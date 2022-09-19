ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

Study of cancer immunotherapy patients reveals markers of treatment response

The treatment of blood cancers has dramatically improved in the last five years, thanks to a new class of cancer immunotherapies called CAR-T cell therapy. This therapy—which involves engineering a patient's own T cells in the lab to kill cancer cells and then infusing them back into the patient—cures about 40% of people with otherwise incurable lymphoma. But others relapse or don't respond to the treatment at all.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Tumors form temporary structures to avoid immunotherapy treatments

Scientists have shown how tumor cells evade immunotherapy by generating unique, temporary cell-in-cell structures, where the inner cells remain in tact and can return to single tumor cells. These findings, published today in eLife, provide a novel theory as to how tumor cells avoid destruction by the immune system. They...
CANCER
technologynetworks.com

New Treatment Target in Melanoma May Overcome Resistance to Immunotherapy

Over the last decade, immune checkpoint blockers, or ICBs, have revolutionized treatment for various advanced cancers, including melanoma, the most aggressive skin cancer that was considered largely incurable not long ago. However, three-fourths of advanced-melanoma patients are resistant to ICBs. Now, in a report published in Nature Communications, researchers reveal...
CANCER
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
scitechdaily.com

Johns Hopkins Doctors Discover That a Common Infection May Cause Cancer

A new study suggests that Clostridioides difficile is responsible for certain colorectal cancers. According to data gathered by scientists at the Bloomberg Kimmel Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy and the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center, the bacterial species Clostridioides difficile, or C. diff, which is well known for causing serious diarrheal infections, may also cause colorectal cancer.
CANCER
survivornet.com

The Immunotherapy Drug Imfinzi Plus Chemotherapy Boosts Survival Rates In Metastatic Lung Cancer Patients: New Study

Promising Study On Drugs For Stage Four Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer. A new immunotherapy and chemotherapy combination of tremelimumab with durvalumab (brand name Imfinzi) may be very effective in helping people with metastatic lung cancer carrying certain mutations. Encouraging results may lead to imminent FDA approval and utilization of the...
CANCER
curetoday.com

What Is CAR-T Cell Therapy, and What Can Patients With Cancer Expect?

Over the past five years, CAR-T cell therapy has improved outcomes for many patients with blood cancer. Here’s what patients need to know about the immune-based treatment. It has been five years since the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of Kymriah (tisagenlecleucel) for the treatment of certain children and young adults with acute lymphoblastic leukemia, marking the first FDA-approved CAR-T cell therapy for patients with cancer.
CANCER
Healthline

Understanding Mucinous Ovarian Cancer, So You Can Spot It Early

Ovarian cancer starts in the ovaries. The ovaries are female reproductive organs that produce eggs and hormones. The National Cancer Institute estimates there will be. of ovarian cancer in the United States in 2022. There are. of ovarian cancer. The most common is epithelial ovarian cancer, which develops when cancer...
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Research#Cancer Treatment#National Cancer Institute#Cancer Cell#Melanoma#Diseases#General Health#Nature Communications#Icb#Interferon
bioengineer.org

Anti-sedative could alleviate cancer therapy side effects, study suggests

Researchers in China have discovered that inhibiting a protein called the GABAA receptor can protect intestinal stem cells from the toxic effects of chemotherapy and radiotherapy. The study, published September 20 in the Journal of Experimental Medicine (JEM), suggests that the FDA-approved anti-sedative flumazenil, which targets GABAA receptors, could alleviate some of the common gastrointestinal side effects, such as diarrhea and vomiting, induced by many cancer treatments.
CANCER
pharmacytimes.com

Clovis Oncology Submits New Drug Application for Rucaparib as First-Line Maintenance Treatment for Advanced Ovarian Cancer

Research suggests that rucaparib can increase progression-free survival by more than a year in women with advanced ovarian cancer. Clovis Oncology, Inc has submitted a supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) to the FDA for rucaparib (Rubraca) as first-line maintenance treatment for patients with advanced ovarian cancer, regardless of biomarker status. Rucaparib was also submitted as a Type II variation with the European Medicines Agency.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Deliberately damaging DNA could boost the effectiveness of immunotherapy in kidney cancer

