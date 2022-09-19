ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
Related
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Date for next year’s Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix announced

After attracting more than 243,000 spectators across three days in the inaugural weekend, the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix will be returning to Hard Rock Stadium on May 7, 2023, organizers announced Tuesday. The new, 19-turn track around Hard Rock Stadium, known as the as the Miami International Autodrome, was built so the Miami Gardens complex could host one of two Formula 1 races in the United ...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
thenextmiami.com

Billionaire Reveals New Details Of Brickell Supertall: ‘Nothing Will Compare’

Billionaire Ken Griffin, who is the the richest man in Florida, has revealed new details of his plans to remake Miami in an interview with Bloomberg. In addition to building a headquarters complex in Brickell, Griffin said he plans to lure major US businesses to Miami, boost education in the city, and become a huge player in philanthropy and politics here.
MIAMI, FL
High School Football PRO

Miami Gardens, September 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Somerset Academy football team will have a game with Monsignor Edward Pace High School on September 21, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
Miami, FL
Sports
Miami, FL
Football
islandernews.com

Four downtown Miami tenants file suit against Mana Properties

Claiming they were evicted under what they called “false pretense,” four small merchants in Downtown Miami have filed a lawsuit against Moishe Mana and Mana Properties. On Tuesday, the four shops, Las Hermanas Restaurant Corp., Vive Cafe Restaurante, Golden Palace and Isabel Alteration, sued Mana Miami Management LLC and 48-76 East Flagler Realty LLC claiming they were prematurely evicted because the company claimed the buildings were structurally unsafe.
MIAMI, FL
communitynewspapers.com

ZOM Living announces completion of the first phase of MiLine Miami

ZOM Living, one of the nation’s leading developers of multifamily housing, in a joint venture partnership with Mattoni Group, Scout Capital and AEW Capital Management, has announced the completion of the first phase of the transformative development MiLine Miami. Phase One includes the delivery of 338 luxury, mid-rise apartments,...
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Capital One Orange Bowl#Presale Passwords
South Florida Times

Miami Commissioners ready to replace board of Virginia Key Beach Park Trust

Miami, Fla. – City of Miami Commissioners have been heavily criticized by the Virginia Key Beach Trust board and numerous others for planning to house dozens of homeless near the historic Beach. On Tuesday, city commissioners voted to replace the entire Trust Board by commissioners themselves. At the commission’s...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Yacht catches on fire in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire rescue units responded to the scene of a yacht on fire. The incident happened at La Gorce Circle, Tuesday. Two fire boats arrived to contain and extinguish the flames by using foam. They were able to save the yacht from sinking. No injuries were...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Miami New Times

The Tangled Tale of Miami's Untouchable Police Union Boss

On September 13, Miami Police Department (MPD) Chief Manuel Morales did what many had asked for but no one expected: he fired one of the department's most controversial officers, Javier Ortiz. Ortiz had been with MPD since 2004. Over the course of his career, he received more than 50 citizen...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Afternoon storms in the forecast, heavy downpours possible

MIAMI - After a wet weekend, the rain chance will remain high to start the week due to abundant tropical moisture. Monday afternoon storms will develop and some downpours will be possible. Scattered to numerous storms are likely Tuesday as we remain unsettled.  Wednesday passing storms will be possible but it will be a transitional day. Drier air will move in mid to late week to decrease the rain chance. By Thursday and Friday we will see spotty storms and with less rain, it will be heating up. Highs will climb to around 90 degrees late week into the weekend.
MIAMI, FL
recruitingnewsguru.com

Florida Football: Interview with 2023 Plantation quarterback Amer Ellis

Amer Ellis has jolted Plantation to a 3-1 start in the 2022 season as the dual-threat quarterback is making plays in both the passing and running game. In the first four games of his senior season, Ellis has thrown for 744 yards and eight touchdowns while running for another 102 yards and two more scores on the ground.
PLANTATION, FL
Eater

Two New Restaurants Debut Inside a Historic Coconut Grove Hotel

The team behind Lost Boy Co., Tropezon, and Fox’s Lounge are extending their footprint on Miami’s culinary scene with the opening of their two latest outposts: Mayfair Grill and Sipsip Rooftop, both housed inside the newly opened Mayfair House Hotel & Garden (formerly the Mayfair Hotel & Spa).
MIAMI, FL
TravelNoire

Miami International Airport Offers Pre-scheduled TSA Screening Times For American Airlines Passengers

American Airlines passengers flying out of Miami International Airport can now schedule their TSA checkpoint screening time with MIA Reserve, a free reservation service. During the six-month pilot program that began on September 20 with security technology firm Pangiam, software and consultancy company Copenhagen Optimization, secure identity platform CLEAR, and American Airlines, reserved screening times are available daily to the carrier passengers at MIA’s TSA Checkpoint 4 from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. and from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Travelers can schedule their flight up to 72 hours before a flight.
MIAMI, FL
communitynewspapers.com

NAACP OF MIAMI DADE ANNOUNCES ITS FREEDOM FUND SNEAKER BALL TO CELEBRATE 34 YEARS OF SERVICE TO MIAMI-DADE’S BLACK COMMUNITY

After a three-year hiatus due to the global pandemic, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) of Miami-Dade County returns with their eagerly anticipated annual Freedom FUNd Gala on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022 at 7 p.m., hosted by HOT 105’s Jill Tracey, themed “It’s Not Over: Our Voice. Our Future. Our legacy”, at the Perez Art Museum Miami, 1103 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, Fl., 33132. To put the FUN in FUNd, attendees are encouraged to dress in formal/semi-formal wear, complimented with their best sneakers to represent the continued march to equity and social justice.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy