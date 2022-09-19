ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bartlesville, OK

Bruin Defense Still Stiff Entering Booker T.

Bartlesville High head football coach Harry Wright joined KWON on Wednesday night on his weekly radio show from Dink’s, as the Bruins are getting set for their second straight home game. BHS will host Booker T. Washington from Custer Stadium on Friday night. Bartlesville is 1-2, coming off a...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
Dewey Travels to Jay for First District Game

The Dewey Bulldoggers travel to Jay this Friday to start their first district play of the season. The Bulldoggers are coming off of a bye week last week, trying to fine tune some things after their loss in week two to Vinita 44-6. Dewey Head Coach Ryan Richardson shared his...
DEWEY, OK
Sports » Latest News

Schedule for high school softball and volleyball on Thursday: Bartlesville takes on Stillwater on the softball field. Lady Bruins are coming off a sweep of Booker T earlier this week. In volleyball, Caney, Kansas takes on Oswego. Bartlesville volleyball is off until Friday. BHS will play in a tournament in...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
Caney Hosts Nowata in District Matchup

The Caney Valley Trojans are coming off a tough loss last week at the hands of the Chelsea Dragons, 46-6. It was a game that got out of hand early, and Caney was never able to dig themselves out and make a comeback. Caney Head Coach Stephen Mitchell shared his...
NOWATA, OK
Pawhuska's Gauntlet Continues Against Vinita

Pawhuska came storming back against Woodland last week. Halfway through the second quarter, the Huskies were down 32-6 before scoring 20 straight before halftime. The Huskies would take their first lead with 30 seconds left in the game up 48-40. They would allow a touchdown as time expired, but a Tyrel Richardson sack would be the lone two-point conversion the Huskies stopped and the win.
PAWHUSKA, OK
WCS Win over Barnsdall Includes Dramatics

Another are football team that begins District play this weekend is Wesleyan Christian School. The Mustangs are at home against Oaks, and it could be a preview of the top-two teams in Class C District 3. WCS posted a score last week that turned a lot of heads throughout the area. The Mustangs knocked off Class B, Barnsdall.
BARNSDALL, OK
Bruin Scholastic Achievers Highlighted at School Board Meeting

Bartlesville High School students have earned academic honors from the College Board National Recognition Programs. These National Recognition Programs grant underrepresented students with academic honors that can be included on college and scholarship applications and connect students with universities across the country, helping them meaningfully connect to colleges and stand out during the admissions process. Colleges and scholarship programs identify students awarded National African American, Hispanic, Indigenous and/or Rural/Small Town Recognition through College Board’s Student Search Service.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
Fitness with Tarah at Unity Square

The Young Professionals of Bartlesville is hosting a social event on September 26th at 6 pm in Unity Square, called Fitness with Tarah. Tarah Jones who teaches classes provided to the city by a grant through the Library Literacy Group, will be running the event. Jones described what the event...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
City Of Claremore Donates Historic Baseball Field To School District

The Claremore Zebras baseball team officially has a new home after the city council voted to donate a legendary field to the school district. The team has played in the stadium in recent years, but the district now has the freedom to make upgrades. The city council voted to donate Murray-Pixley Park at Legendary Legion Field to Claremore Public Schools during a recent meeting. In the past, the complex was home to American Legion baseball.
CLAREMORE, OK
Pistols Cooking: OSU alumnus brings massive OSU-themed grill to campus

Dave Hembree’s employees got to the end of their to-do list, so they started on their bucket list. When COVID slowed business at Sawyer Manufacturing and Fabrication in 2020, about 50 employees were relegated to tasks such as painting fences and repairing the building. Anything to avoid layoffs. “We...
TULSA, OK
OU announces demolition of Adams Tower to commence summer 2023, plans construction of new dorm

OU President Joseph Harroz said Adams Tower will be demolished in summer 2023 during the OU Board of Regents' Sept. 15 meeting in Tulsa. The university planned to tear down Adams Tower during winter 2022, but Harroz said the demolition date changed to avoid leaving a mess for students during spring 2023. Harroz said the university plans to complete construction on a new building by 2025.
TULSA, OK
Miles for Mammograms 5K/2K race looking for race volunteers.

The Family HealthCare Clinic is looking for volunteers to help with the 2022 Miles for Mammograms 5K/2K breast cancer screening fundraising race. The annual Miles for Mammograms 5K/2K race is scheduled for Saturday, October 1 at the Tower Center at Unity Square. The race committee anticipates large participation numbers and is seeking individuals and groups from the community to assisting us with the day. There is a volunteer orientation scheduled for Monday, September 26 at the Bartlesville Public Library Meeting Room A at 6 pm.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
Thieves steal AC units from midtown Tulsa gaming, hobby shop mid-heatwave

TULSA, Okla. — A midtown Tulsa business is dealing with a late-September Oklahoma heatwave hotter than Charmander’s tail without air conditioning thanks to thieves. Dice Addiction Games on East 11th and near South Yale opened for business Monday morning to find that the store that usually deals with battles involving dragon fire was itself dealing with heat hotter than the Pokémon Charmander’s tail.
TULSA, OK

