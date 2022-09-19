Read full article on original website
Related
Medical News Today
Which medication is best for panic attacks and anxiety?
Panic attacks are sudden, brief experiences of extreme fear. Anxiety involves feelings of panic, fear, and nervousness that arise when a person feels stressed, threatened, and under pressure. Medication for panic and anxiety disorders aims to alleviate symptoms. Panic attacks and disproportionate anxiety levels can be symptoms of panic disorder,...
psychologytoday.com
Is Overthinking the Cornerstone of Depression?
Our perception of time (temporal events) can affect non-clinical depression. In college students, thinking about past events predicted depressive symptoms. In non-college students, thinking about present events predicted depressive symptoms. Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) affects more than 16.1 million American adults each year (National Institute of Mental Health, 2022). Symptoms...
Psych Centra
Anticonvulsants for Anxiety Disorders
Psychiatrists may prescribe anticonvulsants for people who don’t tolerate or respond to first-line medications, like SSRIs. Though anxiety disorders are common, the primary treatments may not work for everyone. Anticonvulsants may be used for treatment-resistant anxiety, in some instances, under the supervision of an experienced psychiatrist. Researchers believe anticonvulsants...
Nearly 1 in 10 Americans suffer from depression, study says
Researchers found that more than 9 percent of Americans 12 and older experienced a major depressive episode in 2020. Depression, which is the most common mental disorder in the nation, was most prevalent among young adults ages 18 to 25 at more than 17 percent. Less than 17 percent of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
People with sleep apnea may be at cancer risk, study finds
Almost all people may face the problem of snoring at some point in their lives. Because snoring affects breathing, it also has a bad impact on sleep quality. It was known before that snoring may cause some diseases, but recently a group of scientists from various universities suggested that snoring could lead to another disease: Cancer.
Physical Symptoms of Anxiety That May Be Affecting Your Daily Life
Anxiety disorders affect many people, and the symptoms can be more complex than you might think. The link between physical and mental health can be profound, and physical symptoms of anxiety can run along a spectrum of distressing to debilitating. If you live with anxiety, then you might find that you experience both physical and mental symptoms of the disorder. “Mental health and physical health are inextricably linked in both primary and secondary ways,” clinical psychologist Dr. Deborah Offner tells SheKnows. “The mind-body connection is much deeper, pervasive and reciprocal than many people realize. While many of us recognize that physical health...
msn.com
How to Manage That Pesky Stress Hormone, Cortisol
Amid all the health and wellness trends that come at you via the media and your social media feeds, chances are that you’ve heard chatter about managing your cortisol levels. Should you be high or should you be low? We don’t blame you for feeling confused and overwhelmed about yet another thing to track and manage.
MedicalXpress
Nearly one tenth of the US population reports having depression
Increases in depression without commensurate increases in treatment are widespread, reports a study conducted at Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health and City University of New York. In 2020, past 12‒month depression was prevalent among nearly 1 in 10 Americans and almost 1 in 5 adolescents and young adults. The findings will be published online in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
verywellhealth.com
How Does Hypothyroidism Affect Your Mental Health?
Hypothyroidism is a common thyroid condition in which the thyroid gland does not produce enough thyroid hormones. This can impact mental well-being. Psychiatric symptoms like low mood, memory problems, and extreme fatigue are common among people with hypothyroidism. This article discusses the link between hypothyroidism and psychiatric symptoms, including signs...
Signs of Anxiety and Depression
Anxiety and depression are becoming increasingly common across the globe. Most people are aware of the various symptoms of anxiety and depression such as feeling deeply sad, lack of interest, appetite changes, excessive tiredness, sleep troubles, etc. But there are some other lesser-known physical symptoms that many people experience, but rarely talk about.
verywellhealth.com
Sleep and Diabetes
A good night's sleep is important for diabetes and overall health. Adequate sleep can help regulate appetite, mood, hormones, energy, and blood sugars. People with diabetes are also more likely to have conditions that impact sleep, such as sleep apnea, restless legs syndrome, and peripheral neuropathy. A study found that...
2minutemedicine.com
Sleep disorders are risk factors in the onset of depression
1. In this systematic review and meta-analysis, it was found that insomnia, hypersomnia, obstructive sleep apnea, and restless legs syndrome acted as risk factors for future depression. 2. Furthermore, both short sleep duration (less than 7 hours) and long sleep duration (more than 8 to 9 hours) had a significant...
Medical News Today
Is there a link between gut health and anxiety?
Numerous studies suggest a bidirectional relationship between a person’s gut and mental health. Probiotics and diet may help a person to improve both. According to the National Alliance on Mental Health (NAMI), anxiety disorders are the most common mental health concern in the United States. At the same time, digestive diseases account for.
MedPage Today
No Weird Dreams for Insomnia Patients Taking Lemborexant
NEW ORLEANS -- Abnormal dreams and nightmares were not common for insomnia patients treated with lemborexant (Dayvigo), according to two phase III clinical trials. Overall, few participants in the SUNRISE-1 (1.2%) and SUNRISE-2 (3%) studies reported nightmares or abnormal dreams, reported Margaret Moline, PhD, of Eisai in White Plains, New York, during a poster presentation at Psych Congress.
Psych Centra
Can PTSD Cause Brain Fog?
The effects of trauma can linger. If you sometimes lack mental clarity and feel fatigued, you may be experiencing PTSD-related brain fog. Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) can arise after you experience a traumatic event. There are many symptoms, including nightmares, flashbacks, and panic attacks, which can occur spontaneously or when something reminds you of the trauma.
neurologylive.com
Migraine Linked to Increased Risk of Parkinson Disease in the Middle-aged and Older Population
A study presented at the MDS Congress 2022 found an association between migraine and the incidence of Parkinson disease in the middle-aged and older population. There have been inconsistent findings from previous studies on the association between Parkinson’s disease and migraine, but new data from a study presented at the 2022 International Parkinson and Movement Disorders Society Congress, held September 15-18, in Madrid, Spain, suggest that among middle-aged and older adults, there is an association between migraine and the incidence of Parkinson disease (PD).1.
Nature.com
The impact of pharmacological and non-pharmacological interventions on physical health outcomes in people with mood disorders across the lifespan: An umbrella review of the evidence from randomised controlled trials
People with mood disorders have increased risk of comorbid medical diseases versus the general population. It is paramount to identify interventions to improve physical health in this population. Methods. Umbrella review of meta-analyses of randomised controlled trials (RCTs) on pharmacological/non-pharmacological interventions for physical health outcomes/intolerability-related discontinuation in mood disorders (any...
Foot massage could help menopausal women kick fatigue by aiding restful sleep, study suggests
Menopausal women could gain an extra hour of sleep each night – with a simple foot massage. The massages increase sleep and reduce fatigue and anxiety by stimulating the nerve cells in the legs, the North American Menopause Society reported. It follows a study by Cankyry Karatekin, TC Amasya...
The most common IBS symptoms
From bloating to anxiety, these are some of the most common IBS symptoms to look out for
Comments / 0