Ironton Tribune
Heather Jackson
Heather Ann Jackson, 46, of Ironton, died, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, surrounded by her family. Memorial service will be noon Saturday at Sharon Baptist Church, 2010 S. Fifth St., Ironton, with Pastor Brandon Depriest officiating. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until time of the service at the church. Phillips Funeral...
Ironton Tribune
Last days of summer (WITH GALLERY)
Season’s last events draw crowds to Ashland, Coal Grove. Today is the first day of fall and the summer came to a close with two festivals bringing people out in our region over the past weekend. In Ashland, the city celebrated Poage Landing Days, with the three-day festival hosting...
Ironton Tribune
Path to the murals
Artists donate time to paint around Moulten’s Field. Over the weekend, a group of volunteers created new murals to brighten up the path for Saturday’s 5K Ironton River Run. The Third and Center group, which puts on the run, put out a call for volunteers to help put...
Ironton Tribune
Fall Festival to be held as part of ACTC Spirit Week
ASHLAND, Kentucky – Ashland Community and Technical College is excited to be hosting a fall festival as a part of this year’s Spirit Week festivities. The event will take place at ACTC’s College Drive Campus on Thursday and is open to the community. Those who attend are...
Ironton Tribune
Wine & Art Festival set for Saturday
The sixth annual Ohio River Wine & Art Festival will take place on Saturday at the TownPlace Suites by Mariott in Ironton. The event will run from noon-4 p.m. and tickets are available online at www.irontonalive.com, the Ironton aLive Facebook page and https://www.simpletix.com/e/ohio-river-wine-and-art-festival-tickets-112188. Tickets are also being sold at Unger...
Ironton Tribune
Blue Devils win 2nd straight OVC golf title
FRIENDSHIP — The Gallipolis Blue Devils went back-to-back. Led by medalist Laith Hamid, the Gallipolis Blue Devils claimed a 10-shot win to take the Ohio Valley Conference golf championship for the second straight season. Gallipolis had a 323 team score and the Fairland Dragons were next at 333. The...
Ironton Tribune
Flyers continue tough battles; beat RH, fall to Raiders
PEDRO — One tough game deserves another, and it seems the St. Joseph Flyers are playing a tough game each time they take the field. The Flyers downed the Rock Hill Redmen 4-2 on Monday for their fifth close game in their last six contests. St. Joseph (6-3-1) beat...
Ironton Tribune
Patriot Friends to host annual Gun Bash
PORTSMOUTH — Patriots Friends of NRA will be hosting their Annual Fall Gun Bash on Saturday, Oct. 1 at the American Legion Post #471 in Portsmouth. The Gun Bash event will feature a catered dinner, games, raffles and more. This year’s event as previous years offers prizes. Patriots...
Ironton Tribune
Lady Hornets get 5-set win over Lady Musketeers
COAL GROVE — Start right, finish happy. The Coal Grove Lady Hornets began this week of volleyball with a win over the Greenup County Lady Musketeers on Tuesday. The Lady Hornets took a 5-set win over the Lady Musketeers in a non-conference game, 20-25, 25-15, 14-25, 25-17 and 15-9 in the tiebreaker.
Ironton Tribune
LEDC gets grant to help in recovery
SOUTH POINT — The Lawrence County Economic Development Corp. has gotten a $500,000 grant to help those in treatment for substance use disorders get back into the workforce. It was announced last week that the LEDC’s grant proposal “Partners for Success: Supporting Growth from Recovery to Careers” was funded by a grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission.
Ironton Tribune
EDITORIAL: Creating a path forward
A concern we so often hear from employers in the region is the difficulty they have finding people to hire for their businesses. And the effects of the addiction epidemic on the region plays a large part in this, with many stating that it has hindered the search for workers.
