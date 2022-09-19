Read full article on original website
abc7amarillo.com
New Oklahoma education plan proposes $5,000 teacher pay raise
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A new education plan proposes a $5,000 pay raise to stabilize and incentivize teachers to stay and teach in Oklahoma. Oklahoma faces a statewide teacher shortage, forcing class sizes to grow and under-certified professionals to take on the role of a teacher. “When you have...
abc7amarillo.com
Too late to put recreational marijuana on November ballot, Oklahoma election officials say
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On Tuesday, the Oklahoma State Election Board said it's too late to add State Question 820 to the November ballot. SQ820 would've put the decision to legalize recreational marijuana in voters' hands this fall. The state contends it's long past Oklahoma's August 29 deadline to...
abc7amarillo.com
WalletHub survey finds Oklahoma is one of the least happy states in the country
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A new WalletHub survey finds that Oklahoma is one of the least happy states in the country. The survey ranked Oklahoma 44th in terms of happiness. The Sooner State also ranked 46th in terms of safety and 46th in sports participation. WalletHub compared the 50...
abc7amarillo.com
DC Council responds to 'humanitarian crisis' created by governors of Texas, Arizona
WASHINGTON (7News) — The D.C. Council voted on and approved Tuesday an emergency measure Mayor Muriel Bowser proposed to set up an Office of Migrant Services to deal with the large influx of migrants bused to the city from Texas and Arizona, approaching 10,000 since it began in April.
abc7amarillo.com
Population growth among factors leading development of water conservation plan
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Texas ranks in the top five for fastest growing states trailing California, in overall population according to World Population Review. More people are drawn to Texas, due to the job market and its abundance of land and natural resources. In this week’s Panhandle Runs on...
abc7amarillo.com
Gov. Abbott congratulates Texas' 31 National Blue Ribbon schools, including 5 in Panhandle
AUSTIN, Texas (KVII) — Governor Greg Abbott congratulated the 31 Texas schools -- including five in the panhandle -- that have been recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022. Texas leads the nation with the most 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools, topping California and New York with 29...
abc7amarillo.com
Canyon, home of West Texas A&M, named safest college town in Texas, one of safest in US
CANYON, Texas (KVII) — The City of Canyon, the home of West Texas A&M University, was named the safest college town in Texas and one of the safest in the country. SafeWise analyzed FBI crime data for violent crimes and property crimes, with supplemental data including median income and poverty, high school graduation rates, redlining practices, city budget allocations, unemployment rates and other socioeconomic factors.
abc7amarillo.com
Teachers attend session at Region 16 on Career and Technical Education programs
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Career and technical education teachers were at Region 16 on Monday, attending a session aimed at helping educators gain a better understanding of CTE Programs. Investing in CTE is crucial as fewer high school graduates are going to college. “Going to college is so financially...
abc7amarillo.com
Man known as 'The Tiger King' files copyright infringement lawsuit
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Joseph Maldonado-Passage, who is better known as Joe Exotic and The Tiger King, has filed a copyright infringement lawsuit in Florida Northern District Court. The lawsuit brings claims against Vance Johnson, a former music collaborator; BMG Rights Management LLC; Create Music Group Inc., and others.
