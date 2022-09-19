Read full article on original website
This Massive Corn Maze in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit During FallJoe MertensLodi, WI
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensWisconsin State
Wisconsin BadgersThe LanternMadison, WI
IRONMAN Wisconsin Returns To Madison Sunday. Here's What You Need To KnowKevin AlexanderMadison, WI
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
oregonobserver.com
Girls golf: Oregon wins Badger West Tournament to share conference title with Reedsburg
With thunder rumbling, Oregon sophomore Delainey Halverson rushed a little making the turn on No. 18 playing against the clock and Mother Nature when the rain hit at the Badger West Conference Tournament. Halverson closed the final hole by hitting a 12-foot chip shot on to the green and tapped...
oregonobserver.com
Girls tennis: Oregon’s hot streak continues as Kate Thorne improves to 22-0 on season
Oregon freshman Kate Thorne at No. 2 singles won three matches to stay unbeaten and junior Ella Peotter at No. 1 singles also won three matches as the Oregon girls tennis team gears up for the Badger Conference Tournament with some momentum. Oregon (10-2, 5-1 Badger West) enters the conference...
veronapress.com
Boys basketball: Curtrel Robinson named next Verona head coach
Curtrel Robinson will be trading in the crimson red of La Follette for the orange and black of Verona after being named the Wildcats’ new head boys basketball coach. Verona Area High School Athletics Director Joel Zimba announced that Robinson had been named the new Verona coach in a news release on Monday, Sept. 19.
TreVeyon Henderson gets key injury update ahead of Wisconsin game
Ohio State football is off to a perfect 3-0 start this season after blowing out Toledo 77-21 last weekend. But, star running back TreVeyon Henderson appeared to suffer a leg injury, coming out of the locker room with a walking boot following an opening drive TD. Ryan Day spoke about...
Ryan Day Makes His Opinion On Wisconsin Very Clear
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day isn't taking Wisconsin lightly. The two schools are set to play each other this Saturday night in what promises to be a fun matchup. Day thinks that the Badgers are a good and sound team. He also thinks they're well-coached under Paul Chryst. "Wisconsin...
Wisconsin City Surprises Everyone As One of the Best Cities for Golf
When you think golf, you probably think warm weather and sunshine, but apparently you should also think about wearing a coat and snacking on some cheese. To say I am an avid golfer would be an outright lie. And I would never lie to you. So I'm no expert here,...
Channel 3000
Legendary UW Marching Band director Mike Leckrone returns to the stage in October
He is still working on the script, but one thing is nearly certain. “I’m sure I’m going to talk about the elephant,” Mike Leckrone said this week. Leckrone, who spent a dazzling half century (1969-2019) as director of the University of Wisconsin Marching Band — years filled with fun, hard work, great acclaim and, inevitably, loss — has fashioned a cabaret-style show, “Mike Leckrone: Moments of Happiness,” that will mix music and storytelling across five performances at Overture’s Playhouse theater Oct. 12-16.
32 people arrested, including 24 students at Badger-NMSU game
MADISON, Wis. — The Badgers may have dominated on the field Saturday, but not every fan went home happy. UW-Madison police arrested 32 people including 24 UW students before, during and after the game. 66 people were ejected from the game including 39 UW students. 32 people were cited...
Groundbreaking marks start of construction on Oregon Culver’s
OREGON, Wis. — The groundbreaking for a fast-food restaurant usually doesn’t create significant fanfare, but the beginning of construction of a new Culver’s in Oregon is a big deal for the small community. Village leaders and the quick service chain’s founder Craig Culver took part in a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday afternoon at the restaurant’s future home at the corner of...
oregonobserver.com
Parisi hails Oregon School District as model of sustainability
Dane County Executive Joe Parisi visited the Oregon School District’s Board of Education at their Monday, Sept. 12 meeting to discuss the district and the county’s ongoing partnership in environmental pursuits. Superintendent Leslie Bergstrom introduced Parisi by highlighting what Dane County has been able to do for Oregon...
State Highway 19 closed at County Highway TT near Marshall due to crash
MARSHALL, Wis. — All lanes of State Highway 19 are closed at County Highway TT west of Marshall Wednesday night due to a crash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The crash was reported around 8 p.m. WisDOT expects the road to be closed for roughly two hours.
oregonobserver.com
Rural voices: Road repairs have silver lining
Dairy breakfasts are a revered summertime tradition across Wisconsin, an annual celebration and affirmation of the rural way of life in a state known as “America’s Dairyland.”. But this year the popular dairy breakfast in Blanchardville was canceled after organizers decided that a spate of road and bridge...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Brunch In Wisconsin
Here's where you can find it and what to order.
oregonobserver.com
PHOTOS: Oregon, Brooklyn hold first responders appreciation event
On Saturday, Sept. 10, community members from Oregon and Brooklyn gathered at Waterman Triangle Park to meet and show appreciation for first responders including the police, fire, EMT and corrections officers in both communities. The event included a variety of family-fun events including live music, face painting, bubble blowing and...
Daily Cardinal
UW-Madison orthopedics chair Dr. Thomas Zdeblick resigns
Dr. Thomas Zdeblick resigned from his position as chair of the Department of Orthopedics at the University of Wisconsin-Madison in June. He currently remains head of the UW Spine Center and a member of the department of Orthopedics. His resignation comes after his proposal to build a new physician-owned surgical...
oregonobserver.com
Village Board establishes Public Arts Committee
Oregon’s Village Board voted to approve the creation of a Public Arts Committee at their Monday, Sept. 19 meeting. Throughout his term, Village President Randy Glysch applied for numerous public art grants that were ultimately granted. The Public Arts Committee was established to make decisions regarding both those funds and private donations.
WEAU-TV 13
Several people hurt after Vehicle vs. Amish buggy crash in Vernon County
TOWN OF HILLSBORO, Wis. (WEAU) -Several people are hurt after Vehicle vs. Amish buggy crash in Vernon County. According to a media release from the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 16 at 5:55 p.m. authorities received a report of a vehicle crash with an Amish buggy on State Highway 33 near Town Shop Road near Hillsboro, Wis.
Man killed in rural Rock County crash
EDGERTON, Wis. — A 61-year-old man died in a single-vehicle crash between Edgerton and Evansville Tuesday afternoon, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office said. According to a news release, the crash happened around 1:50 p.m. on North Casey Road about three-quarters of a mile north of County Highway M in the town of Porter. The driver, a rural Stoughton man, was heading north on Casey Road in a black 2021 Ford Ranger when he drifted across the road and went into a ditch before hitting a tree.
US 151 back open in Sun Prairie following two-vehicle crash
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — The left two southbound lanes of US 151 are back open near County C in Sun Prairie following a crash. The incident was reported at around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday. A fire truck, ambulance, and multiple police squad cars were at the scene. Dane County dispatchers...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Power restored to most customers after crash on Madison’s west side | News
MADISON (WKOW) — A vehicle crashed into an electrical box on Madison’s west side Monday, causing power outages in the area, according to the Madison Police Department. Sgt. Ryan Gibson said at about 11:22 pm a vehicle going north in the 1200 block of McKenna Boulevard ran into an electrical box. The box then started on fire.
