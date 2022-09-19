Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
mycentralfloridafamily.com
Central Florida Top October Family Events 2022
Central Florida Top October Family Events 2022 – If you’re looking for the best experiences happening in Central Florida in October 2022, we’ve got the guide for you! If you think we’ve missed something, email us at Newsletter@MyCentralFloridaFamily.com or click here. October is a great month...
WDW News Today
PHOTO REPORT: Universal Orlando Resort 9/15/22 (A Rainy Night at Halloween Horror Nights, Tons of New Merchandise, Chucky’s Killer Cake Pop, and More)
Greetings from a very rainy, stormy night here at the Universal Orlando Resort. We’ve got our umbrella and we’re ready to take on Halloween Horror Nights in the rain. Let’s see what’s new tonight!. We were hoping the rain would keep away the crowds, but it...
allears.net
NEWS: New Restaurant Coming to the Swan & Dolphin Hotel in Disney World
It can be difficult to decide where to eat in Disney World — there are so many options to choose from!. We’ve compiled lists of our favorite eats, budget friendly options, and must-try snacks to help you decide. Now, though, it’s getting even more difficult because several new restaurants are in the works for Disney World including Roundup Rodeo BBQ, Summer House Santa Monica, and The Cake Bake Shop. And now, there’s another new restaurant coming to a Disney World hotel!
New-to-market restaurant headed to Disney; all the details
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. A new-to-market, upscale Mexican restaurant concept is headed to the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin, with plans to open in February. Jim Dunn, the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
orlandoweekly.com
Your family can live like royalty in this newly listed cozy castle in Orlando
Castle alert! This cozy castle is perfect for a small family ready for some medieval times (with modern conveniences) and it just hit the market. So make haste, ye lords and ladies — it's sure to move quickly. The home features four bedrooms and four bathrooms, a two-car garage,...
realtytimes.com
Best Neighborhoods In and Around Orlando Florida
Orlando ranks among the best places to live in Florida, and for a good reason. It has warm weather, great entertainment options, gorgeous communities, and proximity to major tourist attractions like Universal Studios and Disney World. In fact, Orlando has so much beauty to offer that it can be difficult...
Locally Owned and Operated Lounge to Debut in Melbourne
T Club will offer all kinds of teas, coffees, kombucha, kava, and kratom, and specifies that the establishment will not serve food.
mycentralfloridafamily.com
Kids Eat Free at Brother Jimmy’s at ICON Park
Kids Eat Free at Brother Jimmy’s at ICON Park – If you want a taste of mouthwatering North Carolina-style BBQ and good ol’ southern hospitality right here in Orlando, you’re in luck! Just like at your mama’s house in the South, kids eat free all day, every day at Brother Jimmy’s at ICON Park.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Locally Owned and Operated French Cafe to Debut in Lake Mary
Co-owner Edwin Moore tells and his wife, co-owner Ewa Moore, are anticipating an October 16 grand-opening.
fox35orlando.com
This Florida business will make your extra scary for Halloween
For those of you who need to get your Halloween costume to Hollywood-quality levels, there’s a place in town for that. Good Day Orlando’s David Martin takes you to “Embellish FX” in Ocoee where artists are on standby to make you unrecognizable.
fox35orlando.com
Things to do in Orlando: Events, festivals planned for September 23-25
The Abbey is hosting a Taylor Swift-inspired dance party on Sept. 23 at 8 p.m. Tickets for the event are $20. South London musician Florence + the Machine - Dance Fever Tour will hold a concert at the Amway Center on Sept. 23 at 8 p.m. Tickets begin at $36.50 according to Ticketmaster.com.
disneyfoodblog.com
NEWS: Flood Advisory Now in Effect for Disney World County
Flooding impact the parks and stores at times in the past and now a flood advisory is in place that could impact your trip. According to the advisory, minor flooding could take place in low-lying and poor drainage areas. The Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms, which is what prompted this advisory. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain has already fallen, and an additional 1 to 2 inches is expected in the area.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
sflcn.com
The Florida Jerk Festival: Orlando Celebrates the 9th Annual Food and Music Festival
CENTRAL FLORIDA – The countdown is on for the return of the 9th annual Florida Jerk Festival, taking place on Sunday, October 23, 2022. Apopka Amphitheater will be the backdrop of one of Central Florida’s most anticipated outdoor food, music, and cultural festivals. Organizers are running full-speed ahead with planning efforts to make this one of the biggest celebrations of National Jerk Day.
WESH
Central Florida pub opens 5 hours early to serve mourners, honor queen
ORLANDO, Fla. — Monday, a group of people gathered to remember Queen Elizabeth II in Orlando. The Pub along International Drive opened its doors to the public early for anyone interested in taking time to remember the queen. The Pub’s opening was hours ahead of its normal opening time....
click orlando
International travel up nearly 300% at Orlando International Airport
ORLANDO, Fla. – More international passengers are making their way through Orlando International Airport, which has seen a nearly 300% increase in international travel over 2021, according to a release by the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority. The release says that international passenger traffic at OIA continued to climb in...
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Brunch in Kissimmee, FL — 15 Top Places!
As a recreation of a vintage Florida town, old town Kissimmee features distinctive stores, unusual entertainment, and of course, delectable food. The best time to fully enjoy these is at brunch when you can savor the most delightful dishes paired with vibrant and fun cocktails for a boozy morning. There...
travelnoire.com
1 Dead After Planes Flip In Orlando Due To Weather
Two airplanes flipped over at Orlando Executive Airport Thursday afternoon. Authorities say the weather is to blame for the unfortunate incident which left one person dead and another seriously injured. According to FOX 35 Orlando, Greater Orlando Aviation Authority spokesperson Carolyn Fennell said one of the planes involved had people...
floridaing.com
10 Interesting Restaurants in Lake Mary FL
The best restaurants in Lake Mary FL are definitely worth checking out! From Fine Dining to more relaxed and casual options, there’s something for everyone. And of course, with the beautiful lake views, you can’t go wrong!. If you’re ever in Lake Mary, Florida, be sure to check...
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Florida
There is a reason why Florida is one of the most loved states in the country and that's because everybody can find something exciting to do here, no matter what their preferences are. If you are looking for new places to explore, here are three amazing ideas for a weekend getaway in Florida.
Comments / 0