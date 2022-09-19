There are also steps you can take to make sure malware doesn't return. Many people think cell phones are not subject to computer threats like viruses. So it is no surprise that not many people know how to remove malware from an Android phone or tablet. It is very similar to what you do to keep a PC or laptop safe. Many of the products available for Android devices are from the same companies that have been protecting computers for years. There are also steps you can take yourself to make sure malware does not return. Let’s review your options.

CELL PHONES ・ 21 DAYS AGO