Local state champion wrestler commits to NC State
Louie Gill won a state championship at Hickory his freshman year and in two years in the Hornets' program, went 72-7.
Mack Brown on UNC QB Drake Maye’s comments and apology: ‘You can’t be cute anymore’
Moments after UNC QB Drake Maye uttered, “people that go to (N.C.) State just can’t get into Carolina,” on Tuesday at his weekly media session, the backpedaling began. After a meeting, it was decided an apology was needed.
HBCU Football: NC Central, Va. Union jump into national polls
HBCU football programs work their way in (and in one case) out of national polls in their respective divisions. The post HBCU Football: NC Central, Va. Union jump into national polls appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
NC State’s Night Game Experience at Carter-Finley is NEXT LEVEL
If you weren’t able to be at the game last Saturday, I’m not sure television did justice to the new light show that Carter-Finley put on. It was NEXT LEVEL.
Bowman Gray being resurfaced after crews discover 'premature deterioration'
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Each summer, thousands of race fans fill the stands of Winston-Salem's historic Bowman Gray Stadium. But, after just one racing season on a new surface, city leaders say they have found several areas of "premature deterioration" to the track. This has prompted contractors to return to...
Greensboro Restaurants You Should Be Dining At This Week
With a population of just over 200,000, Greensboro has a friendly small-town feel with a well-rounded cultural scene on par with any major metropolis. Greensboro’s forested and hilly surroundings supply the city with an amazing Bog Garden and The Greensboro Science Museum. Greensboro’s historic role in the American Revolution...
Lucky for Life winner left jackpot winning ticket unchecked for nearly 1 week
"Something like this is a blessing," the lucky winner said.
Chow Downtown starts Tuesday in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Starting on Tuesday, you can catch some food and drink specials at some of the best restaurants in downtown Greensboro. Chow Downtown is a way to encourage more people to visit downtown Greensboro and support local businesses. Organizers say the event is about showcasing the variety downtown Greensboro has to offer. […]
Zach Bryan Saves The Day, Replaces Tickets For North Carolina College Student Who Got Scammed Out Of $600
You gotta love a good heartfelt moment on social media… Lord knows they’re few and far between. Earlier this week a friend took to TikTok to advocate for pal, Ansley, a young North Carolina college student who had saved up extra funds to see Zach Bryan perform in Raleigh this weekend.
Wake Technical Community College announces new campus site in Apex
Wake Technical Community College announced plans to expand and build a new campus site in Apex.
High school students found dead in Orange Co. remembered by classmates at soccer game
The lives of Devin Clark, 18, and Lyric Woods, 14, were remembered Monday night with a moment of silence at a soccer game between their two high schools.
Wake Tech plans new campus in Apex, pending a $353 million bond on the ballot
APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake Tech has released its plans for a new campus in western Wake County and it all hinges on whether voters approve a bond that’ll be on the November ballot. On Wednesday, county leaders were able to get a look at the 34-acre site...
Charlotte Stories
NC Governor Announces Plans For New $60 Million Sterilization Facility in North Carolina
NC Governor Cooper has just announced plans for SteriTek to build a new $59.9 million East Coast sterilization facility right here in North Carolina. The new facility will be build in Burlington, about 90 miles northeast of Charlotte. Contract sterilization firm SteriTek supports the medical, biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and tissue industries...
North Carolina seafood restaurant owner catches $100,000 lottery prize
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Seafood restaurant owner Annette Brown of Raleigh can scratch an item off her bucket list now after reeling in a $100,000 prize, according to a North Carolina Education Lottery news release. “Every time when we drive by the lottery building I would say, ‘We are going to get our picture […]
Two Startup Guide additions highlight new hubs in Chapel Hill, Pittsboro
RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – Every week updates are made to our exclusive Triangle Startup Guide. Here are the latest including looks at new hubs in Chapel Hill and Pittsboro:. Heading: Industrious Chapel Hill – The Gwendolyn. Link: https://www.industriousoffice.com/l/raleigh/chapel-hill-the-gwendolyn/101-glen-lennox. Address: 101 Glen Lennox, Chapel Hill, NC 27517. Blurb: This...
Anson County Sheriff Landric Reid has died, NC sheriffs' association announces
ANSON COUNTY, N.C. — Anson County Sheriff Landric Reid died Wednesday, according to an announcement from the North Carolina Sheriff's Association. His passing Wednesday was "unexpected," according to NCSA President Charles Blackwood, who is also the sheriff for Orange County, NC. "Sheriff Reid and I started our tenure as...
UNC’s cancer hospital renamed for leader whose ‘relentless drive’ made it possible
The hospital that serves patients from across North Carolina has a new name.
New Eats on Spring Garden
Greensboro as a whole, and Spring Garden Street in particular, are home to some of the greatest restaurants North Carolina has to offer. As a young foodie myself, non native to this half of the I-85, I have made it my mission over my four years at UNCG to explore all that Greensboro has to offer the culinary world. Truth be told, I have absolutely no idea what I’m talking about when it comes to food. I put melted butter on a pop tart and called it tasty. And it is. Given this, I’d like to think that maybe I know when something is pleasing to those taste buds we all have, and maybe that is enough to give a recommendation.
Manhunt on for 17-year-old suspect in double homicide that included Eastern High student
Orange County’s sheriff has announced that he has filed a juvenile petition against a 17-year-old suspect for two counts of first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of two teens, including an Eastern High School student, who were found fatally shot Sunday afternoon in the woods in western Orange County.
1 dead in overturn crash on North Carolina highway
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — One person has died as the result of a fatal crash on Business 85/US-29 on Saturday, according to the High Point Police Department. At 2:13 p.m. on Saturday, High Point officers, firefighters and Guilford County EMS came to Business 85 near Baker Road on a report of a crash with […]
