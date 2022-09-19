Read full article on original website
A White Woman In Texas Is Suing Amazon Over a Program Giving $10,000 Stipends To Minority Entrepreneurs To Launch Delivery Startups
A white woman is suing the retail giant Amazon over a program providing $10,000 stipends to entrepreneurs of color to launch their own delivery startups. According to the Washington Free Beacon delivers packages nationwide by contracting with local delivery service partners, which are outside businesses that deliver parcels. As part of the effort and to reduce barriers to entry for minority businesses, Amazon created a diversity grant offering people of color $10,000 to build and launch their own delivery business and become service partners.
Here are 20 jobs that may disappear in the US over the next decade
Word processors and typists are projected to see employment decline 38.2% from 2021 to 2031. That's the largest percent decline among occupations.
The Black Menaces Are Inviting Students To Start Chapters at Campuses Nationwide
The Black Menaces, founded by a group of five Black students at Brigham Young University, have expanded their revolution to campuses across the country. According to Inside Higher Ed, the collective announced plans to open a chapter at every predominantly white university across the nation, where Black students can televise video interviews on social media about inclusivity, overt and covert racism, homophobia, xenophobia, sexism, and more on PWI campuses.
A trip to Perry brings home why we need immigration reform
I went to Perry, Iowa (population 7,836) on Friday to help train a new news guy at Raccoon Valley Radio. Perry is about an hour and a half long drive away from home. I had planned to arrive mid-morning, but at about 5:30 a.m., a gut feeling told me to leave soon. So I did. I arrived […] The post A trip to Perry brings home why we need immigration reform appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Why Was Hemp Made Ilegal? The Evolution Of Cannabis
This article was originally published on Hoban Law Group, and appears here with permission. With cannabis history still very much in the making, there are many chapters already written about the plant’s legal and social evolution. It is important to understand the living history of marijuana and hemp in the United States in order to make sense of where cannabis — and the commercial cannabis industry — is today. At this time of resurging American hemp business, this article focuses on the reasons why hemp was made “illegal” in the first place.
Opinion: Why are we so afraid of immigrants and refugees?
The recent stunt by Floriday Gov. Ron DeSantis to send migrants to Martha’s Vineyard has heated up the immigration debate. Anti-immigration proponents are using fear to convince Americans that immigrants and refugees should not be allowed into our country.
Outside Online
Regenerative Travel Is the Next Phase of Responsible Tourism
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. From far-flung expeditions to deep fireside chats, travel has the power to change us. When done well, it can also positively change the places we visit—a fact I learned during a recent safari in southern Tanzania.