DNA damage is one of the foundational causes of cancer. But researchers have now found that deliberately causing DNA damage—by delivering additional treatments like radiotherapy—could improve the effectiveness of immunotherapy for some people with kidney cancer. Immunotherapy can work by stimulating people's own immune systems to fight cancer...
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

FDA Grants Priority Review to Tucatinib Plus Trastuzumab for Previously Treated HER2+ Metastatic CRC

Patients with previously treated, metastatic, HER2-positive colorectal cancer may benefit from treatment with tucatinib and trastuzumab, which was granted priority review by the FDA. Tucatinib (Tukysa) and trastuzumab (Herceptin) was granted priority review by the FDA as a treatment for patients with HER2-positive metastatic colorectal cancer (CRC) who have undergone...
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
University of Alabama at Birmingham
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
bioengineer.org

Researchers identify potential biomarker to distinguish two aggressive types of brain tumors in children

It may soon be possible to identify Group 4 medulloblastomas—the most common malignant brain tumor in children–from more aggressive Group 3 tumors. Research based on a little-explored part of RNA, which creates proteins, could lead to the development of better-targeted cancer treating drugs, according to investigators at the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center.
CANCER
technologynetworks.com

Single Test Can Predict Cancer Immunotherapy Side Effects and Risk of Recurrence

A single research test has the potential to predict which patients treated with immunotherapies – which harness the immune system to attack cancer cells – are likely to have their cancer recur or have severe side effects, a new study found. Published online September 15 in Clinical Cancer...
CANCER
cgtlive.com

Cystinosis Gene Therapy Granted Rare Pediatric Disease Designation by FDA

Preliminary data from an ongoing clinical trial suggest that AVR-RD-04 has been well-tolerated. AVROBIO’s AVR-RD-04, an investigational gene therapy intended for the treatment of cystinosis, has received rare pediatric disease designation from the FDA.1. AVR-RD-04 functions by genetically modifying patients’ hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) to express CTNS, the gene...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
cancernetwork.com

Pembrolizumab Yields Lasting Anti-Tumor Activity in MSI-H, dMMR Advanced Endometrial Cancer

Long-term follow-up from the phase 2 KEYNOTE-158 trial showed enduring anti-tumor activity when pembrolizumab was used to treat patients with microsatellite instability–high/mismatch repair deficient advanced endometrial cancer. Sustained anti-tumor activity was observed when patients with microsatellite instability–high (MSI-H)/mismatch repair deficient (dMMR) advanced endometrial cancer, who experienced progressive disease following...
CANCER
bioengineer.org

Lenabasum, a cannabinoid receptor agonist, is an effective and safe treatment for amyopathic dermatomyositis

Philadelphia, September 21, 2022 – A recent study in the Journal of Investigative Dermatology describes the success of using lenabasum, a cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2) agonist that triggers the resolution of inflammation, to treat amyopathic dermatomyositis. This phase 2 trial, the first double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled research on skin-predominant dermatomyositis, tested the potential benefits of activating the endocannabinoid system to reduce the inflammation causing the symptoms. More than 40% of the patients taking lenabasum demonstrated significant improvements.
HEALTH
News4Jax.com

Future cancer breakthrough could cut need for chemo for some patients

For certain cancer patients, a treatment called T-cell therapy can be life-saving. But a big downside to this method is that the patient’s entire immune system must first be destroyed with chemo or radiation, which can also cause serious side effects. “I lost all of my hair. I lost...
CANCER
pharmacytimes.com

FDA Approves Selpercatinib for Advanced, Metastatic Solid Tumors With RET Gene Fusion

Selpercatinib produced clinically meaningful and durable responses across a variety of tumor types in patients with RET-driven cancers. Selpercatinib (Retevmo) was granted accelerated approval by the FDA for the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors harboring a RET gene fusion who progressed on or following prior systemic therapy or who have no satisfactory alternative treatment options. The approval was based on data from the phase 1/2 LIBRETTO-001 trial (NCT03157128), which enrolled 41 patients with RET fusion–positive tumors other than non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and thyroid cancer.
CANCER
Medical News Today

Common and rare types of blood cancer

The three major types of blood cancer are leukemia, lymphoma, and myeloma. All three types usually affect the growth and function of white blood cells. Leukemia affects immature white blood cells, lymphoma affects lymphocytes, and myeloma affects plasma cells. This information is from the American Society of Hematology. These are...
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy