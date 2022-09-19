Read full article on original website
ServiceNow Unveils the Now Platform Tokyo Release to Help Organizations Drive Business Transformation Amid Complex Macro Environment
SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022-- ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the leading digital workflow company making the world work better for everyone, today announced the Now Platform Tokyo release, designed to help organizations navigate complex business challenges amid an uncertain macro environment. The ServiceNow Tokyo release is purpose-built to deliver better employee and customer experiences, supercharge automation and trust in operations, and accelerate value in ways that are good for people, good for the planet, and good for profits. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005370/en/ ServiceNow Vault (Graphic: Business Wire)
freightwaves.com
Valqari acquires IDU Group in quest to build citywide drone networks
Plenty of companies are laser-focused on the last mile of delivery and its many pitfalls. Some are even honed in on the final hundred feet. But for a select few, the last mile is really a game of inches. Valqari, a Chicago-based drone delivery startup, on Tuesday announced it had...
cxmtoday.com
Only 8% Of Insurers Have Wellness-Centric Value Propositions
According to the Capgemini report, 3% of consumers are looking for on-demand customer services, 78% for ongoing physical and financial guidance, and 74% for hyper-personalized value-added services and rewards. Wellness-as-a-Service offers a flexible model for life and health insurers seeking to align their business with shifting user needs. To enable...
PYMNTS Intelligence: Meeting Car Buyers in the Digital Space
PYMNTS Intelligence: Meeting Car Buyers in the Digital Space. Young consumers expect everything faster. Millennials outdistanced baby boomers for the first time in 2020 as the age group buying the most new cars, accounting for 32% of new car purchases. Sixty-eight percent of consumers under the age of 30 anticipated...
cxmtoday.com
Shockoe and Veriff Announce New Partnership
Mobile app company Shockoe and identity verification provider Veriff announced a new partnership. This announcement paves the way for secure mobile solutions by allowing businesses to create intuitive and effective mobile apps accessible to real users, preventing fraud and providing uncompromised privacy. As a leader in mobile app development, Shockoe...
TechCrunch
Alibaba Cloud pledges $1B to boost overseas alliance
The Chinese cloud giant is ready to double down on its overseas reach and announced today a $1 billion investment in a “global partner ecosystem upgrade.” Alibaba Cloud is now the world’s third-largest public cloud provider, an achievement that’s inseparable from the large network of local allies it’s formed worldwide.
financefeeds.com
Fuse and ChromePay join forces to bring Web3 payment to Africa
Web3 payments revolution startup Fuse is joining other blockchain protocols competing for position in the race to build and mold Africa’s emerging Web3 economy. Today, the company has announced a key partnership with ChromePay to launch a decentralized identity service that will enable millions of African users to participate in the Web3 economy.
AOL Corp
Salesforce Co-CEO Bret Taylor: 'CFOs have a lot of power right now'
With high inflation and rising interest rates, the global economic slowdown is weighing on all businesses — even mighty software players such as Salesforce (CRM). But Salesforce Co-CEO Bret Taylor remains optimistic about demand even as CFOs scrutinize purchases more. "CFOs have a lot of power right now," Taylor...
cxmtoday.com
Currys Collaborates with Mindtree to Deliver a Connected Omnichannel CX
Mindtree, a global technology services and digital transformation company, announced that it has enabled the UK’s leading retailer of technology products and services, Currys, to deliver a connected and highly personalized omnichannel shopping experience to its customers across multiple markets. As part of the multi-year engagement, Mindtree has leveraged...
thefastmode.com
Telefónica, NTT DATA Collaborate on Solutions Based on 5G, AI, ML, Automation & Data Analytics
Telefónica and NTT DATA collaborate closely in the development of innovative applications for the deployment of solutions based on 5G, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, automation, and data analytics. Companies in the telecommunications sector are currently facing a major challenge due to the widespread deployment of 5G, where it...
