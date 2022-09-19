Wistar scientists identify key biomarkers that reliably predict response to immune checkpoint inhibitor therapy for melanoma

Currently, spinal cord injury does not have any effective treatments; physical rehabilitation can help patients regain some mobility, but for severe cases the outcomes are extremely limited by the failure of spinal neurons to regenerate naturally after injury. However, in a study publishing September 20th in the open access journal PLOS Biology, researchers led by Simone Di Giovanni at Imperial College London in the UK show that weekly treatments with an epigenetic activator can aid the regrowth of sensory and motor neurons in the spinal cord when given to mice 12 weeks after severe injury.

SCIENCE ・ 1 DAY AGO