Everything Kaye!

Fall to-do list: Preparing for the winter season.

Labor Day always signals the Fall season. Hopefully, everyone is resting and spending time with family this holiday. As for me, I'll be writing but I've pulled out my check list for Fall. I live in a condo, so my list is a lot shorter than home owners. No matter what dwelling you live in, we should prepare our home for the winter season. Some of the things on my list, will probably already be on your list; so this will only be a reminder. Here's my list of things I do at the start of Fall (before I start my canning). Also a bonus... Here is my blog for spring season if you missed it from my blog- Everything Kaye! Spring: Be inspired AT HOME.
Triple S Pumpkins In Royalton Opening This Weekend

Triple S Pumpkins in Royalton will open this weekend! The patch will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays, Sundays and on MEA Friday, October 21st. Triple S, which does not charge admission, features fun for the whole family. In additon to the pumpkin patch, Triple S features a pair of playgrounds, a corn walk, swing trail, petting zoo, snack shack, wagon rides and produce for sale.
ROYALTON, MN
When Will the First Frost Happen in St. Cloud This Fall?

Frost develops when the temperature is cold enough for water molecules in the air to freeze. The process is called Deposition (it’s the opposite of evaporation). Ice crystals appear without liquid water ever forming. This happens most frequently on surfaces that are wet and get cold much faster than the air around it like grassy fields, rooftops, or your favorite frost-sensitive plants.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
St. Cloud, MN
