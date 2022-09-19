Read full article on original website
VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS ANNOUNCE MAJOR CHANGES TO 2022-23 UNIFORMS
The Vegas Golden Knights announced today their plans to shift to their gold sweaters, previously worn as an alternate jersey, will become the team's primary home kit. They are calling it simply, 'The Golden Age.'. In addition to the permanent shift to gold, the Golden Knights will also change the...
Blues Weekly: Kyrou, Preseason Schedule, Traverse City & More
The 2022-23 NHL season begins next month on Oct. 7 with the Nashville Predators and San Jose Sharks playing in Prague. The St. Louis Blues will begin the season on Oct. 15 against the Columbus Blue Jackets. This is the second straight season where the Blues will open up multiple days after the season officially begins for the league.
Blues’ Scandella Injury Will Give These 4 Defensemen a Chance
The St. Louis Blues announced on Tuesday that veteran defenseman Marco Scandella will undergo surgery on his right hip joint and will be re-evaluated in six months. Scandella injured the hip in late August while training for the upcoming season. The 32-year-old joined the Blues in a trade from the Montreal Canadiens on Feb. 18, 2020. Over three seasons with the team, he has totaled 24 points (six goals, 18 assists) in 130 regular-season games. The cap-strapped Blues will likely place him on long-term injured reserve to free up his $3.275 million cap hit to create financial flexibility during his absence. While he is out of the lineup, playing time will be up for grabs to the defenseman who can earn the spot.
Improving Sabres Lock Up GM Kevyn Adams On Multi-Year Extension
The Buffalo Sabres have missed the playoffs the last 11 seasons and have seemingly been in rebuild mode for most of that period, but the club appears to have turned the corner under General manager Kevyn Adams, who was rewarded with a multi-year contract extension on Wednesday. The Western New...
Chychrun still requesting trade from Coyotes
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- Jakob Chychrun said he still wants to be traded from the Arizona Coyotes, but the 24-year-old defenseman remains on their roster with training camp set to open Thursday. Chychrun said he and the Coyotes agreed early last season it was best for each party that he be...
Seventy-four players invited to Canadiens training camp
MONTREAL -- The Montreal Canadiens announced on Tuesday that 74 players will participate in training camp, which opens on Wednesday, September 21 at the Bell Sports Complex in Brossard with physical tests and medical examinations. The camp will run until Monday, October 10 in preparation for the season opener against...
Buffalo Sabres reward GM Kevyn Adams with contract extension
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Though his rebuilding job is far from complete, Buffalo Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams signed a contract extension on Wednesday, an indication that ownership believes he has the franchise pointed in the right direction. Terms of the extension were not revealed. Adams, who's in his third season...
Auston Matthews Calls Toronto 'Home', Fully Aware of Contract Status with the Maple Leafs
Auston Matthews couldn't help but crack a smile when he was asked about his future with the Toronto Maple Leafs on several occasions. "I appreciate the question, but I'm not going to be entertaining this question all year. I understand why you guys want to talk about it," Matthews said on Maple Leafs Media Day. "But at the same time, there's nothing that can be done. I'm under contract for two more years. I can't extend for another 10 months so I'll just kind of leave it at that."
Tkachuk, Panthers ready for 1st training camp together
CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — Aleksander Barkov was sound asleep at his home in Finland when the trade that brought Matthew Tkachuk to the Florida Panthers was finalized, which isn’t surprising considering it was around 4 a.m. in that part of the world. He woke up and read texts from friends reacting to the deal. And it wasn’t too long before he got a message from Tkachuk. “The first message was ‘(expletive) right’ and how he was excited to come to Florida,” Barkov, the Panthers’ captain, said at Florida’s media day on Wednesday. “‘Let’s take this next step, let’s be a winning team for many years to come.’ That’s who he is. He wants to win. He wants to bring that character to this organization. And I think he’s done some damage already.”
2022-23 NHL team preview: San Jose Sharks
The Sharks, like many declining ex-contenders, struggled to nail down an identity in 2021-22. Sure, the Sharks’ lineup still boasted many of the pieces that helped the team make the playoffs consistently for much of the 2010s, including Logan Couture, Brent Burns, Tomas Hertl (who signed an eight-year extension during the season), Timo Meier, Erik Karlsson, and Marc-Edouard Vlasic. But even with those players still in San Jose, the Sharks missed the playoffs by a whole 20 points last season – and that was before they shipped Burns off to the Carolina Hurricanes in the summer.
