Greensboro as a whole, and Spring Garden Street in particular, are home to some of the greatest restaurants North Carolina has to offer. As a young foodie myself, non native to this half of the I-85, I have made it my mission over my four years at UNCG to explore all that Greensboro has to offer the culinary world. Truth be told, I have absolutely no idea what I’m talking about when it comes to food. I put melted butter on a pop tart and called it tasty. And it is. Given this, I’d like to think that maybe I know when something is pleasing to those taste buds we all have, and maybe that is enough to give a recommendation.

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO