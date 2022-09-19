Read full article on original website
Related
cxmtoday.com
Currys Collaborates with Mindtree to Deliver a Connected Omnichannel CX
Mindtree, a global technology services and digital transformation company, announced that it has enabled the UK’s leading retailer of technology products and services, Currys, to deliver a connected and highly personalized omnichannel shopping experience to its customers across multiple markets. As part of the multi-year engagement, Mindtree has leveraged...
mytotalretail.com
Retail Leaders Are Prioritizing Automation and Future-Proofing Their Workforce
Facing a new era of retail in a volatile market, many businesses have had to rapidly expand or strengthen their online presence. Retailers that are thriving are doing so with the help of intelligent automation (IA). In fact, in a recent Deloitte report, 82 percent of sector leaders said “automation wherever possible will be a high priority,” and 67 percent of all respondents cited e-commerce and online shopping as areas for top investment.
ServiceNow Unveils the Now Platform Tokyo Release to Help Organizations Drive Business Transformation Amid Complex Macro Environment
SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022-- ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the leading digital workflow company making the world work better for everyone, today announced the Now Platform Tokyo release, designed to help organizations navigate complex business challenges amid an uncertain macro environment. The ServiceNow Tokyo release is purpose-built to deliver better employee and customer experiences, supercharge automation and trust in operations, and accelerate value in ways that are good for people, good for the planet, and good for profits. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005370/en/ ServiceNow Vault (Graphic: Business Wire)
TechRadar
The war on talent: empower employees with the right tech
The war on talent continues across all sectors in line with the hybrid shift, and as a result, future skilled employees (opens in new tab) are reassessing their priorities. Previously employers could lure future workers in with the promise of a nicely designed office space, or free lunches, but now, it’s not so simple. Technology is front and center of the employee (opens in new tab) retention debate, it’s not only a case of providing them with the equipment that makes working easier but empowering them with the hardware to work flexibly, seamlessly and collaborate with colleagues hassle-free.
IN THIS ARTICLE
How Entrepreneurs Can Learn From Project Managers
Project management teaches us many lessons that can be applied to running a business. Learn from these Project Management essentials.
thefastmode.com
Telefónica, NTT DATA Collaborate on Solutions Based on 5G, AI, ML, Automation & Data Analytics
Telefónica and NTT DATA collaborate closely in the development of innovative applications for the deployment of solutions based on 5G, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, automation, and data analytics. Companies in the telecommunications sector are currently facing a major challenge due to the widespread deployment of 5G, where it...
thefastmode.com
Spin Analytics to Exhibit at TM Forum’s DTW 2022 as Part of Next20 Startup Program
The Next20 start-up program connects start-ups with communication service providers (CSPs) and technology suppliers to strengthen the ecosystem and inspire the next wave of innovation and growth. Next20 provides access to 3,000+ global tech leaders to ignite conversations and build partnerships that enable start-ups to scale at DTW. The Next20...
ValueWalk
Field Service Management Software Catapults SMEs Towards Next-Gen Operations
The field service business has grown massively in recent years, and projections claim it could reach $8.6 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.9 percent from 2021 to 2028. Despite the increase in demand, organizations still deal with challenges, including manual entry and minimal access, that can impact industry growth.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fast Company
Ryan Reynolds teams up with Creatively to offer $5,000 grants to creatives beginning their careers
If you’re a creative professional just getting started in your career, Ryan Reynolds wants to help you out. The Green Lantern actor’s new nonprofit, The Creative Ladder, has teamed up with the creative job platform Creatively to give away $5,000 monthly grants to up-and-coming creative professionals in the fields of design, advertising, marketing, and commercial production.
How to Create a More Productive Culture in Your Business
The workplace culture of your business is crucial to your success. Never has that been more important than now, as companies compete for scarce talent reshaped by the pandemic. As...
TechCrunch
Building control startup PassiveLogic inks partnership with Nvidia, secures $15M
The investment represents a major vote of confidence in PassiveLogic, considering that the startup hasn’t released any products to the public yet (although a beta’s planned for later this year). Nvidia was perhaps won over by PassiveLogic’s go-to-market strategy, which netted the startup contractual commitments for the first two years of sales and distribution partners that plan to include PassiveLogic’s platform in construction and retrofit projects.
cxmtoday.com
Shockoe and Veriff Announce New Partnership
Mobile app company Shockoe and identity verification provider Veriff announced a new partnership. This announcement paves the way for secure mobile solutions by allowing businesses to create intuitive and effective mobile apps accessible to real users, preventing fraud and providing uncompromised privacy. As a leader in mobile app development, Shockoe...
Trilliant Health’s Newly Launched Provider Directory Leverages Machine-Learning for Novel Insights
Trilliant Health, the leading predictive and market research firm in the healthcare industry, announced today the release of its Provider Directory, a comprehensive analytics tool that delivers near real-time intelligence about physician behavior to provider organizations, health plans, life sciences companies, and investors. The Provider Directory combines advanced machine learning techniques with Trilliant Health’s all-payer claims dataset to reveal how provider practice patterns and relationships shape the $4 trillion U.S. health economy.
PGIM Quantitative Solutions Bolsters Distribution Team With Senior Appointment and Promotion
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022-- PGIM Quantitative Solutions (PGIM Quant), the quantitative and multi-asset solutions specialist of PGIM, has bolstered its distribution team with the appointment of Cyrus Cottin as head of International Distribution, and the promotion of Pam Clancy to head of Global Consultant Relations, effective immediately. PGIM is the US$1.3 trillion global investment management business of Prudential Financial, Inc. ( NYSE: PRU ). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005621/en/ Brian Carroll, Head of Global Distribution, PGIM Quantitative Solutions (Photo: Business Wire)
financefeeds.com
Fuse and ChromePay join forces to bring Web3 payment to Africa
Web3 payments revolution startup Fuse is joining other blockchain protocols competing for position in the race to build and mold Africa’s emerging Web3 economy. Today, the company has announced a key partnership with ChromePay to launch a decentralized identity service that will enable millions of African users to participate in the Web3 economy.
Andre, Founder of Tutti Frutti Women, on the Tech Industry and More
I’m Andre, 30. I have a bachelor's degree in Law and two master’s degrees, one in Law and another one in Diplomacy and International Negotiation. I have a professional background in a leading ICT Corporation and I still take notes on paper. I started my career as a...
5 Tips for Launching a Successful Femtech Startup
The femtech revolution is already underway, and now is the perfect time for VCs and entrepreneurs to embrace the future and find new opportunities to change the world.
Nespresso Is Delving Into Digital Technology to Find Out — and Deliver — What Its Best Customers Want
The coffee brand’s VP of Marketing for its U.S. business explains how data intelligence is revealing what its devotees care most about. Three ways the pandemic changed how Nespresso targets consumers in its biggest growth market — the U.S.:. For consumer brands, the pandemic accentuated the importance of...
Why You Need to Understand Ecommerce Trends to Prepare Your Business for the Future
Ecommerce is changing the way customers are doing business and their perceptions on product value. Preparing for this may be the difference between the failure or success of your business.
Comments / 0