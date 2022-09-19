Wistar scientists identify key biomarkers that reliably predict response to immune checkpoint inhibitor therapy for melanoma

Read full article on original website
Researchers identify potential biomarker to distinguish two aggressive types of brain tumors in children
It may soon be possible to identify Group 4 medulloblastomas—the most common malignant brain tumor in children–from more aggressive Group 3 tumors. Research based on a little-explored part of RNA, which creates proteins, could lead to the development of better-targeted cancer treating drugs, according to investigators at the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center.
Anti-sedative could alleviate cancer therapy side effects, study suggests
Researchers in China have discovered that inhibiting a protein called the GABAA receptor can protect intestinal stem cells from the toxic effects of chemotherapy and radiotherapy. The study, published September 20 in the Journal of Experimental Medicine (JEM), suggests that the FDA-approved anti-sedative flumazenil, which targets GABAA receptors, could alleviate some of the common gastrointestinal side effects, such as diarrhea and vomiting, induced by many cancer treatments.
Ludwig Lausanne study identifies potential combination therapy for testing in deadly brain cancer
SEPTEMBER 20, 2022, NEW YORK – A Ludwig Cancer Research study has identified a combination of three existing drugs that significantly extends survival in mouse models of the lethal brain cancer glioblastoma multiforme (GBM). Researchers led by Ludwig Lausanne’s Douglas Hanahan report in the current issue of Cancer Cell how the drugs used in the combination—an antidepressant, an immune checkpoint blockade antibody and a mouse analog of a cancer therapy that by themselves provide no survival benefit against GBM—synergize to unleash potently therapeutic immune responses against the tumor.
Lenabasum, a cannabinoid receptor agonist, is an effective and safe treatment for amyopathic dermatomyositis
Philadelphia, September 21, 2022 – A recent study in the Journal of Investigative Dermatology describes the success of using lenabasum, a cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2) agonist that triggers the resolution of inflammation, to treat amyopathic dermatomyositis. This phase 2 trial, the first double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled research on skin-predominant dermatomyositis, tested the potential benefits of activating the endocannabinoid system to reduce the inflammation causing the symptoms. More than 40% of the patients taking lenabasum demonstrated significant improvements.
A consistent lack of sleep negatively impacts immune stem cells, increasing risk of inflammatory disorders and heart disease
Chronic, insufficient sleep can negatively affect immune cells, which may lead to inflammatory disorders and cardiovascular disease, according to a new study from the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. More specifically, consistently losing an hour and a half of sleep a night potentially increases the risk. Chronic, insufficient...
Nurturing developing neurons: How microglia, the main immune cells of the brain contribute to brain development by interacting with newborn neurons
BUDAPEST (September 20, 2022)— The Laboratory of Neuroimmunology of the Institute of Experimental Medicine, Budapest (IEM), Hungary, led by Ádám Dénes, describes the presence of a direct interaction site between microglial cells and the cell body of developing neurons, and reveals its role during brain development. The discovery may be of importance for developmental disorders affecting the nervous system. The study (https://doi.org/10.1016/j.celrep.2022.111369) presenting the results of the research was published in the prestigious Cell Reports journal on the 20 of September, 2022.
Endovascular catheter developed at the Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University shows unprecedented ability to treat pulmonary artery obstruction
(Philadelphia, PA) – A device known as the BASHIR™ Endovascular Catheter (THROMBOLEX, Inc.) significantly reduces the size of blood clots lodged in the pulmonary arteries, leading to improvement in heart function in patients with pulmonary embolism, researchers from the Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University announced in a Late-Breaking Innovation session at the 2022 Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics (TCT) conference in Boston. The breakthrough is described in detail in a report simultaneously published online in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology: Cardiovascular Interventions.
Stowers scientists use zebrafish to understand the connection between the immune system and regeneration
KANSAS CITY, MO—September 20, 2022—How the immune system responds to injury in many organs and tissues allows and enables their repair and regeneration. Yet for some species like humans, damage to organs such as the brain, spinal cord, or heart is irreversible. Imagine if we were able to regenerate these. For organ transplant candidates and recipients, the nerve-wracking wait for “the call,” or the lifelong need for immunosuppressing medications would no longer be necessary.
Scripps Research discovery suggests new strategy against harmful inflammation
LA JOLLA, CA—A team led by Scripps Research scientists has uncovered key details of an immune-cell process that frequently underlies excessive inflammation in the body. The findings could lead to new ways of preventing and/or treating inflammation-related conditions such as sepsis, arthritis, and coronary artery disease. LA JOLLA, CA—A...
Epigenetic treatment in mice improves spinal cord regeneration after injury
Currently, spinal cord injury does not have any effective treatments; physical rehabilitation can help patients regain some mobility, but for severe cases the outcomes are extremely limited by the failure of spinal neurons to regenerate naturally after injury. However, in a study publishing September 20th in the open access journal PLOS Biology, researchers led by Simone Di Giovanni at Imperial College London in the UK show that weekly treatments with an epigenetic activator can aid the regrowth of sensory and motor neurons in the spinal cord when given to mice 12 weeks after severe injury.
Molecular changes in the brain in the aftermath of a traumatic event may help explain long-term susceptibility or resilience
AUGUSTA, Ga. (Sept. 20, 2022) – Social avoidance is a common symptom of PTSD, and scientists working to better understand why have laboratory evidence that while stress hormone levels consistently increase in the immediate aftermath of a traumatic event, there can be polar opposite consequences in parts of the brain down the line.
Patients experiencing virtual reality immersion during hand surgery required less anesthetic to keep pain at bay, indicating the potential of this non- pharmacologic distraction technique
Mosquitoes that can’t spread malaria engineered by scientists
Scientists have engineered mosquitoes that slow the growth of malaria-causing parasites in their gut, preventing transmission of the disease to humans. The genetic modification causes mosquitoes to produce compounds in their guts that stunt the growth of parasites, meaning they are unlikely to reach the mosquitoes’ salivary glands and be passed on in a bite before the insects die.
Patient decision aids enhance informed consent for interventional radiology procedures
Leesburg, VA, September 21, 2022—According to ARRS’ American Journal of Roentgenology (AJR), incorporating patient decision aids (PDAs) into clinical workflows can enhance patients’ overall sense of empowerment after informed consent conversations for image-guided procedures—without requiring additional time or effort from radiologists. Leesburg, VA, September 21, 2022—According...
