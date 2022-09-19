Read full article on original website
Study of cancer immunotherapy patients reveals markers of treatment response
The treatment of blood cancers has dramatically improved in the last five years, thanks to a new class of cancer immunotherapies called CAR-T cell therapy. This therapy—which involves engineering a patient's own T cells in the lab to kill cancer cells and then infusing them back into the patient—cures about 40% of people with otherwise incurable lymphoma. But others relapse or don't respond to the treatment at all.
Tumors form temporary structures to avoid immunotherapy treatments
Scientists have shown how tumor cells evade immunotherapy by generating unique, temporary cell-in-cell structures, where the inner cells remain in tact and can return to single tumor cells. These findings, published today in eLife, provide a novel theory as to how tumor cells avoid destruction by the immune system. They...
New Treatment Target in Melanoma May Overcome Resistance to Immunotherapy
Over the last decade, immune checkpoint blockers, or ICBs, have revolutionized treatment for various advanced cancers, including melanoma, the most aggressive skin cancer that was considered largely incurable not long ago. However, three-fourths of advanced-melanoma patients are resistant to ICBs. Now, in a report published in Nature Communications, researchers reveal...
Medical Breakthrough: Scientists Discover a Way to Stop Melanoma Cancer Cells from Growing.
Skin cancer patients got some good news this week. Researchers at Sanford Burnham Prebys discovered a way to prevent melanoma cells and tumors from growing by inhibiting a key metabolic enzyme. Published in Nature Cell Biology, these findings could lead to a new class of drugs to selectively treat melanoma, the most severe form of skin cancer.
Johns Hopkins Doctors Discover That a Common Infection May Cause Cancer
A new study suggests that Clostridioides difficile is responsible for certain colorectal cancers. According to data gathered by scientists at the Bloomberg Kimmel Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy and the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center, the bacterial species Clostridioides difficile, or C. diff, which is well known for causing serious diarrheal infections, may also cause colorectal cancer.
The Immunotherapy Drug Imfinzi Plus Chemotherapy Boosts Survival Rates In Metastatic Lung Cancer Patients: New Study
Promising Study On Drugs For Stage Four Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer. A new immunotherapy and chemotherapy combination of tremelimumab with durvalumab (brand name Imfinzi) may be very effective in helping people with metastatic lung cancer carrying certain mutations. Encouraging results may lead to imminent FDA approval and utilization of the...
What Is CAR-T Cell Therapy, and What Can Patients With Cancer Expect?
Over the past five years, CAR-T cell therapy has improved outcomes for many patients with blood cancer. Here’s what patients need to know about the immune-based treatment. It has been five years since the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of Kymriah (tisagenlecleucel) for the treatment of certain children and young adults with acute lymphoblastic leukemia, marking the first FDA-approved CAR-T cell therapy for patients with cancer.
Understanding Mucinous Ovarian Cancer, So You Can Spot It Early
Ovarian cancer starts in the ovaries. The ovaries are female reproductive organs that produce eggs and hormones. The National Cancer Institute estimates there will be. of ovarian cancer in the United States in 2022. There are. of ovarian cancer. The most common is epithelial ovarian cancer, which develops when cancer...
Anti-sedative could alleviate cancer therapy side effects, study suggests
Researchers in China have discovered that inhibiting a protein called the GABAA receptor can protect intestinal stem cells from the toxic effects of chemotherapy and radiotherapy. The study, published September 20 in the Journal of Experimental Medicine (JEM), suggests that the FDA-approved anti-sedative flumazenil, which targets GABAA receptors, could alleviate some of the common gastrointestinal side effects, such as diarrhea and vomiting, induced by many cancer treatments.
Clovis Oncology Submits New Drug Application for Rucaparib as First-Line Maintenance Treatment for Advanced Ovarian Cancer
Research suggests that rucaparib can increase progression-free survival by more than a year in women with advanced ovarian cancer. Clovis Oncology, Inc has submitted a supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) to the FDA for rucaparib (Rubraca) as first-line maintenance treatment for patients with advanced ovarian cancer, regardless of biomarker status. Rucaparib was also submitted as a Type II variation with the European Medicines Agency.
