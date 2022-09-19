EXCLUSIVE: Video Solutions, the European media house behind the WeDoTV brand, has entered into a joint venture with international non-scripted studio Big Media to launch FAST (Free Ad-Supported Television) channels globally. The JV launches through Wedo Big Docs, a channel that will launch this Fall on Zattoo in Germany, Switzerland and Austria, Waipu TV in Germany, and on Netgem TV in the UK. It will feature Big Media doc series such as Wild Ones, Fight to Survive and Desperate Hours, with new series added monthly. The launch comes as ever more companies push into the FAST channels space to squeeze out revenue from their...

NFL ・ 3 HOURS AGO