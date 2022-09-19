Read full article on original website
HP Revolutionizes Construction Layout Process With New SitePrint Robotic Solution
HP SitePrint gives construction professionals as much as ten times the productivity of manual layout techniques. HP Inc. has today announced HP SitePrint, a robotic solution that prints the most complex construction site layouts with pinpoint accuracy, in a fraction of the time it takes manually – improving productivity by as much as ten times. HP SitePrint will be available to customers in North America through an Early Access Program, starting September 2022.
Baltimore Aircoil Company to Showcase Innovative Condenser Technology at RETA 2022
Jessup, MD – Baltimore Aircoil Company (BAC) will showcase innovative commercial and industrial refrigeration solutions at RETA 2022 – The Refrigerating Engineers and Technicians Association National Conference, taking place November 8-11, 2022, at the Peppermill Resort Spa Casino, Reno, NV, Booth #216. Highlighted in the booth are the Vertex™ Evaporative Condenser, TrilliumSeries™ Adiabatic Condenser, TriArmor® Corrosion Protection System, and CXVT Evaporative Condenser with optional ENDURADRIVE® Fan System.
New Study Shows Power of Site Organization Analytics to Boost Productivity
Dodge Construction Network and Versatile report highlights the impact of measuring and benchmarking site organization activity. A new study from Dodge Construction Network and Versatile®, a construction technology pioneer using artificial intelligence (AI) and the internet of things (IoT) to optimize construction processes, found using data-backed measurements and benchmarks is the most effective way to enhance site organization efforts.
AISI PUBLISHES SUPPLEMENT NO. 3 TO AISI S100-16 (R2020)
WASHINGTON, DC – The American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI) has published Supplement No. 3 to AISI S100-16 (Reaffirmed 2020), North American Specification for the Design of Cold-Formed Steel Structural Members, 2022 Edition. The North American Specification harmonizes cold-formed steel design technology across the United States, Canada and Mexico, allowing for faster introduction of new technologies as well as opening up the market for a variety of derivative products such as design aids and educational materials.
BULLARD WINS A 2022 PRO TOOL INNOVATION AWARD
This week Bullard received a Pro Tool Innovation Award for the GVX Blasting Respirator. Gathering a diverse team of judges, including contractors, construction business owners, tradesmen, and media professionals, the votes were counted for the most innovative construction and outdoor power equipment industry products in the world. Judging the 10th annual PTIA Awards exposed revealed an amazing array of truly innovative power and hand tools, tool accessories, fasteners, and other products submitted by many of the top manufacturers in the industry. Here’s what the Pro Tool Innovation Awards judges had to say about the GVX Blasting Respirator:
Well into 2022, recruitment and retention remains a top challenge for AEC firms across the U.S.
Zweig Group’s recently released research publication, the 2022 Policies, Procedures, and Benefits Report focuses on Zweig Group’s industry data on all things relevant to human resources and the policies, procedures, and benefits firms in the industry are using to entice the industry’s talent to work at their organizations, and keep staff engaged, motivated, and working productively.
XL Construction Marks 30th Anniversary with ‘Vision Launch’ Event
XL Construction just celebrated its 30th anniversary as a leading general contractor in Northern California with a ‘Vision Launch’ event where the company unveiled its long-term plan for enhancing employees’ professional development. The day-long celebration on September 16 was attended by 350 employees and held aboard the...
New research reveals embodied carbon reductions now a top priority in concrete construction
HAMILTON, NJ — New research released today by Dodge Construction Network reveals that the building industry is actively seeking to reduce the carbon footprint of concrete construction. The data shows that 81% of structural engineers and 69% of contractors working with concrete are tracking the embodied carbon on their projects, and about one third are already actively reducing it.
STV Welcomes Derek Messier as Vice President, Midwest Territory Manager for Construction Management Services
STV, a leader in engineering, architectural, planning and program and construction management services, today announced Derek Messier has joined the firm as vice president, territory manager for the Midwest region for construction management services. Based in the Chicago office, Messier will oversee all aspects of business development, client management, staffing...
Port of Long Beach Earns Top West Coast Seaport Honors
Fourth consecutive annual award by trade publication Asia Cargo News. The Port of Long Beach has been named the best West Coast Seaport in North America for the fourth consecutive year by the shipping trade publication Asia Cargo News. The honor was announced during the Asian Freight, Logistics and Supply...
