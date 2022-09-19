ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon, WI

veronapress.com

Boys basketball: Curtrel Robinson named next Verona head coach

Curtrel Robinson will be trading in the crimson red of La Follette for the orange and black of Verona after being named the Wildcats’ new head boys basketball coach. Verona Area High School Athletics Director Joel Zimba announced that Robinson had been named the new Verona coach in a news release on Monday, Sept. 19.
VERONA, WI
The Spun

Ryan Day Makes His Opinion On Wisconsin Very Clear

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day isn't taking Wisconsin lightly. The two schools are set to play each other this Saturday night in what promises to be a fun matchup. Day thinks that the Badgers are a good and sound team. He also thinks they're well-coached under Paul Chryst. "Wisconsin...
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Legendary UW Marching Band director Mike Leckrone returns to the stage in October

He is still working on the script, but one thing is nearly certain. “I’m sure I’m going to talk about the elephant,” Mike Leckrone said this week. Leckrone, who spent a dazzling half century (1969-2019) as director of the University of Wisconsin Marching Band — years filled with fun, hard work, great acclaim and, inevitably, loss — has fashioned a cabaret-style show, “Mike Leckrone: Moments of Happiness,” that will mix music and storytelling across five performances at Overture’s Playhouse theater Oct. 12-16.
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Groundbreaking marks start of construction on Oregon Culver’s

OREGON, Wis. — The groundbreaking for a fast-food restaurant usually doesn’t create significant fanfare, but the beginning of construction of a new Culver’s in Oregon is a big deal for the small community. Village leaders and the quick service chain’s founder Craig Culver took part in a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday afternoon at the restaurant’s future home at the corner of...
OREGON, WI
oregonobserver.com

Parisi hails Oregon School District as model of sustainability

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi visited the Oregon School District’s Board of Education at their Monday, Sept. 12 meeting to discuss the district and the county’s ongoing partnership in environmental pursuits. Superintendent Leslie Bergstrom introduced Parisi by highlighting what Dane County has been able to do for Oregon...
DANE COUNTY, WI
oregonobserver.com

Rural voices: Road repairs have silver lining

Dairy breakfasts are a revered summertime tradition across Wisconsin, an annual celebration and affirmation of the rural way of life in a state known as “America’s Dairyland.”. But this year the popular dairy breakfast in Blanchardville was canceled after organizers decided that a spate of road and bridge...
BLANCHARDVILLE, WI
oregonobserver.com

PHOTOS: Oregon, Brooklyn hold first responders appreciation event

On Saturday, Sept. 10, community members from Oregon and Brooklyn gathered at Waterman Triangle Park to meet and show appreciation for first responders including the police, fire, EMT and corrections officers in both communities. The event included a variety of family-fun events including live music, face painting, bubble blowing and...
OREGON, WI
Daily Cardinal

UW-Madison orthopedics chair Dr. Thomas Zdeblick resigns

Dr. Thomas Zdeblick resigned from his position as chair of the Department of Orthopedics at the University of Wisconsin-Madison in June. He currently remains head of the UW Spine Center and a member of the department of Orthopedics. His resignation comes after his proposal to build a new physician-owned surgical...
MADISON, WI
oregonobserver.com

Village Board establishes Public Arts Committee

Oregon’s Village Board voted to approve the creation of a Public Arts Committee at their Monday, Sept. 19 meeting. Throughout his term, Village President Randy Glysch applied for numerous public art grants that were ultimately granted. The Public Arts Committee was established to make decisions regarding both those funds and private donations.
OREGON, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Several people hurt after Vehicle vs. Amish buggy crash in Vernon County

TOWN OF HILLSBORO, Wis. (WEAU) -Several people are hurt after Vehicle vs. Amish buggy crash in Vernon County. According to a media release from the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 16 at 5:55 p.m. authorities received a report of a vehicle crash with an Amish buggy on State Highway 33 near Town Shop Road near Hillsboro, Wis.
VERNON COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Man killed in rural Rock County crash

EDGERTON, Wis. — A 61-year-old man died in a single-vehicle crash between Edgerton and Evansville Tuesday afternoon, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office said. According to a news release, the crash happened around 1:50 p.m. on North Casey Road about three-quarters of a mile north of County Highway M in the town of Porter. The driver, a rural Stoughton man, was heading north on Casey Road in a black 2021 Ford Ranger when he drifted across the road and went into a ditch before hitting a tree.
ROCK COUNTY, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Power restored to most customers after crash on Madison’s west side | News

MADISON (WKOW) — A vehicle crashed into an electrical box on Madison’s west side Monday, causing power outages in the area, according to the Madison Police Department. Sgt. Ryan Gibson said at about 11:22 pm a vehicle going north in the 1200 block of McKenna Boulevard ran into an electrical box. The box then started on fire.
MADISON, WI

