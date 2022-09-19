The Family HealthCare Clinic is looking for volunteers to help with the 2022 Miles for Mammograms 5K/2K breast cancer screening fundraising race. The annual Miles for Mammograms 5K/2K race is scheduled for Saturday, October 1 at the Tower Center at Unity Square. The race committee anticipates large participation numbers and is seeking individuals and groups from the community to assisting us with the day. There is a volunteer orientation scheduled for Monday, September 26 at the Bartlesville Public Library Meeting Room A at 6 pm.

