forest, then No. 12 'Pack
CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson's opportunity to take control of the ACC's Atlantic doesn't get much clearer. The fifth-ranked Tigers have the chance become the division's clear favorite — or fall into a pack of contenders fighting things out for an Atlantic crown. Clemson (3-0, 1-0 Atlantic Coast Conference)...
Construction of new Raleigh mixed-use tower 1000 Social is now underway
RALEIGH – Construction at 1000 Social, the first of two 12-story towers on a 40-acre, $1 billion project is now underway. The project, known as The Exchange Raleigh, is being developed by Dewitt Carolinas, Inc., and when the first tower is completed, it will offer 330,000 square feet of mixed use space.
Triangle’s booming Indian American community lobbies RDU for direct flight to India – here’s why
Editor’s note: Steve S. Rao is a Council Member At Large and Former Mayor Pro Tem for the Town of Morrisville and an Opinion Writer for WRAL Tech Wire. He served on the Board of the New American Economy, now the American Immigration Council, and on the NC League of Municipalities Race and Equity Task Force. He is a regular contributing writer to WRAL TechWire.
