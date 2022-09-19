ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Brunch in Harrisburg, PA — 15 Top Places!

Brunch is so many things, but boring is not one of them. It can be fun, it can be comforting, and it can be commemorative. Brunch, especially Sunday brunch, is a tradition in Harrisburg. It’s a delicious way to start the day, with its culinary innovation, generous portions, Instagram-worthy presentation,...
HARRISBURG, PA
pennsylvaniaandbeyondtravelblog.com

Enjoy Breakfast, Lunch, and Dinner at the Cocoa Diner

The Cocoa Diner is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, with breakfast being served all day. The diner is open 7 days a week from 6:00 AM to 10:00 PM, hours are subject to change. You can eat-in, order take-out and local delivery is available. You'll find the diner located...
HUMMELSTOWN, PA
abc27.com

Lititz Annual Craft Beer Fest returns for 8th year

LITITZ BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) — The annual Lititz Craft Beer Fest is returning for its 8th year on Saturday, Sept. 24, and Sunday, Sept. 25 at TAIT, 401 West Lincoln Ave in Lititz Borough, Pennsylvania. The event will run from 3 p.m. through 6 p.m. on both days. Live...
LITITZ, PA
bctv.org

Humane PA Stuff The Tiny House: Fee-Waived Adoption Weekend & Flea Market

Humane Pennsylvania is hosting a weekend full of events, featuring a pet food donation drive benefitting Spike’s Pet Pantry, a fee-waived adoption weekend, and a flea market featuring a variety of vendors. This three-day event will take place on Friday, September 23rd, through Sunday, September 25th, at our Lancaster...
LANCASTER, PA
harrisburgmagazine.com

Yak N Yeti $25 Gift Card

Yak N Yeti is located at 49 W High St., Carlisle, PA 17013. Shipping is $4 per order. If you want to pick them up, they must be picked up at Harrisburg Magazine, 4309 Linglestown Rd, #115, Harrisburg, PA 17112. Please call to confirm before picking up. Our phone number is (717) 233-0109.
CARLISLE, PA
975thefanatic.com

2 Pennsylvania Restaurants Named Among the Top 50 in America

Pennsylvania has some fantastic restaurants. I really believe the Keystone State has some gems that are often overlooked, but maybe part of their charm is that they are hidden diamonds in the rough. Now, the New York Times has released its annual list of the best restaurants in America. Two...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Fall Fun Trail Launches in Cumberland County

Listen to Smart Talk every weekday at 12 p.m. and 8 p.m. on WITF 89.5 & 93.3. You can also stream WITF radio live on our website or ask your smart speaker to “Play WITF Radio.”. For the past two years, attractions, events, and gatherings have been put on...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA

