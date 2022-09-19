Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pennsylvania Dutch Foods: 4 Restaurant Highlights in Lancaster, PA [Food & Drink]Melissa FrostLancaster County, PA
4 Cozy Cafes in Lancaster, PA (perfect to sip that pumpkin latte)Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Grocery Outlet Highlight: 3 Places in Lancaster to Get Great Bargain Deals on Food and Pantry ItemsMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Decluttering? Where to Donate Your Clothes This Season [Lancaster, PA]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
3 Historic, Charming Towns Worth Visiting in Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Related
tmpresale.com
Charlie Berens at The Santander Performing Arts Center in Reading Mar 12th, 2023 – presale code
We have the most up to date Charlie Berens presale password!! For a very short time you can get your tickets in advance of the public. You might not get another opportunity to see Charlie Berens’s show in Reading, PA so be sure that you use this presale code .
Pentatonix coming to Hershey for holiday show
Pentatonix will be bringing their holiday tour to Hershey for a performance at the GIANT Center.
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Brunch in Harrisburg, PA — 15 Top Places!
Brunch is so many things, but boring is not one of them. It can be fun, it can be comforting, and it can be commemorative. Brunch, especially Sunday brunch, is a tradition in Harrisburg. It’s a delicious way to start the day, with its culinary innovation, generous portions, Instagram-worthy presentation,...
pennsylvaniaandbeyondtravelblog.com
Enjoy Breakfast, Lunch, and Dinner at the Cocoa Diner
The Cocoa Diner is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, with breakfast being served all day. The diner is open 7 days a week from 6:00 AM to 10:00 PM, hours are subject to change. You can eat-in, order take-out and local delivery is available. You'll find the diner located...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pennsylvania Dutch Foods: 4 Restaurant Highlights in Lancaster, PA [Food & Drink]
Lancaster County has a rich heritage and history and is often referred to as Pennsylvania Dutch Country. With this comes Pennsylvania dutch foods, a regional fare where the dishes are best known for their comfort food feel and use of local, seasonal produce, often sweet and sour combined.
PennLive.com
Marching Band Showcase: Mechanicsburg’s ‘Maroon Machine’ is known as one of best competing groups
PennLive showcases Harrisburg-area high school marching bands, and this week features the Mechanicsburg Area High School Marching Band. See the gallery below. From the Mechanicsburg Area High School Director of Bands Ben Goldsborough:
abc27.com
Lititz Annual Craft Beer Fest returns for 8th year
LITITZ BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) — The annual Lititz Craft Beer Fest is returning for its 8th year on Saturday, Sept. 24, and Sunday, Sept. 25 at TAIT, 401 West Lincoln Ave in Lititz Borough, Pennsylvania. The event will run from 3 p.m. through 6 p.m. on both days. Live...
Best new homes built in the Harrisburg region in 2022 : Cool Spaces
This week we feature three homes that are among the almost two dozen in the 2022 PA Parade of Homes, sponsored by the Home Builders Association of Metropolitan Harrisburg. These three properties offer a sampling of what is in store for Parade of Homes visitors.
IN THIS ARTICLE
bctv.org
Humane PA Stuff The Tiny House: Fee-Waived Adoption Weekend & Flea Market
Humane Pennsylvania is hosting a weekend full of events, featuring a pet food donation drive benefitting Spike’s Pet Pantry, a fee-waived adoption weekend, and a flea market featuring a variety of vendors. This three-day event will take place on Friday, September 23rd, through Sunday, September 25th, at our Lancaster...
harrisburgmagazine.com
Yak N Yeti $25 Gift Card
Yak N Yeti is located at 49 W High St., Carlisle, PA 17013. Shipping is $4 per order. If you want to pick them up, they must be picked up at Harrisburg Magazine, 4309 Linglestown Rd, #115, Harrisburg, PA 17112. Please call to confirm before picking up. Our phone number is (717) 233-0109.
975thefanatic.com
2 Pennsylvania Restaurants Named Among the Top 50 in America
Pennsylvania has some fantastic restaurants. I really believe the Keystone State has some gems that are often overlooked, but maybe part of their charm is that they are hidden diamonds in the rough. Now, the New York Times has released its annual list of the best restaurants in America. Two...
3 Historic, Charming Towns Worth Visiting in Lancaster, PA
Lancaster, PA - some also call it Pennsylvania Dutch Country - is home to the rural Amish community, to riverside towns, friendly locals, a diverse downtown, and so much more. There are plenty of small towns, areas and villages making the county the unique place it is.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lois Lehrman Grass, Harrisburg civic leader and arts patron, has died
Harrisburg philanthropist Lois Lehrman Grass died early Wednesday morning at age 90, as a result of a stroke, leaving a legacy of volunteerism and fundraising for causes that transformed the city’s landscape. A pillar of the city’s charitable giving, she had a hand in seemingly every major Harrisburg-area institution,...
Alvaro Italian bakery in Harrisburg expanding with second location
Alvaro Bread & Pastry Shoppe in uptown Harrisburg will soon have two stops for its Italian pastries and pastas. In the coming months, Alvaro will open a larger outpost at 4715 N. Front St. in Susquehanna Township near the Glass Lounge Restaurant, said Vincenzo Alvaro, a manager. “To be honest,...
Fall Fun Trail Launches in Cumberland County
Listen to Smart Talk every weekday at 12 p.m. and 8 p.m. on WITF 89.5 & 93.3. You can also stream WITF radio live on our website or ask your smart speaker to “Play WITF Radio.”. For the past two years, attractions, events, and gatherings have been put on...
3 Pennsylvania restaurants listed among ‘best’ in U.S.: New York Times
It’s always nice to treat yourself to a meal out every once in a while. If you’re in the mood to do so, maybe check out these three restaurants in Pennsylvania which were just named among the 50 best in the United States. SIMILAR STORIES: Pennsylvania pizzeria among...
Dauphin County township residents to pay almost $600 a year for trash | Today in Pa.
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
Damaged license plates can get replaced at upcoming central Pa. event
Reps. Dawn Keefer, R-Dillsburg, and Seth Grove, R-Dover, are teaming up to help their constituents replace damaged or illegible license plates at an upcoming free event in Dover. The free damaged license plate replacement event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at Dover Area...
Pawpaw festival spotlights a forgotten native fruit enjoying a resurgence
A mostly forgotten native fruit enjoying a resurgence in popularity will be celebrated Saturday and Sunday, September 24-25, in the 18th annual York County Pawpaw Festival at the Horn Farm Center at Hallam. The largest edible fruit growing in the eastern U.S., pawpaws grow wild and much more rarely under...
Roundabouts; start of fall; new cake shop: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. High: 81; Low: 58. Partly sunny. Little League sued: The family of a Utah Little League World Series player has sued the organization and the company that made the bunk bed the boy fell from on Aug. 15. Easton Oliverson is still recovering from head injuries.
Comments / 0