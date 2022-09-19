ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

cxmtoday.com

Currys Collaborates with Mindtree to Deliver a Connected Omnichannel CX

Mindtree, a global technology services and digital transformation company, announced that it has enabled the UK’s leading retailer of technology products and services, Currys, to deliver a connected and highly personalized omnichannel shopping experience to its customers across multiple markets. As part of the multi-year engagement, Mindtree has leveraged...
BUSINESS
mytotalretail.com

Retail Leaders Are Prioritizing Automation and Future-Proofing Their Workforce

Facing a new era of retail in a volatile market, many businesses have had to rapidly expand or strengthen their online presence. Retailers that are thriving are doing so with the help of intelligent automation (IA). In fact, in a recent Deloitte report, 82 percent of sector leaders said “automation wherever possible will be a high priority,” and 67 percent of all respondents cited e-commerce and online shopping as areas for top investment.
RETAIL
The Associated Press

ServiceNow Unveils the Now Platform Tokyo Release to Help Organizations Drive Business Transformation Amid Complex Macro Environment

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022-- ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the leading digital workflow company making the world work better for everyone, today announced the Now Platform Tokyo release, designed to help organizations navigate complex business challenges amid an uncertain macro environment. The ServiceNow Tokyo release is purpose-built to deliver better employee and customer experiences, supercharge automation and trust in operations, and accelerate value in ways that are good for people, good for the planet, and good for profits. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005370/en/ ServiceNow Vault (Graphic: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
TechRadar

The war on talent: empower employees with the right tech

The war on talent continues across all sectors in line with the hybrid shift, and as a result, future skilled employees (opens in new tab) are reassessing their priorities. Previously employers could lure future workers in with the promise of a nicely designed office space, or free lunches, but now, it’s not so simple. Technology is front and center of the employee (opens in new tab) retention debate, it’s not only a case of providing them with the equipment that makes working easier but empowering them with the hardware to work flexibly, seamlessly and collaborate with colleagues hassle-free.
TECHNOLOGY
thefastmode.com

Spin Analytics to Exhibit at TM Forum’s DTW 2022 as Part of Next20 Startup Program

The Next20 start-up program connects start-ups with communication service providers (CSPs) and technology suppliers to strengthen the ecosystem and inspire the next wave of innovation and growth. Next20 provides access to 3,000+ global tech leaders to ignite conversations and build partnerships that enable start-ups to scale at DTW. The Next20...
BUSINESS
ValueWalk

Field Service Management Software Catapults SMEs Towards Next-Gen Operations

The field service business has grown massively in recent years, and projections claim it could reach $8.6 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.9 percent from 2021 to 2028. Despite the increase in demand, organizations still deal with challenges, including manual entry and minimal access, that can impact industry growth.
SOFTWARE
Economy
Fast Company

Ryan Reynolds teams up with Creatively to offer $5,000 grants to creatives beginning their careers

If you’re a creative professional just getting started in your career, Ryan Reynolds wants to help you out. The Green Lantern actor’s new nonprofit, The Creative Ladder, has teamed up with the creative job platform Creatively to give away $5,000 monthly grants to up-and-coming creative professionals in the fields of design, advertising, marketing, and commercial production.
ADVOCACY
TechCrunch

Building control startup PassiveLogic inks partnership with Nvidia, secures $15M

The investment represents a major vote of confidence in PassiveLogic, considering that the startup hasn’t released any products to the public yet (although a beta’s planned for later this year). Nvidia was perhaps won over by PassiveLogic’s go-to-market strategy, which netted the startup contractual commitments for the first two years of sales and distribution partners that plan to include PassiveLogic’s platform in construction and retrofit projects.
BUSINESS
cxmtoday.com

Shockoe and Veriff Announce New Partnership

Mobile app company Shockoe and identity verification provider Veriff announced a new partnership. This announcement paves the way for secure mobile solutions by allowing businesses to create intuitive and effective mobile apps accessible to real users, preventing fraud and providing uncompromised privacy. As a leader in mobile app development, Shockoe...
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Trilliant Health’s Newly Launched Provider Directory Leverages Machine-Learning for Novel Insights

Trilliant Health, the leading predictive and market research firm in the healthcare industry, announced today the release of its Provider Directory, a comprehensive analytics tool that delivers near real-time intelligence about physician behavior to provider organizations, health plans, life sciences companies, and investors. The Provider Directory combines advanced machine learning techniques with Trilliant Health’s all-payer claims dataset to reveal how provider practice patterns and relationships shape the $4 trillion U.S. health economy.
HEALTH
The Associated Press

PGIM Quantitative Solutions Bolsters Distribution Team With Senior Appointment and Promotion

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022-- PGIM Quantitative Solutions (PGIM Quant), the quantitative and multi-asset solutions specialist of PGIM, has bolstered its distribution team with the appointment of Cyrus Cottin as head of International Distribution, and the promotion of Pam Clancy to head of Global Consultant Relations, effective immediately. PGIM is the US$1.3 trillion global investment management business of Prudential Financial, Inc. ( NYSE: PRU ). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005621/en/ Brian Carroll, Head of Global Distribution, PGIM Quantitative Solutions (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
financefeeds.com

Fuse and ChromePay join forces to bring Web3 payment to Africa

Web3 payments revolution startup Fuse is joining other blockchain protocols competing for position in the race to build and mold Africa’s emerging Web3 economy. Today, the company has announced a key partnership with ChromePay to launch a decentralized identity service that will enable millions of African users to participate in the Web3 economy.
ECONOMY