thefastmode.com
Spin Analytics to Exhibit at TM Forum’s DTW 2022 as Part of Next20 Startup Program
The Next20 start-up program connects start-ups with communication service providers (CSPs) and technology suppliers to strengthen the ecosystem and inspire the next wave of innovation and growth. Next20 provides access to 3,000+ global tech leaders to ignite conversations and build partnerships that enable start-ups to scale at DTW. The Next20...
thefastmode.com
BICS, Thales Partner to Simplify eSIM Integration for IoT
International connectivity and global IoT enabler BICS has partnered with global technology leader Thales to unlock the potential of IoT for enterprises by removing barriers to eSIM adoption within IoT devices. Thales has engineered a pioneering eSIM activation solution for IoT devices and is working with BICS as a connectivity...
TGI Acquires Virtual Ad Tech Company In Latest Expansion
Sports media and marketing company TGI Sport has acquired virtual advertising tech company Brand Brigade as it looks to grow in North America and take advantage of a boom in digital overlays. Driven partly by technological advances and the unique challenges presented by COVID-19, virtual ads—graphics and images added into broadcast feeds that appear to be on or around playing fields—have become commonplace in sports, whether they’re behind MLB home plates, above NHL ice or on NBA hardcourts. Fifteen years ago, Brand Brigade cofounder Sam Chenillo often found himself begging broadcasters to adopt the ad insertion tech; now his company’s tools...
UEFA・
Nespresso Is Delving Into Digital Technology to Find Out — and Deliver — What Its Best Customers Want
The coffee brand’s VP of Marketing for its U.S. business explains how data intelligence is revealing what its devotees care most about. Three ways the pandemic changed how Nespresso targets consumers in its biggest growth market — the U.S.:. For consumer brands, the pandemic accentuated the importance of...
To address the shortage of talent in the retail industry, iDA Singapore is launching its Retail Ambassador Program to employ 1000 sales professionals
In July 2022, iDA Singapore (iDA’SG), the Singapore branch of World Mode Holdings (WMH), a Japanese group that provides diverse solutions to the fashion and beauty industries, began to hire retail professionals and develop their skills through a unique training program to counter the human resource challenges facing ASEAN companies and job applicants in the retail industry. The Retail Ambassador Program was launched to connect professional retail staff with various companies in a flexible way that meets job requirements, such as length of employment, skill set and experience as a full-time employee. The target of our initial recruitment drive is 1000 workers, though we intend to expand the program as we diligently listen to feedback from companies and job applicants.
L&T Technology Services, ISG and CNBC TV18 Launch First-Ever Digital Engineering Awards
EDISON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- L&T Technology Services Limited (BSE: 540115, NSE: LTTS), a global leading pure-play engineering services company, today announced the launch of the first-ever Digital Engineering Awards, in association with Information Services Group (ISG), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, and business news channel CNBC TV18 in India. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921006059/en/ The Digital Engineering Awards will recognize outstanding leaders with innovative approaches that maximize performance and value across the entire lifecycle of an asset, and lead to a more sustainable future (Graphic: Business Wire)
thefastmode.com
SmartCow Unveils New E2E Solutions for Smart cities with 5G Functionality
SmartCow, an AI engineering company specializing in video analytics and AIoT devices, announced two robust ‘end to end’ solutions for smart cities: Mars, an AI edge embedded box PC; and SuperCam, the powerful all-in-one AI camera, both built on the latest NVIDIA® Jetson AGX OrinTM. The two...
thefastmode.com
Calix Launches its Revenue EDGE Platform in the U.K
Calix continues its growth journey and brings the power of its subscriber experience platform, Calix Revenue EDGE (Revenue EDGE), to the United Kingdom (U.K.) at this year’s Connected Britain conference. Altnet internet service providers are reshaping the future of fibre and now have an opportunity to transform their subscriber...
French tycoon's Vodafone stake adds to pressure on management
LONDON/PARIS, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Xavier Niel's move on Vodafone (VOD.L) may add to pressure on the British telecom group's management to deliver on its promises, analysts said on Wednesday after the French billionaire acquired a 2.5% stake in the company.
