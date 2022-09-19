ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

abc7amarillo.com

New Oklahoma education plan proposes $5,000 teacher pay raise

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A new education plan proposes a $5,000 pay raise to stabilize and incentivize teachers to stay and teach in Oklahoma. Oklahoma faces a statewide teacher shortage, forcing class sizes to grow and under-certified professionals to take on the role of a teacher. “When you have...
TULSA, OK
Canyon, home of West Texas A&M, named safest college town in Texas, one of safest in US

CANYON, Texas (KVII) — The City of Canyon, the home of West Texas A&M University, was named the safest college town in Texas and one of the safest in the country. SafeWise analyzed FBI crime data for violent crimes and property crimes, with supplemental data including median income and poverty, high school graduation rates, redlining practices, city budget allocations, unemployment rates and other socioeconomic factors.
CANYON, TX
Man known as 'The Tiger King' files copyright infringement lawsuit

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Joseph Maldonado-Passage, who is better known as Joe Exotic and The Tiger King, has filed a copyright infringement lawsuit in Florida Northern District Court. The lawsuit brings claims against Vance Johnson, a former music collaborator; BMG Rights Management LLC; Create Music Group Inc., and others.
FLORIDA STATE

