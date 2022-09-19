Read full article on original website
Date for next year’s Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix announced
After attracting more than 243,000 spectators across three days in the inaugural weekend, the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix will be returning to Hard Rock Stadium on May 7, 2023, organizers announced Tuesday. The new, 19-turn track around Hard Rock Stadium, known as the as the Miami International Autodrome, was built so the Miami Gardens complex could host one of two Formula 1 races in the United ...
thenextmiami.com
Billionaire Reveals New Details Of Brickell Supertall: ‘Nothing Will Compare’
Billionaire Ken Griffin, who is the the richest man in Florida, has revealed new details of his plans to remake Miami in an interview with Bloomberg. In addition to building a headquarters complex in Brickell, Griffin said he plans to lure major US businesses to Miami, boost education in the city, and become a huge player in philanthropy and politics here.
2 Florida Restaurants Among The 50 Best Restaurants In America
The New York Times released its annual list of the 50 Best Restaurants in the country.
Miami Gardens, September 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice
islandernews.com
Four downtown Miami tenants file suit against Mana Properties
Claiming they were evicted under what they called “false pretense,” four small merchants in Downtown Miami have filed a lawsuit against Moishe Mana and Mana Properties. On Tuesday, the four shops, Las Hermanas Restaurant Corp., Vive Cafe Restaurante, Golden Palace and Isabel Alteration, sued Mana Miami Management LLC and 48-76 East Flagler Realty LLC claiming they were prematurely evicted because the company claimed the buildings were structurally unsafe.
communitynewspapers.com
ZOM Living announces completion of the first phase of MiLine Miami
ZOM Living, one of the nation’s leading developers of multifamily housing, in a joint venture partnership with Mattoni Group, Scout Capital and AEW Capital Management, has announced the completion of the first phase of the transformative development MiLine Miami. Phase One includes the delivery of 338 luxury, mid-rise apartments,...
WashingtonExaminer
Citadel founder moves HQ from Chicago to Miami over crime
Citadel founder Ken Griffin admitted that crime in Chicago, Illinois, motivated his moving the company to Miami, Florida.
The Highest-Rated Restaurant Serving Fried Rice In Miami
Yelp has the scoop on which restaurant has the best fried rice.
wflx.com
NASCAR Playoffs return to South Florida with the Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway
HOMESTEAD, Florida (SOUTH FLORIDA WEEKEND) - The NASCAR Playoffs are making a return to South Florida this fall! Race fans get ready to gear up for the Dixie Vodka 400 weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway October 22nd and 23rd. The race weekend features the stars of the NASCAR Cup, Xfinity, and...
South Florida Times
Miami Commissioners ready to replace board of Virginia Key Beach Park Trust
Miami, Fla. – City of Miami Commissioners have been heavily criticized by the Virginia Key Beach Trust board and numerous others for planning to house dozens of homeless near the historic Beach. On Tuesday, city commissioners voted to replace the entire Trust Board by commissioners themselves. At the commission’s...
WSVN-TV
Yacht catches on fire in Miami Beach
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire rescue units responded to the scene of a yacht on fire. The incident happened at La Gorce Circle, Tuesday. Two fire boats arrived to contain and extinguish the flames by using foam. They were able to save the yacht from sinking. No injuries were...
Watch: Hurricanes Recruits Battle in Game of High School Powerhouses
American Heritage Plantation (Fla.) vs. Chaminade-Madonna (Fla.) matched two of the top high school teams in the country against each other.
The Golden Lounge to Open in Lauderhill
The lounge will offer food, drinks, hookah, and a signature Golden vibe
Miami New Times
The Tangled Tale of Miami's Untouchable Police Union Boss
On September 13, Miami Police Department (MPD) Chief Manuel Morales did what many had asked for but no one expected: he fired one of the department's most controversial officers, Javier Ortiz. Ortiz had been with MPD since 2004. Over the course of his career, he received more than 50 citizen...
Miami Weather: Afternoon storms in the forecast, heavy downpours possible
MIAMI - After a wet weekend, the rain chance will remain high to start the week due to abundant tropical moisture. Monday afternoon storms will develop and some downpours will be possible. Scattered to numerous storms are likely Tuesday as we remain unsettled. Wednesday passing storms will be possible but it will be a transitional day. Drier air will move in mid to late week to decrease the rain chance. By Thursday and Friday we will see spotty storms and with less rain, it will be heating up. Highs will climb to around 90 degrees late week into the weekend.
recruitingnewsguru.com
Florida Football: Interview with 2023 Plantation quarterback Amer Ellis
Amer Ellis has jolted Plantation to a 3-1 start in the 2022 season as the dual-threat quarterback is making plays in both the passing and running game. In the first four games of his senior season, Ellis has thrown for 744 yards and eight touchdowns while running for another 102 yards and two more scores on the ground.
Eater
Two New Restaurants Debut Inside a Historic Coconut Grove Hotel
The team behind Lost Boy Co., Tropezon, and Fox’s Lounge are extending their footprint on Miami’s culinary scene with the opening of their two latest outposts: Mayfair Grill and Sipsip Rooftop, both housed inside the newly opened Mayfair House Hotel & Garden (formerly the Mayfair Hotel & Spa).
Miami International Airport Offers Pre-scheduled TSA Screening Times For American Airlines Passengers
American Airlines passengers flying out of Miami International Airport can now schedule their TSA checkpoint screening time with MIA Reserve, a free reservation service. During the six-month pilot program that began on September 20 with security technology firm Pangiam, software and consultancy company Copenhagen Optimization, secure identity platform CLEAR, and American Airlines, reserved screening times are available daily to the carrier passengers at MIA’s TSA Checkpoint 4 from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. and from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Travelers can schedule their flight up to 72 hours before a flight.
communitynewspapers.com
NAACP OF MIAMI DADE ANNOUNCES ITS FREEDOM FUND SNEAKER BALL TO CELEBRATE 34 YEARS OF SERVICE TO MIAMI-DADE’S BLACK COMMUNITY
After a three-year hiatus due to the global pandemic, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) of Miami-Dade County returns with their eagerly anticipated annual Freedom FUNd Gala on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022 at 7 p.m., hosted by HOT 105’s Jill Tracey, themed “It’s Not Over: Our Voice. Our Future. Our legacy”, at the Perez Art Museum Miami, 1103 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, Fl., 33132. To put the FUN in FUNd, attendees are encouraged to dress in formal/semi-formal wear, complimented with their best sneakers to represent the continued march to equity and social justice.
Miami-Dade Commissioners Take Final Vote On Urban Development Expansion
The plan would expand the UDB by converting farmland into a 9-million-square-foot industrial park near Homestead.