Deliberately damaging DNA could boost the effectiveness of immunotherapy in kidney cancer
DNA damage is one of the foundational causes of cancer. But researchers have now found that deliberately causing DNA damage—by delivering additional treatments like radiotherapy—could improve the effectiveness of immunotherapy for some people with kidney cancer. Immunotherapy can work by stimulating people's own immune systems to fight cancer...
FDA Grants Priority Review to Tucatinib Plus Trastuzumab for Previously Treated HER2+ Metastatic CRC
Patients with previously treated, metastatic, HER2-positive colorectal cancer may benefit from treatment with tucatinib and trastuzumab, which was granted priority review by the FDA. Tucatinib (Tukysa) and trastuzumab (Herceptin) was granted priority review by the FDA as a treatment for patients with HER2-positive metastatic colorectal cancer (CRC) who have undergone...
Researchers identify potential biomarker to distinguish two aggressive types of brain tumors in children
It may soon be possible to identify Group 4 medulloblastomas—the most common malignant brain tumor in children–from more aggressive Group 3 tumors. Research based on a little-explored part of RNA, which creates proteins, could lead to the development of better-targeted cancer treating drugs, according to investigators at the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center.
Single Test Can Predict Cancer Immunotherapy Side Effects and Risk of Recurrence
A single research test has the potential to predict which patients treated with immunotherapies – which harness the immune system to attack cancer cells – are likely to have their cancer recur or have severe side effects, a new study found. Published online September 15 in Clinical Cancer...
Cystinosis Gene Therapy Granted Rare Pediatric Disease Designation by FDA
Preliminary data from an ongoing clinical trial suggest that AVR-RD-04 has been well-tolerated. AVROBIO’s AVR-RD-04, an investigational gene therapy intended for the treatment of cystinosis, has received rare pediatric disease designation from the FDA.1. AVR-RD-04 functions by genetically modifying patients’ hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) to express CTNS, the gene...
Pembrolizumab Yields Lasting Anti-Tumor Activity in MSI-H, dMMR Advanced Endometrial Cancer
Long-term follow-up from the phase 2 KEYNOTE-158 trial showed enduring anti-tumor activity when pembrolizumab was used to treat patients with microsatellite instability–high/mismatch repair deficient advanced endometrial cancer. Sustained anti-tumor activity was observed when patients with microsatellite instability–high (MSI-H)/mismatch repair deficient (dMMR) advanced endometrial cancer, who experienced progressive disease following...
Lenabasum, a cannabinoid receptor agonist, is an effective and safe treatment for amyopathic dermatomyositis
Philadelphia, September 21, 2022 – A recent study in the Journal of Investigative Dermatology describes the success of using lenabasum, a cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2) agonist that triggers the resolution of inflammation, to treat amyopathic dermatomyositis. This phase 2 trial, the first double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled research on skin-predominant dermatomyositis, tested the potential benefits of activating the endocannabinoid system to reduce the inflammation causing the symptoms. More than 40% of the patients taking lenabasum demonstrated significant improvements.
Future cancer breakthrough could cut need for chemo for some patients
For certain cancer patients, a treatment called T-cell therapy can be life-saving. But a big downside to this method is that the patient’s entire immune system must first be destroyed with chemo or radiation, which can also cause serious side effects. “I lost all of my hair. I lost...
FDA Approves Selpercatinib for Advanced, Metastatic Solid Tumors With RET Gene Fusion
Selpercatinib produced clinically meaningful and durable responses across a variety of tumor types in patients with RET-driven cancers. Selpercatinib (Retevmo) was granted accelerated approval by the FDA for the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors harboring a RET gene fusion who progressed on or following prior systemic therapy or who have no satisfactory alternative treatment options. The approval was based on data from the phase 1/2 LIBRETTO-001 trial (NCT03157128), which enrolled 41 patients with RET fusion–positive tumors other than non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and thyroid cancer.
Common and rare types of blood cancer
The three major types of blood cancer are leukemia, lymphoma, and myeloma. All three types usually affect the growth and function of white blood cells. Leukemia affects immature white blood cells, lymphoma affects lymphocytes, and myeloma affects plasma cells. This information is from the American Society of Hematology. These are...
