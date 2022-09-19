Read full article on original website
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bruin Defense Still Stiff Entering Booker T.
Bartlesville High head football coach Harry Wright joined KWON on Wednesday night on his weekly radio show from Dink’s, as the Bruins are getting set for their second straight home game. BHS will host Booker T. Washington from Custer Stadium on Friday night. Bartlesville is 1-2, coming off a...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Dewey Travels to Jay for First District Game
The Dewey Bulldoggers travel to Jay this Friday to start their first district play of the season. The Bulldoggers are coming off of a bye week last week, trying to fine tune some things after their loss in week two to Vinita 44-6. Dewey Head Coach Ryan Richardson shared his...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Schedule for high school softball and volleyball on Thursday: Bartlesville takes on Stillwater on the softball field. Lady Bruins are coming off a sweep of Booker T earlier this week. In volleyball, Caney, Kansas takes on Oswego. Bartlesville volleyball is off until Friday. BHS will play in a tournament in...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Caney Hosts Nowata in District Matchup
The Caney Valley Trojans are coming off a tough loss last week at the hands of the Chelsea Dragons, 46-6. It was a game that got out of hand early, and Caney was never able to dig themselves out and make a comeback. Caney Head Coach Stephen Mitchell shared his...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Pawhuska's Gauntlet Continues Against Vinita
Pawhuska came storming back against Woodland last week. Halfway through the second quarter, the Huskies were down 32-6 before scoring 20 straight before halftime. The Huskies would take their first lead with 30 seconds left in the game up 48-40. They would allow a touchdown as time expired, but a Tyrel Richardson sack would be the lone two-point conversion the Huskies stopped and the win.
bartlesvilleradio.com
WCS Win over Barnsdall Includes Dramatics
Another are football team that begins District play this weekend is Wesleyan Christian School. The Mustangs are at home against Oaks, and it could be a preview of the top-two teams in Class C District 3. WCS posted a score last week that turned a lot of heads throughout the area. The Mustangs knocked off Class B, Barnsdall.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bruin Scholastic Achievers Highlighted at School Board Meeting
Bartlesville High School students have earned academic honors from the College Board National Recognition Programs. These National Recognition Programs grant underrepresented students with academic honors that can be included on college and scholarship applications and connect students with universities across the country, helping them meaningfully connect to colleges and stand out during the admissions process. Colleges and scholarship programs identify students awarded National African American, Hispanic, Indigenous and/or Rural/Small Town Recognition through College Board’s Student Search Service.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Fitness with Tarah at Unity Square
The Young Professionals of Bartlesville is hosting a social event on September 26th at 6 pm in Unity Square, called Fitness with Tarah. Tarah Jones who teaches classes provided to the city by a grant through the Library Literacy Group, will be running the event. Jones described what the event...
Ascension St. John hospital staff in Owasso go through MCI training
Ascension St. John hospital staff in Owasso go through mass casualty incident training with help of Tulsa Tech nursing students
news9.com
City Of Claremore Donates Historic Baseball Field To School District
The Claremore Zebras baseball team officially has a new home after the city council voted to donate a legendary field to the school district. The team has played in the stadium in recent years, but the district now has the freedom to make upgrades. The city council voted to donate Murray-Pixley Park at Legendary Legion Field to Claremore Public Schools during a recent meeting. In the past, the complex was home to American Legion baseball.
ocolly.com
Pistols Cooking: OSU alumnus brings massive OSU-themed grill to campus
Dave Hembree’s employees got to the end of their to-do list, so they started on their bucket list. When COVID slowed business at Sawyer Manufacturing and Fabrication in 2020, about 50 employees were relegated to tasks such as painting fences and repairing the building. Anything to avoid layoffs. “We...
New TV show originally called 'Kansas City' changed names, moved to Tulsa
The Missouri Motion Media Association is pushing for the state to offer film incentives to production companies when they work in the state. A similar initiative is underway in Kansas.
Dam, lake between Gathering Place and downtown to open next summer, City of Tulsa says
TULSA, Okla. — A major transformation of the Arkansas River through Tulsa is getting closer to becoming a reality. Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum announced Monday work will be complete on a new dam to create a new lake between Gathering Place and downtown Tulsa by next summer. “It will...
Oklahoma Daily
OU announces demolition of Adams Tower to commence summer 2023, plans construction of new dorm
OU President Joseph Harroz said Adams Tower will be demolished in summer 2023 during the OU Board of Regents' Sept. 15 meeting in Tulsa. The university planned to tear down Adams Tower during winter 2022, but Harroz said the demolition date changed to avoid leaving a mess for students during spring 2023. Harroz said the university plans to complete construction on a new building by 2025.
TU bringing back some previously eliminated degree programs
The University of Tulsa is bringing back a handful of degree programs that were previously eliminated.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Miles for Mammograms 5K/2K race looking for race volunteers.
The Family HealthCare Clinic is looking for volunteers to help with the 2022 Miles for Mammograms 5K/2K breast cancer screening fundraising race. The annual Miles for Mammograms 5K/2K race is scheduled for Saturday, October 1 at the Tower Center at Unity Square. The race committee anticipates large participation numbers and is seeking individuals and groups from the community to assisting us with the day. There is a volunteer orientation scheduled for Monday, September 26 at the Bartlesville Public Library Meeting Room A at 6 pm.
bartlesvilleradio.com
The Oklahoma Correctional Association in Bartlesville for State Convention
Bartlesville is playing host to the Oklahoma Correctional Association (OCA) this week through Friday for their state convention at the Hilton Garden Inn downton. Washington County Sheriff let us know that the group chose our city and that many of his deputies and detention workers will attend event. Owen asks...
Thieves steal AC units from midtown Tulsa gaming, hobby shop mid-heatwave
TULSA, Okla. — A midtown Tulsa business is dealing with a late-September Oklahoma heatwave hotter than Charmander’s tail without air conditioning thanks to thieves. Dice Addiction Games on East 11th and near South Yale opened for business Monday morning to find that the store that usually deals with battles involving dragon fire was itself dealing with heat hotter than the Pokémon Charmander’s tail.
Nature Conservancy Works To Restore Oklahoma's Blue River
The Nature Conservancy is working to restore Oklahoma's Blue River by planting thousands of native trees nearby. The work, which has roots in Tulsa, is part of a greater effort to protect the river for future generations. The Blue River flows for more than 140 miles through southern Oklahoma. It...
Funerals begin for Sand Springs crash victims
Three teens died in a crash in Sand Springs on September 15th. Two other teens are recovering after the crash.
